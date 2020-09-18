Ste. Genevieve responds with victory over Potosi

Sophomore quarterback Blake Coleman threw three TD passes for the Trojans during a superb varsity debut last week against Fredericktown, but struggled in his second start.

Older brother Andrew Coleman, who was out for that game with an injury, returned to action in the second quarter after Blake Coleman went 2-of-9 overall with six straight incompletions.

But the Dragons dominated the line of scrimmage to force four consecutive three-and-out series, and increased their lead after taking possession at the Potosi 43.

Aiden Boyer found Bret Bieser over the middle to move the chains, and Austin McBride stretched for the goal line on a 6-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0.

Lea deflected a pass in the secondary on the next drive, and Potosi stalled at midfield in the second quarter when Thomas O’Brien and Anthony Nash pursued to stop a broken play on fourth down.

Lea provided another jolt for the host squad with 55 seconds left before intermission, sprinting 54 yards for a pick-six after Blake Coleman returned behind center.

Andrew Coleman would lead the Trojans to their lone points of the night moments later. He first threw an excellent ball to Peppers for a 49-yard gain.