Ste. Genevieve responds with victory over Potosi

STE. GENEVIEVE – After giving up an average of 44 points in three previous games to start the season, the Ste. Genevieve football team answered with a vengeance.
Chaytin Lea and Kaden Flye each returned interceptions for touchdowns, and the Dragons registered four sacks during a convincing 42-7 rout over Potosi on Friday night.
Sophomore quarterback Aiden Boyer enjoyed his most impressive varsity performance to date, completing 9-of-20 passes for 205 yards as Ste. Genevieve (1-3, 1-0) capitalized on a blazing start.
Junior all-purpose threat Zach Boyer touched the ball only twice before sidelined due to an ailing hip. Both plays were explosive and concluded in the end zone.
He raced 65 yards on a jet sweep to score on the first snap of the game, then gave Ste. Genevieve a 14-0 advantage by taking a swing pass 74 yards down the right side on his team’s second offensive play.
Perhaps a bit stunned on the road, Potosi (2-2, 1-1) struggled to counter despite benefiting from a pair of lucky bounces during its opening 13-play drive and longest march of the game.
Ste. Genevieve tipped two passes that were instead caught by Gavin Portell and Malachi Peppers, and Potosi reached the Dragons’ 32 before a surprise fourth-and-8 run went nowhere.
Sophomore quarterback Blake Coleman threw three TD passes for the Trojans during a superb varsity debut last week against Fredericktown, but struggled in his second start.
Older brother Andrew Coleman, who was out for that game with an injury, returned to action in the second quarter after Blake Coleman went 2-of-9 overall with six straight incompletions.
But the Dragons dominated the line of scrimmage to force four consecutive three-and-out series, and increased their lead after taking possession at the Potosi 43.
Aiden Boyer found Bret Bieser over the middle to move the chains, and Austin McBride stretched for the goal line on a 6-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0.
Lea deflected a pass in the secondary on the next drive, and Potosi stalled at midfield in the second quarter when Thomas O’Brien and Anthony Nash pursued to stop a broken play on fourth down.
Lea provided another jolt for the host squad with 55 seconds left before intermission, sprinting 54 yards for a pick-six after Blake Coleman returned behind center.
Andrew Coleman would lead the Trojans to their lone points of the night moments later. He first threw an excellent ball to Peppers for a 49-yard gain.
Defensive tackle Dale Propst tackled Blake Missey for a loss on an ensuing reverse, but Portell leaped high to reel in a 14-yard touchdown reception as time expired to make it 28-7.
Blake Henson gained 82 yards on 21 carries for the Trojans, who were missing senior two-way standouts Brayden Isgriggs and Wade Mercille.
Andrew Coleman finished 5-of-17 passing for 85 yards, and threw an interception that was not his fault following a quick third quarter.
The intended receiver fell down, leaving Flye all alone to secure the ball and head the other way for a 43-yard score with 11:15 remaining.
Propst made three stops for negative yards while Jacob Johns, Elijah Holifield and McBride earned sacks for the Dragons. But their fourth sack proved scary and costly.
Sophomore Landen Thompson exclaimed in agony and suffered a possible broken leg after converging with fellow lineman Zach Burr in the backfield.
Thompson remained down for several minutes while being treated, and gestured with his thumb up toward the home crowd while being removed on a stretcher.
Once the action resumed, Flye followed up a 31-yard scamper with a 1-yard touchdown to invoke the continuous clock as Bryant Schwent booted his sixth extra point without a miss.
Aiden Boyer utilized five different receivers, and senior Payton Matthews supplied a team-high three receptions for 85 yards.
He beat the secondary on a 47-yard gain down the right sideline, but Potosi got an early defensive stop when Tristan Beck intercepted Boyer.
Ste. Genevieve will celebrate Homecoming next week against St. Pius after both lost their original week 5 opponents – Herculaneum and Fredericktown – due to quarantine related to COVID-19.
Zane West had a sack and Portell made three catches for Potosi, which travels next to unbeaten Central.
