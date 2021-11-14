Stifling defense powers Raiders to district crown

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Brian Jones took over the North County football program in 2017, hoping to restore prominence where he once played and deep postseason runs were expected.

A monumental individual effort by junior tight end Andrew Civey late in the second quarter echoed what the defense had already collectively proven against Hillsboro on Friday night.

With the Class 4, District 1 football title at stake, plus the opportunity to extinguish a 17-year state playoff drought, the Raiders simply wanted it more.

North County smothered the powerful rushing attack of the top-seeded Hawks with superior physicality, allowing only 121 total yards, and delivered a resounding 24-0 shutout on the road.

The Raiders notched their eighth consecutive victory since enduring a lopsided and frustrating 42-7 defeat against the Hawks in week 4, and captured their first district crown since 2004.

“In our first game [against them], we were short-handed… We didn’t play well as a result,” Jones said in an interview with KJFF radio. “I knew going into this game, being at full strength, I pretty much made up my mind that whatever happens I could live with.