POTOSI – Ed Haar perhaps inherited an unfair amount of uncertainty in July 2017 when being promoted to Potosi football head coach less than a month before the start of preseason practice.
Not only did the Trojans have just three players returning with significant varsity snaps on each side of the field, but shoulder surgery had also sidelined rising quarterback Noah Jacobsen.
After limping to a 3-7 final mark, capped by a five-game-losing streak, Potosi figures to enter the 2018 campaign healthy while hoping to seize an opportunity for vast improvement.
“It’s been a much, much easier process this season,” Haar said. “We’ve had a lot of months to train physically while preparing the kids mentally.
“We feel very good going into the season, not necessarily based on our schedule, but instead because of how our kids have progressed throughout the summer.”’
Despite their obstacles, the Trojans stunned state-ranked Owensville in the season opener, and challenged the MAFC White Division front-runners to the wire.
The combination of much greater roster depth and a year of collective experience at key positions has ushered in an optimistic outlook toward better results.
“We want to become one of the top teams in our conference,” Haar said. “Last year, against Central and Ste. Genevieve, we lost to both of them by a touchdown or less.”
One glance at those who pave the way indicates that the need to establish a more physical presence has been addressed. Potosi will average somewhere near 265-270 pounds across the offensive line.
Logan Kirby is shifting to center while fellow returning juniors Hunter Moon and Jed Weir are stationed as tackles. Senior Kalub Evans, sophomore Keke Ortiz and junior Blake Buckley – a converted tight end – are poised to share snaps between the two guard spots.
Arguably their paramount responsibility is pass protection for junior Andrew Coleman, who returns for a second year as the starting QB. Jacobsen elected to trim football from his three-sport résumé, and gave a recent verbal commitment to play baseball at Southeast Missouri State.
“This will be the biggest line that we’ve had in many years,” Haar said. “We feel like we have a good rotation of guys to start out.
Although most starters for Potosi will see extensive action on both sides of the football, there appears to be more players capable of spelling them. That could factor heavily in fourth quarters of close games.
Senior Zach Haynes holds crucial roles for Potosi, no matter where he finds himself on a particular play. He was the team’s top receiver and a fixture in the secondary last year.
But his powerful right leg created the greatest buzz in terms of postseason recognition. Haynes earned a First Team Class 3 all-state selection after punting for a stellar average of 43.6 yards.
An array of talented running backs hope to shine. Demond Guthrie enters his third season as a starter after earning substantial carries as a freshman.
Tristan Murdick rushed for more than 100 yards last year against Fredericktown, and Ethan Brown also earned multiple starts in the backfield.
Seth Shadrick returns at tight end, and Austin Wilson is being considered for time at receiver. Junior Kyle Miller and sophomore Brayden Isgriggs have breakout potential as flexible playmakers.
Haar has discussed the importance of avoiding the unnecessary setbacks that negated positive progress at pivotal moments last season.
“What really killed us was some mental mistakes, where we either started a drive backed up or maybe had a good drive stopped by some type of penalty,” Haar said. “We’ve focused on being mentally tough in practice over the past couple of weeks.”
If the surrounding cast can mesh properly, Coleman could be set to take significant strides forward in his development under center.
Keeping Coleman upright in the pocket is imperative for the Trojans to develop a deep threat that never fully came to fruition against most 2017 opponents.
“That year of experience was huge for him. We kept a lot of things simple since we were changing pretty much everything so late in July,” Haar said. “It was a growing experience, and this year, we’re looking to expand his role within the offense.”
Up to six players are considered ready for regular varsity snaps in the secondary, but some questions exist regarding depth and experience among the defensive front seven.
Murdick does return at middle linebacker, but the challenge is replacing the production of graduates Colin Govero and Ryan Osia. That task will likely be delegated to Devan Marler and Isgriggs.
“Our linebacking corps might be the biggest concern right now,” Haar said. “We’re rolling through a committee of people, just trying to figure out who fits where.”
The schedule throws an early advantage to the Trojans with three consecutive home games to begin – against Owensville, St. Clair and Perryville.
September conference showdowns with Central and Ste. Genevieve will occur on visiting turf, along with a week 8 battle against North County.
