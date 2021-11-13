St. Mary's vanquishes Valle with running clock

ST. LOUIS -- Judd Naeger knows good football when he sees it.

The longtime Valle Catholic coach with 10 state championships on his resume, Naeger could only marvel at the way St. Mary’s fully and completely dominated its matchup with his Warriors on its way to a 55-7 victory in the Class 3 District 2 championship game Friday night at Kresko-Miller Field on the campus of St. Mary’s.

“They’re really impressive with their size, speed and strength,” Naeger said. “They play really hard. I think that’s kind of something that doesn’t get mentioned enough. Everybody on the field plays hard for them and that’s a direct result of their coaches demanding it.”

The No. 1 team in the Class 3 Missouri Media poll and the district’s No. 1 seed, St. Mary’s (9-1) advanced to play Central (10-1) in a quarterfinal next week.

It’s the second district championship for St. Mary’s in the last three seasons and the seventh in school history. The Dragons could have been going for three in a row but had to forfeit last year’s district final after a positive COVID-19 test the day of the game.

“Last year it was sad around this time,” junior receiver Chase Hendricks said. “This year we’re happy, we’re celebrating, we’re district champs baby.”