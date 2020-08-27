Ste. Genevieve resets following deep district push

STE. GENEVIEVE – Enough motivation and senior leadership can spark a mid-season turnaround, as the Ste. Genevieve football team proved last fall.
A last-minute scoring drive and district semifinal victory in a rematch against Central capped a 6-game win streak that included a perfect October before ending at the hands of unbeaten Kennett.
“It had been a long time coming against Central. That’s a big rival for our kids,” Dragons sixth-year head coach Ken Weik said. “They’re a good program, and we liked being able to measure up to them. It was the first time that group of seniors had beaten them.”
Ste. Genevieve turns the page from that 8-4 campaign with a much younger roster in 2020, and looks to restore a solid foundation with no more than four returning starters on either side of scrimmage.
The secondary appears to be most established unit in relation to both experience and athleticism. Several of those players will also serve as key offensive weapons.
Senior Bret Bieser increased his physical strength independently once the coronavirus pandemic sent students home for the spring, and may rotate between safety and linebacker.
Zach Boyer could line up at one corner opposite Anthony Nash, who saw numerous varsity reps in last year. Klayton Squires is primed to claim another safety position.
“I don’t know where we’ll end up record-wise, but these guys fly around, are fun to watch and can play some exciting football,” Weik said. “We have to tackle well, and that’s something we’ll keep working on all year.”
Ste. Genevieve could further benefit in the defensive backfield from varsity newcomers Chaytin Lea and Landon Rose, both of whom have decided to play for the first time as seniors.
The front seven or eight, depending on formation, face a crucial overhaul. Both middle linebackers and both defensive ends have graduated among the team leaders in tackles and sacks.
Thomas O’Brien is a natural fit at one linebacker spot, and Kaden Buatte will be in the mix for playing time while position battles continue across the defensive line.
“We only go about two deep in every position, but there isn’t a lot of drop-off between them,” Weik said. “We’ll need to get a lot of kids on the field, especially in these early games.”
Ste. Genevieve will receive an immediate glimpse into the future as three-sport sophomore Aiden Boyer becomes its third starting quarterback in as many years.
Already a starter on the basketball and baseball squads as a freshman, Boyer understands the pressure of varsity action. Weik describes him as “about 6-3 or 6-4 with a big frame and strong arm.”
Aiden Boyer will have some skilled playmakers at his disposal. Zach Boyer stepped in and finished his sophomore year as a primary rushing and receiving threat while spelling injured teammates.
“You need to get the ball in his hands. He’s one of the best athletes on our team,” Weik said. “He’s strong and runs with a low center of gravity, but also has good vision and is deceptively quick.”
Kaden Fly is expected to produce rushing yards as well with an ability to thrive around the edges. He was mostly featured on special teams last year as a freshman.
Payton Matthews highlights the list of downfield targets for the Dragons, and could be utilized on kickoff returns. The senior made two spectacular catches in double coverage against Central during the regular-season match-up before a shoulder injury dashed the remainder of his junior season.
Protecting the quarterback exists as the paramount concern. Junior tackle Dale Propst is the lone man returning to the trenches, while senior Zach Burr is showing promise as the new center.
“The offensive line is by far the biggest [void to fill],” Weik stated. “We’ve got a total rebuild there, and one guy returning with experience. But they are aggressive and hard workers.
“The nice thing about starting kids young in high school is that when they get to be seniors, you really get to reap those benefits. We’re on the other end of that spectrum right now.”
Ste. Genevieve appears to have found a reliable kicker for extra points in freshman Brian Schwent. The punting duties may go to Aiden Boyer or Zach Boyer, leaving an option to possibly throw on a fake.
The schedule includes just one change, but affords no easy transition into live competition. The reigning Class 1 state champion and Class 3 state runner-up await in early September.
“We start off with a really tough schedule. We switched Dexter for Festus in the opener, and then follow up with Valle and Kennett,” Weik said. “When you play quality people, you obviously want to win. But if that doesn’t happen, then you want to learn and get better from it.”
The Dragons will also travel in week 6 to Central, which claimed last year’s MAFC White Division title and remains the likely front-runner.
