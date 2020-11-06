Ritter athletes overpower Rebels in district playoff

PARK HILLS – The Central football team forced three turnovers on Friday night, and still found itself simply overmatched against Cardinal Ritter.
An abundance of Division I talent atypical for a Class 3 program powered the visiting Lions toward a dominant 45-14 victory in the District 2 semifinal playoff round.
An immediate mistake on special teams cost the top-seeded Rebels, as senior Bill Jackson returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for an explosive start.
Cardinal Ritter (2-3), which missed the first six weeks of the season due to COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis, never looked back while advancing to face St. Clair for the district crown.
Central (8-2) earned off a bye week after knocking off state-ranked Farmington two weeks ago, but was dealt a difficult assignment for its postseason opener.
The Lions featured an agile offensive line that averaged just under 280 pounds per man with speed at other positions that turned short slants and swing passes into massive gains.
Keavian Long took a quick throw from quarterback Tyiuan Atkins, and motored 45 yards on the initial Ritter possession for a 12-0 advantage.
The Rebels had a promising start to their opening drive, as Jett Bridges moved the chains with passes to Dayshawn Welch out of the backfield and Slade Schweiss along the left sideline.
But a false start on second-and-2 and consecutive tackles for loss caused Central to stall at the Ritter 32. Marvin Burks would intercept Bridges under pressure on the next series.
The Lions unofficially compiled 461 yards of total offense, and notched 94 on a single burst during the second quarter by five-star Oklahoma commit Luther Burden.
Central missed two chances to either corral or slow down Burden near the line of scrimmage on a short reception, and he accelerated down the right side for a 20-0 advantage with 3:57 left until halftime.
The pivotal play followed the best scoring threat by Central of the first half. The Rebels drove 86 yards after Casen Murphy forced a fumble that Ruger Sutton recovered at their own 11.
Welch popped through the middle for a 44-yard run in a game where the Ritter defense otherwise kept him in check on the ground for 65 yards on 13 carries.
Central added three more first downs to reach the Ritter 3 after freshman Jobe Bryant scrambled on a designed wide receiver pass, but Bridges and Schweiss failed to connect on fourth down.
Brett Richardson prevented further damage by the Lions before halftime with a leaping interception after knocking another deep pass aside.
But Ritter opened the third quarter with a defensive three-and-out, including the first of two sacks by left end George Moore, and capitalized through a potent ground attack.
Jackson followed his blocks for runs of 15, 12 and 17 yards on consecutive snaps, and the latter carry wound up in the end zone before a two-point conversion pass made it 28-0.
Central finally countered with a trick play, as Bryant caught a lateral, then threw an excellent diagonal ball against the grain to a wide-open Welch for a 66-yard touchdown.
Jackson answered with a 44-yard sprint and subsequent 16-yard TD, and another two-point play restored a 36-7 advantage for the visitors.
Moore sacked Bridges for a safety with 7:34 remaining in the game, and Atkins invoked a running clock moments later on a 35-yard touchdown strike to Amarhyrious Edwards.
Atkins completed 10-of-16 overall for 254 yards and three scores. Burden had 122 yards on just three catches, and Jackson turned nine carries into 109 yards.
Ritter overcame 12 penalties plus a second fumble that Murphy fell on during the final stanza.
Central linebacker Dylan Holifield had an early stop for a 4-yard loss, and Triston Stewart was credited with a sack when Atkins slipped down in the second quarter.
Bridges finished 8-of-12 passing for 70 yards, and punctuated the scoring on a 13-yard toss over the middle to Schweiss from a gadget formation with 53.5 seconds remaining.
Welch had 87 yards on four receptions, and Bryant added three catches. A 17-yard run by senior Levi O’Dell helped to set up the final points.
The Rebels committed just one accepted penalty in defeat.
