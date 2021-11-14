Stifling defense powers Raiders to district crown

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Brian Jones took over the North County football program in 2017, hoping to restore prominence where he once played and deep postseason runs were expected.
A monumental individual effort by junior tight end Andrew Civey late in the second quarter echoed what the defense had already collectively proven against Hillsboro on Friday night.
With the Class 4, District 1 football title at stake, plus the opportunity to extinguish a 17-year state playoff drought, the Raiders simply wanted it more.
North County smothered the powerful rushing attack of the top-seeded Hawks with superior physicality, allowing only 121 total yards, and delivered a resounding 24-0 shutout on the road.
The Raiders notched their eighth consecutive victory since enduring a lopsided and frustrating 42-7 defeat against the Hawks in week 4, and captured their first district crown since 2004.
“In our first game [against them], we were short-handed… We didn’t play well as a result,” Jones said in an interview with KJFF radio. “I knew going into this game, being at full strength, I pretty much made up my mind that whatever happens I could live with.
“I told some people off the record that I thought we were better than 42-7, but I didn’t know if we were 35 or 36 points better. I can’t say enough about these kids. They came out focused. They came out fired up from the get-go. The defense played lights out, and to get a shutout in a district championship game, that’s a special accomplishment.”
Jobe Smith starred again with 113 rushing yards on 27 carries and two defensive takeaways as North County (11-1) forced four turnovers and yielded just seven first downs.
The Raiders, spurred by a healthy and determined senior class, have gone from a 2-8 record two seasons ago to hosting the Vashon with Miller Career cooperate in the Class 4 quarterfinal round next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Hillsboro (9-2) survived a scare 13-7 against Festus last week on a late touchdown, but managed to reach the red zone once during its rematch with the Raiders.
Austin Romaine gained 93 yards on 13 carries, including 49 on a single burst in the third quarter. He also highlighted the Hawks at linebacker with 11 tackles, three for losses.
Junior running back Jaxin Patterson, who averaged 144 yards per game, was limited to 16 yards on 15 carries. The Raiders stopped him for a loss on fourth-and-7 from the 16 to preserve a 17-0 lead.
Smith intercepted a pass by Hillsboro quarterback Griffin Ray, and returned it 22 yards for a clinching touchdown with 7:32 remaining in the game.
Civey provided the signature play prior to that moment. He leaped above cornerback Cruz Valencia to rip away control of an underthrown pass near midfield, then bounced off another hit and charged down the right sideline for a 72-yard touchdown with 2:16 remaining until halftime.
Hillsboro could not maximize a pass interference penalty before the break, and made three crucial miscues in six minutes after trailing 14-0.
Dan Gantz pounced on the loose ball when a North County squib kickoff was not handled cleanly to open the second half. The Hawks successfully forced an ensuing punt, but muffed that one at their own 12.
North County salvaged a 24-yard field goal by Grant Mullins, who earlier missed short from 36, to build a three-possession margin.
Hillsboro had a subsequent 14-yard run by Romaine negated by a holding call, and defensive back Kooper Kekec recovered his fumble moments later.
The teams exchanged turnovers to open the game. Smith fumbled during the initial series inside the Hillsboro 40 before coming back to recover as Patterson coughed up a carry.
Hillsboro pushed back with sacks from Romaine and Payton Brown on its second defensive possession. But North County matched that intensity when Payden Allen, Civey and Bryan Brewster stuffed three consecutive running plays for either no gain or negative yardage.
“I don’t want to lessen some of the other district titles we’ve won, but my big gripe about the way our playoff system is set up right now is that when [MSHSAA] went to this several years ago in 2012, they eliminated half of the district champions in each class,” Jones said
“I don’t know why they did it. It never made any sense. So to win one where you’ve got to go through a gauntlet of eight teams, as opposed to a gauntlet of four, it’s really special.”
Following a short Hillsboro punt, Smith sparked the Raiders with a 23-yard run around the right side on third-and-8. Quarterback Nolan Reed followed with a 2-yard keeper for a 7-0 lead.
Reed completed eight straight passes while going 9-of-12 overall for 136 yards. Clayton Chandler had 29 yards on two receptions, and Joe Ortmann picked up 12 on his first catch of the season.
Allen and Ortmann each supplied four solo tackles in the victory.
Ray was 2-of-9 passing for zero net yards unofficially.