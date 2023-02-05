North County High School senior Jobe Smith recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division II football and continue his education at Southwest Baptist University, located in Bolivar, Mo. Smith has twice earned Class 4 all-state distinction as a running back, and holds every major single-season and career rushing record for the Raiders. He averaged 9.3 yards per carry with 22 touchdowns last fall, while also making five interceptions at linebacker. North County captured a district title during his junior campaign before reaching the state semifinals. Smith helped the Raiders capture conference and district basketball titles, along with the first state playoff victory in program history as a sophomore. He is also a two-time all-conference baseball selection as a three-sport athlete. Also seated are his mother Dani Smith and father Scott Smith. Pictured standing, from left, are North County assistant coach Jake Donze, head football coach Brian Jones, assistant coaches Logan Comfort and Bobby Thomas, sister Delaney Smith, stepmother Lorna Smith, and assistant coaches Wayne Sheets and Ryan Roth.