Several Raiders rewarded by MAFC

The North County football team recently wrapped its season with an 8-3 record after finishing second to Hillsboro in the MAFC Red Division.

Festus avenged its home loss to the Raiders in district playoff action last weekend, and coaches from the conference have since released their postseason honors.

Jobe Smith will leave North County as its career leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, and picked up three First Team selections as a running back, linebacker and punter.

Smith averaged 9.3 yards per carry while amassing 1,419 yards and 22 scores on the ground, and was named the MAFC Red Division Offensive Player of the Year.

Senior tight end and inside linebacker Andrew Civey was the only other North County player to earn multiple First Team awards.

Civey had four touchdown receptions, and posted 2 ½ sacks among 8 ½ tackles for loss despite missing a couple of games due to injury in October.

Other First Team selections included senior interior linemen Bryan Brewster and Mason Lay on defense, along with right guard Blaine Holmes.

Lay anchored the front four with 39 total tackles, and earned First Team honors last year at center.

Zane Huff was identified as a First Team slash player, while cornerback Dane McCoy and place kicker Grant Mullins also picked up top distinction.

Second Team performers for the Raiders include safety Kooper Kekec and defensive end Xavier Scherffius, along with tackle Isaac Gaugel and Lay on the offensive line.

Quarterback Jack Moore and receiver Mullins garnered Honorable Mention for the Raiders.

Hillsboro running back and linebacker Austin Romaine, bound for Kansas State University, was named conference MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

Romaine led the league through 11 games with 89 tackles, including six sacks, while Smith claimed the conference lead with five interceptions.

Hawks leader Bill Sucharski was voted Coach of the Year.

Hillsboro and Festus advanced to the Class 4, District 1 scheduled for Friday night.