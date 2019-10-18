POTOSI – A message was delivered from a successful opening onside kick on Friday night that the Potosi football team was willing to gamble.
A dangerous decision to go on fourth-and-inches from its own 29 not only worked, but also bolstered a critical 18-play drive that chewed away nearly 10 full minutes and most of the fourth quarter.
Although that possession ultimately produced no points, the Trojans produced their second takeaway in the closing seconds to secure a 14-6 triumph over North County.
Potosi (4-4) unofficially compiled 276 total yards without a completed pass, and all but guaranteed itself a first-round home game when the district playoffs begin in two weeks.
Brayden Isriggs had nine carries during the time-consuming march as the Trojans converted twice more on fourth down, including a sneak by quarterback Andrew Coleman that gained 8 yards with a collective shove from several teammates.
North County (2-6) finally stood tall to force a field-goal attempt that Booba Henson pushed wide right from 27 yards, and began just its second possession of the second half with 2:24 remaining.
Sophomore quarterback Nolan Reed was 9-of-12 passing on the desperation drive, throwing a series of short passes to Eric Ruess along the sideline.
Reed regrouped from a sack by Hunter Moon to find Tyler Murphy over the middle for a clutch 17-yard reception on fourth-and-9 into Potosi territory.
Facing a third-and-11 situation moments later, Reed scrambled into the second level, but fumbled while reaching extra yardage. Senior linebacker Tristan Murdick recovered it to seal the outcome.
Potosi carried a 7-6 lead into halftime, and burned six minutes while progressing 61 yards on 10 plays to extend the margin midway through the third quarter.
North County had a leaping interception by Clayton Chandler negated by a costly roughing-the passer penalty, and Coleman followed up his 14-yard keeper with a scoring sneak two plays later.
The Raiders were poised to respond after freshman Jobe Smith reeled in a 28-yard pass from Reed near the left sideline at the Potosi 16.
But a good throw into the end zone got through the hands of Ruess, and defensive tackle A Mondre Hill sacked Reed on fourth down to preserve the Trojans’ advantage.
Senior Layton Mallow highlighted the North County offense with 110 yards on 16 carries, but was given just two touches after intermission.
The Raiders started well defensively by allowed no first down on their first two series, even after Potosi freshman Zane West emerged with the opening kick at their 45.
Mallow sparked North County with a 50-yard burst around the left side, and Reed alertly flipped a short pass to him on an apparent broken play for a 9-yard touchdown an immediate 6-0 lead.
North County wasted a golden opportunity for more points after Triston Miller recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Trojans’ 26. Several Potosi defenders turned back a fourth-and-2 run.
Potosi generated its first scoring threat on its third drive after Murdick shot through the secondary for a 31-yard gain. A 12-yard run by Wade Mercille signaled first-and-goal at the 10.
North County refused to buckle on fourth down from the 3, however, and standout defensive end Ben Dunlap led a wall of defenders to stuff Mercille for one of his 11 tackles overall.
The Trojans offered a plethora of rushing options despite losing speedy Kyle Miller to injury last week. Mercille picked up 72 yards on 16 carries before leaving with shoulder pain late in the second quarter.
Isaac Gaghen had seven carries for 49 yards, and first made a pivotal defensive play by breaking in front of an intended receiver to intercept Reed.
After Mercille rumbled straight ahead for a 25-yard gain, Gaghen bounced off an initial hit, and fought his way across the goal line for a 5-yard touchdown before Henson kicked the go-ahead extra point.
The Trojans had one more chance to possibly score before halftime, but Dunlap made another tackle on fourth down at the North County 26.
Murdick provided 57 yards and Coleman added 52 on the ground for Potosi, which hosts De Soto in week 9.
Reed was 12-of-20 overall for 80 yards, including six connections with Ruess. North County will host John Burroughs for its regular-season finale.
