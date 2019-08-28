POTOSI – Few varsity football teams in the area could test the overall stamina and resolve of opposing defenses like Potosi last year.
The Trojans utilized a somewhat basic philosophy that often proved effective, running hard and grinding out yardage behind their massive offensive line.
A single possession routinely spanned double-digit snaps and consumed more than six or seven minutes for a squad that ultimately bumped its victory count from three to five.
Despite the patient and deliberate approach exhibited by Potosi, one negative play or costly penalty still derailed a number of promising drives before reaching the end zone.
The Trojans are hoping that a new scheme in 2019 will deliver more explosive results, mainly due to its less predictable nature.
“We struggled to score points, so going into the offseason, we wanted to make some changes that we thought would fit our kids a little better,” said third-year Head Coach Ed Haar, whose club was limited to single digits on six occasions.
“We also want to keep the opposing defense from blitzing as much as last year. We’re still focusing on the run, but you’ll see more motion, misdirection and counters with play-action off of that. We feel like our passing game needs improvement, and can benefit from the change.”
The transfers of Demond Guthrie to Farmington and graduation of Ethan Brown leave Potosi without its top two rushing leaders from last fall.
The revamped attack will comprise a committee of two-way starters. Some players have been shifted to the backfield out of necessity in order to present several capable options.
Senior Tristan Murdick and junior Brayden Isgriggs pose a powerful threat between the tackles, and Kyle Miller offers sprinter speed around the edges after previously netting 5.7 yards per attempt.
Junior Wade Mercille assumes a larger role after leading the junior varsity, and defensive standout Isaac Gaghen will also become more involved on the other side of scrimmage.
Andrew Coleman is fully healthy entering his third year as starting quarterback. His production is poised to increase after a conservative approach resulted in just 17 completed passes for the season.
“Our quarterback was playing injured last year, so we lowered our passing attempts in part to keep him healthy,” Haar recalled. “Maybe we relied a little too much on our run game. When it wasn’t working, we got into throwing a little more, something we weren’t very comfortable with.”
The new offense enables Coleman to throw more easily on the move. The Trojans will seek to develop a downfield receiver while running crisp routes when defenses swarm the line of scrimmage.
Protection will depend on an offensive line that brings back four starters, averages somewhere between 275-280 pounds and remains an influential force.
Jed Weir and Keke Ortiz man the tackle spots, while Amondre Hill and Blake Buckley once again line up as guards around promoted center Lonnie Clapp.
“Our O-line was definitely one of our strengths last year, and we’re looking for that to be true again,” Haar said. “They are actually bigger, stronger and faster.”
Senior interior lineman Hunter Moon anchors the front four on a defense that shows promise after factoring heavily in the Trojans’ improvement from three victories to five.
A crucial key to success will require the first two levels to generate more stops after allowing too many running plays to reach the secondary last year.
Zach Haynes graduated as the leading receiver and tackler from his safety position for Potosi, adding another all-state accolade while staying among the elite punters in any classification.
Gaghen will replace him at safety while other lineup tweaks include sending Isgriggs and Josh Allen forward to respective defensive end spots.
“Most of our front seven are returning, so they all have that varsity experience,” Haar said. “We’re excited again to see that they can do.”
Murdick ranked second in total tackles as a junior, and will be stationed at middle linebacker as the weak side is patrolled by Devan Marler.
Efforts to fill the special teams void left by Haynes are ongoing. No firm decision has been made on a full-time punter, and multiple players are competing to handle place kicking duties.
Potosi showed signs of turning a corner at a pivotal juncture in week 6, using stout red-zone defense to spring a 7-6 road upset at reigning conference and district champion Central.
“It was a huge win for us,” Haar said. “We took three straight losses in games where we thought the defense played really great, but the offense struggled to take advantage. The confidence in our kids grew after that night, and it brought them closer together.”
Opportunities to avenge setbacks also await on the schedule as the Trojans travel to Perryville in week 3 and host North County and De Soto to finish the regular season.
The ability to avoid lingering injuries and expedite the learning curve with its adjusted offensive tempo could propel Potosi to its first winning campaign since 2014.
“As a coaching staff, this is probably the most fun we’ve had working with the kids during the summer,” Haar said. “It was a great atmosphere, and we never had a problem with work ethic or having everyone on the same page.
“They have come together and adopted the philosophies that we started to instill when I took over a couple of years ago. As kids get older and go through the program, we certainly feel like we’re going in the right direction.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.