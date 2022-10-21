Sullivan smacks Raiders to close regular season

SULLIVAN, Mo. – Avoiding further injuries became the one glaring positive for North County during an otherwise ragged conclusion to its regular season.

Sullivan brought ample physicality to the withering Raiders during four second-half scoring drives, and continued its football resurgence with a 34-13 victory on Thursday night.

Franky Erxleben rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, and linebacker Colton Brendel returned an interception 86 yards for another score after the Eagles were blanked throughout the first half.

Sullivan (7-2), guided by former Potosi head coach Eddie Haar, avenged a 37-0 dismantling last season in Bonne Terre with authority, and secured its first seven-win campaign since 2013.

North County (7-2) entered the contest having already clinched the No. 2 seed in Class 4, District 1, but stumbled amid three turnovers and costly missed tackles after intermission.

Senior cornerback Kooper Kekec and inside linebacker Andrew Civey were carefully sidelined to rest injuries, and the Raiders likewise missed their presence offensively.

Despite being without two of his more reliable targets, quarterback Jack Moore inherited an increased passing workload. He ended 12-of-28 overall for 147 yards, littered not only by three interceptions but also three accurate throws that should have been caught.

The Raiders managed to outgain the opposition 320-289 in total yards, and maintained a 7-0 halftime edge after stifling the run-heavy Sullivan attack.

But the Eagles introduced a surprising spread formation to open the third quarter, and grabbed an 8-7 lead on a 6-yard run by Erxleben and two-point keeper by quarterback Gabe Dace.

Gabe Dace completed the lone Sullivan pass for a positive gain on the previous play, as Gavin Dace beat cornerback Dane McCoy for a leaping grab spanning 36 yards.

North County looked to retaliate with career rushing leader Jobe Smith, and the all-state senior powered his way to consecutive carries of 10 and 30 yards to the Sullivan 25.

But the promising march stalled following a false start penalty and three incomplete passes. The Eagles promptly reverted to their customary triple option with much better success.

Johnathan Martin picked up 16 yards prior to a 15-yard penalty against the Raiders. Smith answered with an explosive tackle for loss, but Gabe Dace faked a pitch and ran a keeper to the right side for a 37-yard touchdown. The ensuing two-point pass was caught by Gavin Dace for a 16-7 advantage.

Moore snapped a string of seven straight incomplete passes by connecting deep to Brice Varner for 31 yards. But a third-and-7 snap from the 12 turned disastrous for the Raiders.

Brendel jumped in front of the underthrown screen pass, then dodged Moore to race 84 yards for a 22-7 separation that further invigorated the home fans.

The Raiders came back in impressive fashion as Moore completed throws of 16 yards to Grant Mullins and 23 to Smith before McCoy squirted through for an 11-yard run.

Smith had a potential touchdown negated when officials flagged him for hurdling an upright defender, but charged up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown on the next play.

Head coach Brian Jones called for a two-point conversion play that was stopped, and the margin stayed at two possessions, 22-13, with 11:46 remaining in the game.

North County tried an onside kick that has worked several times this season, but failed to tackle Brendel until he scampered 41 yards to the Raiders’ 11.

Erxleben cashed in from 2 yards out to restore a 28-13 lead, and Sullivan got a key defensive stop when confusion befell the Raiders again at their own 43.

Two plays after burning a timeout, North County had the wrong personnel on the field at fourth-and-3, and barely beat an expiring play clock on a rushed carry that was stuffed.

Sullivan benefited from a pass interference call on fourth-and-11 after being pushed back for holding, and Erxleben barreled in from 9 yards away to ice the outcome with 5:22 to play.

Gabe Dace rushed six times for 65 yards, and completed 2-of-7 passes in the victory. Dominic Ransom spurred the Sullivan defense with two interceptions on fourth-down heaves.

The Eagles need an Owensville victory over St. Clair on Friday to land the top seed in Class 3, District 4.

Smith paced the Raiders with 127 yards on 18 carries plus two receptions for 48 yards. He also made a team-high 7 ½ tackles while Kolten Boylan added 5 ½ more.

North County earned the only first-half points for either squad on its second possession, going 77 yards on 12 plays while a roughing-the-passer penalty contributed to five first downs.

Varner, who equaled Zane Huff and Mullins with three receptions, began the drive with a 14-yard gain. Moore punctuated it with a 3-yard touchdown toss to tight end Danny Gantz.

Gantz bobbled a long pass near the goal line before safety Martin arrived to break it up prior to halftime, and Mullins pushed a subsequent 35-yard field goal attempt wide left.

The Sullivan offense netted only 109 first-half yards, and remained stagnant until Erxleben broke three tackles on a 48-yard run late in the second quarter.

But Mason Lay stopped a run behind the line of scrimmage, and fellow interior lineman Bryan Brewster read a short pass toward Erxbelen perfectly for an interception near the sideline with 21 seconds left.

North County will begin its district title defense at home next Friday against either De Soto or Sikeston.