Star lineman Cunningham joins SEMO

Farmington High School senior Judd Cunningham signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football and continue his education at Division I program Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. He plans to pursue a degree in Business. Cunningham recently earned First Team all-state recognition in Class 5 as a defensive lineman, and helped the Knights notch 19 victories over the last two seasons with a district title in his junior campaign. He was second on the Farmington club in total tackles last fall with 70, including 19 for lost yardage and six sacks, while also starting at center. Cunningham is also a decorated state-ranked wrestler seeking his third consecutive trip to the Class 3 state tournament. Also seated are his father J.D. Cunningham and mother Kristy Grass. Standing, from left, are his stepmother Tia Cunningham, brother Jeremiah Cunningham, sister Jocelyn Cunningham and stepfather Chris Grass.