Ritter athletes overpower Rebels in district playoff

But a false start on second-and-2 and consecutive tackles for loss caused Central to stall at the Ritter 32. Marvin Burks would intercept Bridges under pressure on the next series.

The Lions unofficially compiled 461 yards of total offense, and notched 94 on a single burst during the second quarter by five-star Oklahoma commit Luther Burden.

Central missed two chances to either corral or slow down Burden near the line of scrimmage on a short reception, and he accelerated down the right side for a 20-0 advantage with 3:57 left until halftime.

The pivotal play followed the best scoring threat by Central of the first half. The Rebels drove 86 yards after Casen Murphy forced a fumble that Ruger Sutton recovered at their own 11.

Welch popped through the middle for a 44-yard run in a game where the Ritter defense otherwise kept him in check on the ground for 65 yards on 13 carries.

Central added three more first downs to reach the Ritter 3 after freshman Jobe Bryant scrambled on a designed wide receiver pass, but Bridges and Schweiss failed to connect on fourth down.

Brett Richardson prevented further damage by the Lions before halftime with a leaping interception after knocking another deep pass aside.