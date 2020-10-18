Seckman QB runs wild, Central takes first loss

Seckman (4-2) survived one more desperate heave after the flag was marked off, and kneeled away the last 1:28 of the contest for its third consecutive win.

The Jaguars curbed the usually potential rushing attack of Central (7-1), allowing just 93 yards on the ground, including a season-low 50 for Welch on 13 carries.

The Rebels went deep into their playbook as a means to counter the more conventional style and size advantage of their powerful opponents.

Central converted a pair of two-point conversions on gadget plays, including a rollout pass from holder Ty Schweiss to Korbyn Pratt on a fake extra point in the first quarter.

Pyatt had two early tackles for loss to help force the lone Seckman punt. Central capitalized for an 11-7 lead as Justin Bridges drilled a 39-yard field goal.

That possession was prolonged when Jett Bridges connected over the deep middle with Ruger Sutton for a 24 yards on fourth down from the Seckman 48.

But the Rebels could not otherwise contain Ruble, whose scoring bursts of 39 and 29 yards around the edges occurred one minute apart and sandwiched a Bridges fumble.