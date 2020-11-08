St. Mary’s stops Valle win streak at 24

STE. GENEVIEVE – St. Mary’s utilized its collective team speed to snap the 24-game win streak of Valle Catholic in the Class 3, District 1 football playoffs on Friday night.
Kevin Coleman scored a variety of four touchdowns, Caron Spann threw four scoring passes, and the visiting Dragons rolled to a 55-22 semifinal victory.
St. Mary’s (4-1) built a 42-13 halftime advantage, and forced three turnovers while advancing to face Kennett in the district final next Friday.
De’Shawn Fuller had 93 yards on eight carries, and opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown less than 3 ½ minutes into the game.
Kaliel Boyd followed with a 15-yard interception return to the end zone, and Coleman quickly made it 21-0 with a 70-yard punt return.
Valle Catholic (9-1) answered with a 1-yard run by Bryce Giesler on its third possession, and stayed within 28-13 as a 69-yard catch by Drew Bauman answered Coleman’s 10-yard TD reception.
St. Mary’s never slowed down, however, and extended its lead with an 86-yard strike from Spann to Adrian Forbes. Coleman added a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:45 left in the second quarter.
Spann was an efficient 6-of-7 passing for 148 yards, and punctuated his strong game with a 14-yard scoring toss to Coleman.
Zyon Gayfield added a 7-yard touchdown under the continuous clock, and paced the Dragons on the ground with 115 yards on 11 carries.
The Warriors notched two defensive scores in the fourth quarter on a 51-yard fumble return from Mitchell Meyer and ensuing safety with 2:22 remaining.
Valle quarterback Chase Fallert finished 6-of-13 overall for 90 yards, and chipped in 54 rushing yards. Giesler compiled 52 yards on nine carries.
Carson Tucker made a team-high eight tackles while Josh Bieser totaled seven and Austin Burnett added six more for the Warriors. Jackson Fowler and Bieser registered sacks.
Achille Kpeya, Jr. provided 14 tackles, including 10 solo, to shine for a St. Mary’s defense that limited all-state receiver Aiden Heberlie to one reception.
