Rebels, Warriors dominate openers

Central 43, East Prairie 2
PARK HILLS – Dayshawn Welch opened his junior season with four rushing touchdowns, and Central routed East Prairie 43-2 while honoring its seniors on Friday night.
Freshman receiver Jobe Bryant debuted with scoring catches from two separate quarterbacks, and totaled 161 yards on four grabs overall for the Rebels (1-0).
East Prairie was added to the Central schedule earlier this week after original opponent St. Vincent canceled due to a COVID-19 related issue.
The Eagles picked up points on a safety in the second quarter, but trailed 27-2 at halftime after Welch stretched the Central advantage with a 45-yard burst.
Jett Bridges completed 6-of-9 passes for 116 yards as the new starter, and Cason Murphy shined in the back-up role by going 6-of-8 overall for 110 yards.
Bryant made the score 21-0 on a 76-yard strike from Bridges in the second quarter, and found the end zone again on a 60-yard connection with Murphy.
Welch, a Class 3 all-state performer last year, provided a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and compiled 119 yards on just eight carries.
Ruger Sutton highlighted a defensive shutout by the Rebels with 11 tackles plus a fumble recovery, while Dylan Holifield contributed nine tackles with a sack.
Mason Williams made an interception, Tanner Muse recovered a fumble, Ty Schweiss added a sack and Korbyn Pratt chipped in seven tackles.
Justin Bridges kicked a 34-yard field goal with 1:05 remaining. Grant Manion made two receptions, and Levi O’Dell had 28 rushing yards for Central, which hosts Scott City next week.
Valle Catholic 48, Skyline 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic delivered several explosive plays and opened the football season with a defensive shutout on Friday night.
Sophomore quarterback Chase Fallert threw five touchdown passes, including a pair to Aiden Heberlie, and the Warriors downed former playoff opponent Skyline 48-0.
Austin Burnett made a team-high nine tackles while adding a sack, and Carson Tucker returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown.
Valle Catholic (1-0) finished with a 486-257 advantage in total yardage, and built a 28-0 halftime lead. Each team had one turnover.
Fallert completed an efficient 12-of-16 passes for 369 yards with a pick mixed in. Cory Stoll gained 107 yards on three catches, and added 44 rushing yards on six carries.
Heberlie provided four catches and 90 yards, while Bryce Giesler picked up 64 yards on two grabs with one rushing and one receiving touchdown.
Mitchell Meyer raced 85 yards on a TD catch, and new starting linebacker Josh Bieser bolstered the Warriors with eight tackles.
Kolten Naeger connected on all four of his extra points, and equaled Charlie Friedman and Tucker with seven tackles each.
Valle Catholic will host Ste. Genevieve on Friday night.
Festus 41, Ste. Genevieve 13
STE. GENEVIEVE – Cole Rickermann threw four touchdown passes, and Festus used a huge second quarter to defeat Ste. Genevieve 41-13 on Friday night.
Collin Doyel had two scoring catches, and Austin Anderson added three TD on a reception, run and interception return for the Tigers (1-0). Rickermann was 12-of-20 overall for 223 yards.
Ste. Genevieve (0-1) struck first when Zach Boyer found the end zone on an 8-yard run, but Festus soon pulled even and outscored the home team 27-0 in the second for a 34-7 halftime lead.
The Dragons were hampered by seven turnovers and 17 penalties. Sophomore quarterback Aiden Boyer threw five picks while completing 8-of-25 passes for 98 yards.
Payton Matthews caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Boyer late in the contest. Austin McBride gained a team-high 65 yards on 13 carries for Ste. Genevieve.
Zach Boyer chipped in 55 yards on five rushing attempts, and Bret Bieser recorded three tackles for loss among five total stops.
Ste. Genevieve will face neighboring rival Valle Catholic in week 2.
