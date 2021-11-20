St. Mary’s sends Central away in Class 3 quarters

PARK HILLS – The first order of business for the Central football team Friday night was finding some way to contain one of the premier receivers in the entire state.

But even when the Rebels put themselves in a position to make stops, Kevin Coleman and top-ranked St. Mary’s were simply too powerful and athletic.

Coleman absorbed hits from the Rebels without budging an inch while catching three touchdown passes and running for another before halftime.

The visiting Dragons secured a defensive shutout with impeccable speed, spacing and communication to defeat seventh-ranked Central 44-7 in the Class 3 quarterfinal playoffs.

St. Mary’s (10-1), a private school touting several Division I prospects, had its postseason derailed last year after forfeiting the district final against Kennett due to COVID-19 quarantine.

The Dragons ran just 18 offensive plays to build a 31-0 halftime lead, and looked mighty unstoppable while advancing to face either Mexico or Seneca in the semifinal round next Saturday.

Central (10-2) hoped to counter that juggernaut with arguably its most talented roster in program history, but was impeded by four turnovers and a clear size disadvantage nearly across the board.

The Rebels saw a couple of single-season records broken despite the lopsided loss, as senior quarterback Jett Bridges unofficially topped the mark for passing yards previously set by brother Jake Bridges.

Bridges was 21-of-30 overall for 177 yards, and achieved the standard with his final completion of the game, a diving 16-yard catch on fourth-and-9 by senior Ruger Sutton with about three minutes left.

Freshman Kodey Green intercepted him two plays later, and the Dragons were able to kneel out the victory amid a continuous clock.

Sophomore Jobe Bryant paced the Central receivers with eight catches for 68 yards, and took over the school record after needing only 12 yards to surpass 1,000 for the season.

But Coleman was the unquestioned star of the show. He opened the scoring with a leaping 57-yard catch against single coverage on the third St. Mary’s snap from scrimmage.

He muscled through two defenders after controlling a throw from quarterback Caron Spann at the 3, and fought his way across the goal line for a 12-yard touchdown and 14-0 lead.

Coleman had plenty of surrounding help. Junior running back Jamal Roberts tallied 90 yards on eight carries, and took a swing pass 40 yards to make it 38-0 in the third quarter.

Spann finished 7-of-12 passing for 168 yards and four scores while tossing only his second interception of the year, and scrambled twice for gains of 20 and 25 yards in the first half.

The Rebels utilized a variety of quick passes toward the sidelines or into small windows with the hope of negating the reaction time available to the speedy St. Mary’s defenders.

Dayshawn Welch also sparked the game’s opening possession with an electric 31-yard run – easily his best of the night – and Central was putting together a promising march.

Bridges caught a break by catching his own batted fourth-down pass and alertly picking up 13 yards to move the chains. But the Dragons recovered a fumbled handoff moments later.

Coleman ended with five receptions for 119 yards, and added a remarkable 53-yard touchdown on his lone carry. He bounced off contact near his ankles, slashed past another man to his right, and accelerated away.

His final scoring play came on a 15-yard slant pass from Spann for a 28-0 advantage with 1:24 remaining until halftime. Matthew Kamper kicked a 21-yard field goal ahead of intermission after Diamond Casseus pounced on a Welch fumble.

The Rebels produced their lone points when sophomore safety Casen Murphy returned his team-high sixth interception 48 yards with a late sideline cut to the end zone with 9:33 to play.

Central offered its best offensive threat during the second quarter. Grant Manion caught a deep slant over the middle for 21 yards, and Bridges collected 22 more on a draw after the Dragons were assessed their first penalty of the game for pass interference.

A trick play backfired after reaching the St. Mary’s 12, however, as Bryant took a reverse and rolled to his right before De’Shawn Fuller picked off his pass intended for Slade Schweiss.

Welch, already a two-time all-state performer, persevered through a tender ankle to punctuate his stellar varsity career with 77 yards on 12 carries plus 35 yards on five receptions.

Korbyn Pratt, Ty Schweiss and Sutton each had four tackles for a Central defense that began the third quarter in positive fashion with a three-and-out aided by a holding penalty.

St. Mary’s responded on the ensuing series as Achille Kpeya, Jr. sacked Bridges and Zamier Collins stopped a swing pass to Bryant for a 9-yard loss.

Freshman running Antonio Strong capped the scoring on a 19-yard touchdown run with 7:43 to play for St. Mary’s, which eliminated second-ranked Valle Catholic in similar blowout fashion last week.

Bridges unofficially finished the season with 2,945 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. Central made its first state playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.