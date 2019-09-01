UNION, Mo. – The Farmington defense stifled Union until the closing moments, and generated its own points on a pivotal pick-six from senior end Rothman Harris on Friday night.
Royce Harris and quarterback Kaden Files added touchdown runs, and the Knights notched a 23-13 road victory while forcing three turnovers.
Judd Cunningham registered a sack among five tackles, Tyler Barber collected an interception and Gaven Earley added another sack for Farmington (1-0).
Rothman Harris returned his interception 59 yards to give the visitors a 16-7 lead heading into halftime. He also had a fumble recovery in the contest.
Files scored from the 1 near the midway mark of the third quarter, and the Knights held steady until Derek Hulsey capped the last Union drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.
The opening kickoff was delayed 90 minutes by lightning and rain, and two more stoppages occurred when the stadium lights failed. Each club started with a turnover on its initial possession.
Kael Krause booted a 31-yard field goal to put Farmington ahead in the second quarter, but Christophe Poinsett returned the ensuing kickoff from near his own goal line for a touchdown.
Royce Harris answered with a 57-yard touchdown run less than a minute later, and Farmington would not trail again.
Cape Central 28, North County 14
BONNE TERRE – Tyrus Reddin scored three touchdowns, including a clinching 51-yard run with 6:40 to play, and Cape Central defeated North County 28-14 on Friday night.
The visiting Tigers avenged their season-opening loss from last fall, and compiled 400 yards of total offense in a contest that nearly stayed scoreless through halftime.
North County ended each of its first three possessions by punting, then stalled at the Cape Central 28 once returning from a lengthy weather delay.
Reddin sparked the Tigers with a 65-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Cameron Cox with just 51 seconds remaining before the break.
The Raiders (0-1) cashed in by forcing a turnover out of halftime. Karter Kekec brought them within 8-6 on a 13-yard run after Jonathan Wilfong recovered a fumble.
Reddin answered with a 35-yard scoring burst, and Cox connected with Damione Edwards with an 11-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to create 22-6 margin.
North County senior Layton Mallow had seven rushing attempts during the ensuing 10-play drive, and scored from 32 yards out after Cape Central was flagged for roughing the punter.
Kekec added the two-point conversion to make it a one-possession game. He also helped the defense with 6 ½ tackles and an interception.
The Tigers needed only four plays to seal the outcome as Reddin broke free. They stopped North County on fourth-and-goal from the 7 before melting the rest of the clock.
Reddin rushed for 137 yards on 11 tries, made two receptions for 87 yards and claimed an interception. Cox finished 10-of-21 passing for 215 yards.
Mallow compiled 175 yards on 25 carries, and sophomore Nolan Reed completed 2-of-5 throws during his debut as starting varsity quarterback of the Raiders.
Ben Dunlap secured a team-high 7 ½ tackles plus a sack in defeat. Blake Head notched a 29-yard run late in the action, and made two tackles for losses.
North County will travel to rival Farmington in week 2.
Potosi 44, Owensville 28
OWENSVILLE, Mo. – Kyle Miller rushed for 160 yards on just 13 carries, and Potosi debuted its adjusted offensive scheme on Friday night with a 44-28 victory at Owensville.
Wade Mercille produced 125 yards on 12 attempts, and the Trojans (1-0) attempted just two passes while beating the Dutchmen for the third straight year.
Miller opened the scoring with a 75-yard burst, and Mercille capped the second Potosi possession with a 2-yard run. A pair of successful 2-point conversions quickly made it 16-0.
Owensville (0-1) pulled within 24-14 by halftime, but suffered a key turnover as Josh Allen returned a fumble 38 yards for the visitors.
Hunter Moon highlighted the Potosi defense with three sacks while Brayden Isgriggs and Jed Weir had one apiece. Isaac Gaghen made a team-high 10 primary tackles.
Isgriggs contributed 79 rushing yards, and Gaghen had a 44-yard reception.
Ste. Genevieve 49, Dexter 7
DEXTER, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve avenged last year’s season-ending overtime loss to Dexter with a stifling defensive performance on Friday night.
Senior quarterback Logan Gegg threw three touchdown passes, and the Dragons limited the Bearcats to just 16 yards in total offense during a 49-7 victory.
Ste. Genevieve (1-0) forced three turnovers and recorded four sacks after Dexter (0-1) had opened the scoring on a 1-yard dive by Mason Keena.
Austin Bullock answered with a 10-yard touchdown run, and put the Dragons ahead 16-7 on a 12-yard catch later in the first quarter.
Gegg was 15-of-21 passing for 268 yards, and added a rushing score. Zach Boyer delivered a 38-yard TD scamper and 53-yard scoring reception to help establish a 36-7 halftime lead.
Defensive lineman Christian Hale earned two sacks for the Dragons. Bryce Trollinger and Vincent Wittu made interceptions, and Anthony Nash recovered a fumble.
Boyer covered 72 yards on his second touchdown catch of the night, and had 161 yards on three total grabs. Trollinger paced Ste. Genevieve with five receptions.
Seth Siebert tacked on the final points with a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Valle Catholic 36, St. Vincent 7
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Valle Catholic achieved balanced production between the run and pass, and slowed host St. Vincent to open the football season on Friday night.
Senior lineman Zach Wolk registered three sacks among a team-high 10 solo tackles, and the Warriors’ first-string defense went unscored upon in a 36-7 conference victory.
Chase Dunlap completed 7-of-12 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns, and gained 64 yards on the ground while finding the end zone himself to open the second half.
Valle Catholic (1-0) seized control with three straight scoring drives in the second quarter, and built a 22-0 advantage after Drew Bauman made a difficult 25-yard TD catch.
Collin Grass took a short pass 60 yards to break an early drought before Mitchell Meyer caught the ball to salvage a broken two-point conversion play.
Cory Stoll capped a nine-play possession with a 12-yard scamper about five minutes later, and tallied a team-best 95 yards on nine carries for the Warriors.
Aiden Heberlie extended a 29-0 margin with an 11-yard scoring grab to enforce a continuous clock after gaining 58 on his previous catch.
Kyle Roth equaled Grass with six primary tackles, and Jayden Gegg made an interception for Valle, which ended with a 409-157 edge in total yardage and overcame 11 penalties.
Cody Basler added a sack and fumble recovery to the defensive effort.
St. Vincent (0-1) ended the potential shutout on a short run with 1:41 to play. Each team committed two turnovers.
SOFTBALL
Seckman 12, Farmington 2
FARMINGTON – Hailey Clooney finished 3-for-4 with three RBI, and Abby Stout homered as visiting Seckman downed Farmington in the softball season opener on Friday.
Lexi Knoll struck out four and scattered five hits over seven innings, while Jamey Johnson drove in a team-high four runs for the Jaguars (1-0).
Freshman Angelia Davis doubled and scored once for Farmington. Braelynn Moore, Abby Vaugh, Bralea McClain and Makenna LaChance provided singles.
Seckman tallied two runs during the opening frame against Knights starter Abby Robbins, and built an eventual 7-1 advantage in the fourth.
Davis pitched three innings of relief, and combined with Robbins to issue eight walks.
