St. Mary’s stops Valle win streak at 24

STE. GENEVIEVE – St. Mary’s utilized its collective team speed to snap the 24-game win streak of Valle Catholic in the Class 3, District 1 football playoffs on Friday night.

Kevin Coleman scored a variety of four touchdowns, Caron Spann threw four scoring passes, and the visiting Dragons rolled to a 55-22 semifinal victory.

St. Mary’s (4-1) built a 42-13 halftime advantage, and forced three turnovers while advancing to face Kennett in the district final next Friday.

De’Shawn Fuller had 93 yards on eight carries, and opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown less than 3 ½ minutes into the game.

Kaliel Boyd followed with a 15-yard interception return to the end zone, and Coleman quickly made it 21-0 with a 70-yard punt return.

Valle Catholic (9-1) answered with a 1-yard run by Bryce Giesler on its third possession, and stayed within 28-13 as a 69-yard catch by Drew Bauman answered Coleman’s 10-yard TD reception.

St. Mary’s never slowed down, however, and extended its lead with an 86-yard strike from Spann to Adrian Forbes. Coleman added a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:45 left in the second quarter.