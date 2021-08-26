Ste. Genevieve ready to roll with new boss

“I loved every second of my time down at Jackson. I was driving there every day, though, so it started to be a strain on my family life,” Pope said. “Even after our season was over, looking back, we obviously won the state championship. As an assistant coach, I felt there wasn’t an experience that would surpass that, so it made sense to start looking for a head coaching gig.

“The Ste. Genevieve job opened up. It’s three blocks from my house. I’ve spent my whole life in Ste. Gen. and it seemed like the perfect fit at the right time.”

Graduation losses were relatively low for the Dragons, and Pope has prioritized an immediate need to stabilize a defense that yielded at least 28 points to seven of nine opponents.

The concerns are mostly technical rather than physical. Ste. Genevieve returns star lineman Dale Propst and leading tackler Jacob Johns in front of a quick secondary.

Propst emerged as an interior force and top pass rusher along an otherwise green front four, and Johns loomed much larger than his actual size at middle linebacker.