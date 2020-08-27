Ste. Genevieve resets following deep district push

“I don’t know where we’ll end up record-wise, but these guys fly around, are fun to watch and can play some exciting football,” Weik said. “We have to tackle well, and that’s something we’ll keep working on all year.”

Ste. Genevieve could further benefit in the defensive backfield from varsity newcomers Chaytin Lea and Landon Rose, both of whom have decided to play for the first time as seniors.

The front seven or eight, depending on formation, face a crucial overhaul. Both middle linebackers and both defensive ends have graduated among the team leaders in tackles and sacks.

Thomas O’Brien is a natural fit at one linebacker spot, and Kaden Buatte will be in the mix for playing time while position battles continue across the defensive line.

“We only go about two deep in every position, but there isn’t a lot of drop-off between them,” Weik said. “We’ll need to get a lot of kids on the field, especially in these early games.”

Ste. Genevieve will receive an immediate glimpse into the future as three-sport sophomore Aiden Boyer becomes its third starting quarterback in as many years.