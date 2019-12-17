KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The speculated final year of Valle Catholic as a Class 1 football program for the near future continues to be decorated in team and individual accolades.
The reigning state champions were awarded seven First Team all-state selections and 11 overall as the Missouri Football Coaches Association released its postseason lists last weekend.
Class 4, District 1 champion Farmington picked up four all-state nods, while players from Central and Fredericktown were also chosen in Class 3.
Valle Catholic defensive end Kyle Roth chased Lincoln quarterback Jackson Beaman around Faurot Field earlier this month in pursuit of the MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl title.
Roth, who registered 88 tackles – including 19 for loss and two sacks – was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year, and Beaman was named Offensive Player of the Year for Class 1.
Warriors coach Judd Naeger grabbed Coach of the Year honors after guiding his squad to a 14-1 record and sixth state championship over the past 11 seasons. It was their 15th all-time crown.
Four First Team defensive spots belong to Valle. Inside linebacker Collin Grass compiled 74 solo tackles among 114 overall, and added two interceptions plus two sacks.
Safety Jayden Gegg delivered a stellar performance in Columbia, ending the season with 41 tackles and two interceptions. Interior lineman Joe Williams had 65 stops with two sacks.
Junior First Team running back Cory Stoll rushed for 15 touchdowns and 891 yards on 9.9 per carry, and made 17 receptions for two more scores.
Sophomore Aiden Heberlie emerged from a retooled crew of receivers for 727 yards and 13 touchdowns on 43 catches. Left tackle Zach Wolk anchored the line for an offense that produced more than 6,200 yards from scrimmage.
Second Team selections from Valle included cornerback Drew Bauman, who provided six interceptions, and kicker Kolten Naeger, whose late 26-yard field goal sealed the Show-Me Bowl win.
Chase Dunlap passed and rushed for more than 2,400 yards and 30 combined touchdowns over just 10 games as quarterback despite missing five weeks due to injury.
Linebacker Peyton Tucker joined Dunlap on the Third Team after totaling five sacks among 111 tackles. The Warriors defeated four consecutive top-five opponents to cap their remarkable playoff run.
Farmington earned its first 10-win season and district title since 2011, losing only to Class 2 state champ Lutheran North, Class 5 runner-up Jackson and Class 4 semifinalist St. Mary’s.
Senior defensive back Eli Lamb and junior punter Kael Krause were placed on the Class 4 Second Team, while offensive guard Alex Smith and running back Royce Harris made the Third team.
Lamb nabbed three interceptions for the Knights. Krause averaged 30.3 yards per punt while launching numerous kickoff touchbacks, and connected on 5-of-9 field goals including a school record 43-yarder.
Harris established himself among the most explosive performers from the region in all phases, averaging 28.7 yards on kickoff returns.
He compiled 1,105 yards and 11 touchdowns on a limited number of 95 carries, and found the end zone on all five of his receptions this fall.
Smith, who also played along the interior of a stellar defensive line, blocked for a Farmington rushing attack that totaled more than 4,000 yards over 13 contests.
Junior Malachi Kyle starred for a struggling but improved Fredericktown squad, and was chosen as the Second Team return specialist in Class 3.
Kyle showed his dangerous potential and speed by averaging 24.2 yards on kickoff returns, bringing one back for a touchdown while four other potential scores were negated by penalties.
He also finished with more than 900 yards of total offense from scrimmage, posting 10 rushing touchdowns and five more on receptions.
Central landed three players on the Class 3 all-state Third Team – sophomore running back Dayshawn Welch, versatile senior Gage Manion and junior kicker Justin Bridges.
Even when the Rebels struggled up front, Welch proved consistent. He broke the single-season school rushing record with 1,477 yards over 11 games, including nine contests in triple digits.
Manion was all over the field for virtually every snap, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in a second straight season while also aiding kick coverage and long snapping on special teams.
He was recognized officially for defense after notching 112 tackles and three interceptions while shifting between linebacker and safety positions.
Bridges improved his range again this season, going 6-of-8 on field goals while hitting 36-of-37 extra points when the snap and hold were executed.
His lone misses came from 55 and 47 yards – both of which had enough distance but drifted wide.
