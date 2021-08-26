Ste. Genevieve ready to roll with new boss

STE. GENEVIEVE – Jay Pope has witnessed firsthand at two different schools what is required to build state championship-caliber football programs.
The former all-state wide receiver at Valle Catholic served as an assistant on multiple title teams at his alma mater, then helped Jackson reach the Class 5 pinnacle last year.
At both locations, Pope quickly recognized the integral dedication and backing from sources beyond the athletes in the weight room or on the practice field.
“When you look at those communities, both are heavily involved in what it takes to be successful on and off the field,” he said. “They have supporters before every home game lining the field, volunteering and being leaders from the sidelines, more or less.
“Just having that involvement and the giving of selves from everyone, not just the players or coaching staff, is so valuable.”
Pope now hopes to rekindle a similar spark at Ste. Genevieve in a career jump as successor to Ken Weik, who compiled a 32-23 record over six seasons.
The Dragons slipped from eight victories in 2019 to four last fall while installing numerous sophomores into first-time varsity action. Those players now provide their new leader with a solid foundation.
“I loved every second of my time down at Jackson. I was driving there every day, though, so it started to be a strain on my family life,” Pope said. “Even after our season was over, looking back, we obviously won the state championship. As an assistant coach, I felt there wasn’t an experience that would surpass that, so it made sense to start looking for a head coaching gig.
“The Ste. Genevieve job opened up. It’s three blocks from my house. I’ve spent my whole life in Ste. Gen. and it seemed like the perfect fit at the right time.”
Graduation losses were relatively low for the Dragons, and Pope has prioritized an immediate need to stabilize a defense that yielded at least 28 points to seven of nine opponents.
The concerns are mostly technical rather than physical. Ste. Genevieve returns star lineman Dale Propst and leading tackler Jacob Johns in front of a quick secondary.
Propst emerged as an interior force and top pass rusher along an otherwise green front four, and Johns loomed much larger than his actual size at middle linebacker.
Sophomore Kaden Flye and senior Klayton Squires made key strides, and will be joined somewhere in the secondary by senior and roster newcomer Carter Klump.
Thomas O’Brien returns at outside linebacker, and Tanner Weiler will bolster that unit with increased snaps behind a more mature defensive line.
“We have a lot of speed defensively, especially on the back end. That allows to give so many different looks and play a lot of different coverages,” Pope said. “The biggest change this year is making sure that we are more fundamentally sound.”
“From watching tape last year – and it’s nobody’s fault – at times there were gaps open, uncovered guys or holes in the schemes,” he added.
Zach Boyer carried a major offensive workload when healthy last fall, both as a receiving target and top running threat on sweeps. His first two carries against Potosi resulted in long touchdowns.
The Dragons are hoping for greater versatility surrounding cousin and junior quarterback Aiden Boyer, who showed marked improvement as a dual threat with a strong arm.
Aiden Boyer opened his varsity career facing a daunting stretch of challenges against eventual district champions Festus and Kennett plus perennial power Valle Catholic.
Ste. Genevieve should face fewer surprises and less uncertainly this time, however, with the identical schedule lurking again over the first three weeks.
“We have a lot of weapons coming back. I think it’s hard to judge them based on the first three games last year,” Pope said. “Once they found a rhythm, the offense really clicked.”
Austin McBride became more involved as a featured running back throughout his sophomore season, and hopes to balance the offense with increased yardage.
Zach Boyer, Flye and Klump are poised for more catches as the Dragons replace standout target Payton Matthews. Pope anticipates having reliable depth among the receiving corps.
But the key to consistency rests up front. Despite having four starters as fixtures on the offensive line, their exact alignment is still being determined.
Propst likely anchors the crew again at guard. Matt Schmidt started at center, and fellow junior Anthony Bader operated at tackle. Landon Thompson shined before suffering a broken leg in week 4.
“One thing I’ve emphasized is that on offense, you go as your line goes,” Pope said. “So from day one, our priority was making sure that our guys are fundamentally not just good enough, but great, on every play. Every day, we’re pushing those guys to get where their ceiling is.”
Special teams have admittedly taken a back burner in preseason practice, but Ste. Genevieve should be in reasonably good shape based on experience.
Flye was pressed into return duty as a freshman with excellent speed, and classmate Bryant Schwent stepped forward to kick extra points with success.
“I’m from the school of thought that you shore up the defense first, make sure your offense can run a few plays, and what happens on special teams happens,” Pope said. “As long as we can field a punt with a fair catch and tackle somebody on a kickoff, then we’re fine.”
The Dragons are striving to limit their number of two-way players, but those plans could be delayed by both the quality of competition and potential hot temperatures heading into September.
The MAFC White Division title chase may once again be settled against Central in a week 6 home game. Ste. Genevieve dropped a close 31-26 battle to the Rebels last season.
“Early on, we’ll try to be as one-way as possible, but our schedule doesn’t really allow us to put the second-best guy out there,” Pope said. “We’re playing some of the best in the state in their classes. When it comes to the third and fourth quarters, we’ll need our best 11 on the field for every snap.”
Ste. Genevieve DRAGONS
2020 Record: 4-5 (2-1 MAFC White)
Head Coach – Jay Pope (1st season)
Key Returners – Zach Boyer, sr., WR; Dale Propst, sr., OL/DL; Jacob Johns, jr., LB; Aiden Boyer, jr., QB; Kaden Flye, soph., WR/DB; Thomas O’Brien, sr., LB; Klayton Squires, sr., WR/DB; Austin McBride, sr., RB; Anthony Bader, jr., OL; Landon Thompson, jr., OL/DL
2021 Schedule:
8/27 – at Festus
9/3 – Valle Catholic
9/10 – Kennett
9/17 – at Potosi*
9/24 – at Fredericktown*
10/1 – Central*
10/8 – Perryville*
10/15 – at De Soto
10/22 - Brentwood