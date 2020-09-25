Reliable rushing attack leads Knights past Cape

Botkin, who netted 120 yards on the ground by the conclusion of the first quarter, capped an 87-yard drive from the 9 to create a 14-0 advantage with 44 seconds left in the period.

The Tigers had just 7 rushing yards in the first half, and fell farther behind when consecutive low snaps cost them 20 yards and two more points.

Senior interior lineman Judd Cunningham made four tackles for loss on his 18th birthday, and earned a safety once the Tigers retrieved the loose ball.

Cape Central looked to retaliate through the air, but Carter Barnes broke up three separate passes while three other accurate throws from quarterback Morgan Diamond were dropped.

Farmington threatened to increase its 16-0 lead before the break, but a deep throw over the middle was intercepted by Damione Edwards as contact against reliever Isaiah Robinson did not draw a flag.

The Tigers progressed to the Farmington 30 following a 23-yard reception by Henry Brown, but stalled when a fourth-and-5 pass sailed incomplete.

Files spearheaded the ground game after the Knights forced a quick three-and-out to begin the third quarter. He netted gains of 20, 12 and 17 yards on three straight carries.