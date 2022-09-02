Thursday Roundup: Raiders escape on late TD pass

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The North County football team found a late spark through the air to avoid a disheartening result after squandering a 21-0 advantage on Thursday night.

Jack Moore connected on a 36-yard fade down the right sideline to tight end Andrew Civey for the go-ahead touchdown with 58 seconds remaining, and the Raiders escaped 36-32 over St. Clair.

North County (2-0) forced three straight incomplete passes on the final series with pressure, and a surprise fourth-and-10 run play was stuffed for 2 yards by Xavier Scherffius, Bryan Brewster and Jobe Smith.

Moore expanded his passing role compared to week 1 and fired three scoring strikes, including a pair to fellow senior Grant Mullins, and finished 10-of-22 overall for 245 yards.

The Raiders controlled the wing-T rushing attack of St. Clair (0-2) throughout the first half, with the exception of one play, and yielded the initial first down with a few seconds left until intermission.

But an explosive 94-yard touchdown run up the middle by Skyler Sanders turned a potential rout into an improbable comeback by the Bulldogs after North County fumbled an exchange at the 1-yard line.

St. Clair reduced a 21-6 halftime deficit on the opening possession of the third quarter when Sanders scored on a 5-yard option pitch ahead of a failed two-point conversion.

A North County offense that looked unstoppable during its first four drives was suddenly stifled, as the Bulldogs contained all-state running back Jobe Smith to 85 yards on 17 carries.

Seven penalties also plagued the visitors, and Moore was sacked twice in the second half. The Raiders also surrendered an 81-yard scoring run to Cameron Simcox in the third quarter.

North County attempted two fake punt passes from its own territory with the offense struggling, the second of which converted a fourth-and-18 situation with Smith finding Civey in tight coverage.

But the previous try backfired when Smith never released the ball and was dropped at his own 27. St. Clair capitalized on the favorable field position as Sanders scored from 22 yards out on fourth-and-5 for a 25-21 advantage with 11:10 to play in regulation.

An illegal block moved the Raiders backward on the next series, but Moore fired an accurate deep ball to Mullins for a 69-yard touchdown to regain the lead at 29-25.

The Raiders recovered a fumble moments later, but saw a promising chance evaporate in bizarre fashion as Anthony Broeker officially returned a fumble 77 yards with 5:17 remaining.

Smith fought for extra yardage on the controversial play, and had surpassed the line to gain on a fourth-and-2 run, but no whistle ever sounded as Broeker emerged from a crowd and bolted all alone to the go-ahead score.

North County stalled near midfield while trailing 32-29, but rebounded with a crucial three-and-out defensive stop to earn one final shot.

Moore scrambled for 19 yards before a pass interference flag moved the Raiders past midfield. Moore then zipped the decisive pass on target to the 6-foot-4 Civey, who finished with 92 yards on four receptions.

Smith opened the scoring by racing 29 yards on his first carry of the game, and Mullins capped a 10-play march with a 6-yard catch for a 14-0 lead.

Zane Huff figured heavily into the early offensive game plan for North County, and added a 71-yard scoring scamper behind left tackle with 10:22 remaining in the second quarter.

Huff finished with a team-high 97 yards on 11 carries, and caught three passes for 57 yards. Moore hit Smith on a 28-yard pass to the St. Clair 1 before the ensuing turnover shifted momentum.

Sanders compiled 140 rushing yards for the Bulldogs, who did not register a complete pass in the game after falling at Potosi in the season opener.

North County enters conference play next Friday at home against De Soto.

GIRLS TENNIS

Potosi 6, Notre Dame (STL) 3

ST. LOUIS – Kya Gibson and Gracie Lawson posted an 8-0 shutout to help the Potosi girls tennis team sweep through the doubles section against Notre Dame (St. Louis).

Jessica Littrell also won both of her matches on Thursday, including an 8-1 singles triumph, and the Lady Trojans finished off a 6-3 road triumph.

Tori Krebs paired with Lani Elder, and Grace Laramore played alongside Littrell for identical 8-5 scores. Gibson and Lawson also dominated singles action for Potosi (5-2).

Emily Jackson, Mary Diel and Erin Newsham gave Notre Dame three singles victories atop the rankings.

Singles Results:

1. Emily Jackson (ND) def. Tori Krebs, 8-6

2. Mary Diel (ND) def. Lani Elder, 8-5

3. Erin Newsham (ND) def. Grace Laramore, 8-2

4. Jessica Littrell (P) def. Katherine Weaver, 8-1

5. Kya Gibson (P) def. Lillian McKay, 8-2

6. Gracie Lawson (P) def. Caitlyn Miskovic, 8-0

Doubles Results:

1. Krebs/Elder (P) def. Jackson/Dwyer, 8-5

2. Laramore/Littrell (P) def. Diel/Newsham, 8-5

3. Gibson/Lawson (P) def. C Thode/H Thode, 8-0

North County 6, Arcadia Valley 3

IRONTON – Kinley Tracy and Mariah Coonce stamped a doubles sweep by North County with an 8-2 result at the No. 3 ranking, and the Lady Raiders rolled past Arcadia Valley 6-3 to stay unbeaten.

The tandem of Lauren Politte and Alli Scott got past Alyssa Glanzer and Elena Lara 8-4, while Lucy Pace and Camille Skaggs posted an 8-2 doubles final for the Lady Raiders.

North County (4-0, 2-0) picked up dominant 8-1 showings from top players Politte and Pace in singles play, plus an 8-3 triumph by Coonce.

Lily Pursley, Ruth Francis and Lara carried their singles matches favoring Arcadia Valley (3-1, 0-1).

Singles Results:

1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Alyssa Glanzer, 8-1

2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Madeline Coles, 8-1

3. Lily Pursley (AV) def. Alli Scott, 8-6

4. Elena Lara (AV) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-4

5. Ruth Francis (AV) def. Kinley Tracy, 8-6

6. Mariah Coonce (NC) def. Reese Brogan, 8-3

Doubles Results:

1. Politte/Scott (NC) def. Glanzer/Lara, 8-4

2. Pace/Skaggs (NC) def. Coles/Pursley, 8-2

3. Tracy/Coonce (NC) def. Francis/Brogan, 8-2

Farmington 9, Fredericktown 0

FARMINGTON – Senior Annabelle DeVoto rejoined the doubles lineup while persevering through ankle pain on Thursday, and helped Farmington secure a 9-0 conference sweep of Fredericktown.

Abigail Thurman edged Sydney Bell and Addison Brenneke topped Danielle West by 8-6 margins during the closest singles results of the afternoon.

DeVoto, who played alongside Thurman in an 8-4 decision, added to the Farmington (2-1, 1-1) singles tally while Abbie Wigger, Olivia Lugo and Peyton Cleve also triumphed twice.

Fredericktown (0-2, 0-2) threatened to seize the No. 2 doubles contest, but Grace Lewis and Clara Basden eventually fell 9-7 against Wigger and Lugo.

Singles Results:

1. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Sydney Bell, 8-6

2. Annabelle DeVoto (FA) def. Emiley Geen, 8-3

3. Abbie Wigger (FA) def. Grace Lewis, 8-4

4. Olivia Lugo (FA) def. Clara Basden, 8-3

5. Addison Brenneke (FA) def. Danielle West, 8-6

6. Peyton Cleve (FA) def. Sabrina Lewis, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Thurman/DeVoto (FA) def. Bell/Geen, 8-4

2. Wigger/Lugo (FA) def. Lewis/Basden, 9-7

3. Brenneke/Cleve (FA) def. West/Lewis, 8-4

VOLLEYBALL

Ste. Genevieve 3, Jefferson 2

FESTUS, Mo. – Tessa Grass compiled 16 kills and five crucial blocks up front, and Ste. Genevieve survived a five-set gauntlet to edge Jefferson 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13 on Thursday night.

Dru Koetting landed a team-high 17 kills while making 13 digs and serving five aces. Arie Taylor delivered 13 kills and 19 digs for the Dragons.

Maya Watts brought up 26 digs and added four aces from her libero position, while Alli Byington had 16 digs and five kills to bolster Ste. Genevieve (2-1).

Joleigh Parker totaled 29 assists plus two blocks, and dual setter Devyn Basler amassed 20 assists with 13 digs. Middle hitter Hope Schmelzle chipped in six kills during the marathon match.

Lesterville 3, Arcadia Valley 0

IRONTON – Lesterville swept its second MAAA volleyball foe of the week on Thursday with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-21 victory over Arcadia Valley.

Cate Newstead-Adams shined in defeat for the Lady Tigers with nine kills and 14 digs, both team highs. Paige Newstead-Adams finished with 12 assists and seven digs.

AV senior Riley Brogan knocked down four kills while making nine digs, and sophomore Kayla Sumpter tallied four kills and eight digs.

Arcadia Valley (0-2) also received eight digs and five assists from Taylor Lorenz, along with three kills by Hannah Tripp and four digs by Breanna Whited.

BASEBALL

Valley 7, Ellington 6

ELLINGTON, Mo. – Ethan Tiefenauer delivered a go-ahead single after Colby Maxwell ripped a tying home run in the sixth inning, and Valley edged Ellington 7-6 on Thursday.

The Vikings received two hits each from Chayse DeClue, Tiefenauer and Maxwell, and claimed their second of three leads at 5-2 with four runs in the top of the third.

Maxwell pitched three scoreless and hitless frames with five strikeouts for the win in relief of Ayden Sims, who yielded a three-run home run to Aiden Anderson in the Ellington fourth.

Hayden Todd, Drew McClain and Sims contributed singles to the victory.

Anderson paced the Whippets offensively at 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot.

Arcadia Valley 16, Clearwater 1

IRONTON – Nolan Inman pitched a four-inning no-hitter with three strikeouts, and Arcadia Valley hammered visiting Clearwater 16-1 on Thursday.

Colin Whited finished 2-for-3 with four runs scored, and Inman helped his own cause with five RBI on a triple and single for the Tigers, who increased a 4-1 lead by scoring five times in the second and third.

Jackson Dement connected for a two-run double while Evan Tripp and Alex Nash each provided a two-RBI single to bolster Arcadia Valley. Ralph Salinas crossed the plate three times.

Clearwater tallied an unearned run in the top of the first inning, and the teams combined for seven defensive errors.

West County 11, Meadow Heights 5

LEADWOOD – Julian Thebeau and Caden Merrill ignited a six-run surge that snapped a tie in the sixth inning, and West County defeated Meadow Heights 11-5 on Thursday.

Thebeau was a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI overall, and Merrill finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored for the Bulldogs.

Jaxon Campbell and Ben Faulkner provided two hits each while Carter Reed and Hudsen Dunlap added RBI singles. West County was helped by seven stolen bases.

Ty Harlow picked up the relief win after allowing one run in the top of the sixth, and Noah Sansoucie closed with a scoreless seventh.

Nolan Rawson settled for a no-decision on the mound after working five innings and allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out three.

Hayes Miller and Will Green produced two hits each for Meadow Heights, which had rallied back from a 5-1 deficit.