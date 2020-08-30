Rebels, Warriors dominate openers

Heberlie provided four catches and 90 yards, while Bryce Giesler picked up 64 yards on two grabs with one rushing and one receiving touchdown.

Mitchell Meyer raced 85 yards on a TD catch, and new starting linebacker Josh Bieser bolstered the Warriors with eight tackles.

Kolten Naeger connected on all four of his extra points, and equaled Charlie Friedman and Tucker with seven tackles each.

Valle Catholic will host Ste. Genevieve on Friday night.

Festus 41, Ste. Genevieve 13

STE. GENEVIEVE – Cole Rickermann threw four touchdown passes, and Festus used a huge second quarter to defeat Ste. Genevieve 41-13 on Friday night.

Collin Doyel had two scoring catches, and Austin Anderson added three TD on a reception, run and interception return for the Tigers (1-0). Rickermann was 12-of-20 overall for 223 yards.

Ste. Genevieve (0-1) struck first when Zach Boyer found the end zone on an 8-yard run, but Festus soon pulled even and outscored the home team 27-0 in the second for a 34-7 halftime lead.