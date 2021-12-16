 Skip to main content
Reed powers way to SEMO football

Reed powers way to SEMO football
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Nolan Reed signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play Division I football and continue his education at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Reed was recently selected as an all-state linebacker, and led the 12-2 Raiders into the Class 4 final four while rushing for more than 1,000 yards this season as quarterback. He helped North County capture conference, district and sectional basketball titles last winter, and is a starting outfielder for the baseball team. Also seated, from left, are his sister Megan Reed, mother Breyanne Reed, father Jerry Reed and sister Addie Reed. Standing, middle row from left, are grandmother Rita Reed, grandmother Donna Jean Weber and grandfather Wayne Weber. Standing, back row from left, are North County coaches Wayne Sheets, Ryan Roth, Bobby Thomas, Brian Jones, Chad Easter and Logan Comfort.

