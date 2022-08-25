Trojans shuffle deck with tougher schedule ahead

POTOSI – Two narrow losses at the outset and a serious injury to star running back Booba Henson forced the Potosi football team to show resilience last season.

Several seniors at the time had been given much different roles in the lineup, and the Trojans responded with four victories during a stretch of five October contests.

“With the strength of our schedule, I really thought that we competed well,” former PHS standout and third-year head coach Dylan Wyrick said. “In those first two games against Owensville and Farmington, we were one play away on both nights from being 7-4 instead of 5-6.

Any current uncertainty heading into week 1 against St. Clair is more anticipated, based on graduation turnover and competition to fill vacant positions.

Potosi also has proven talent. Quarterback Blake Coleman, receiver Gavin Portell and linebacker Zane West enter their senior campaigns as three-year starters.

Wyrick and his coaching staff face the challenge of finding the balance between expanding the playbook and patiently bringing newcomers up to speed.

“As a young head coach, you learn quickly that less is more. I feel at times that we may have thrown too much at them,” he said. “Now I’m just trying to focus on the things that we’re good at, and find sets that put the opposing defense where we want it instead of trying to run a thousand different things.”

The presence of Coleman behind center should facilitate that process. He embodies a trend of strong and aggressive throwing arms across the formidable MAFC White Division.

Portell emerged as the preferred target last fall, breaking the school record for a single season with 927 receiving yards while showing a knack to operate over the middle or reel in elevated passes.

Luke Brabham offers a deep threat away from Portell, and leads a crew of fast track and field athletes who figure prominently into plans as two-way performers.

Landon Sprous, one of two state hurdles qualifiers on the roster, looks to provide an added receiving option as Coleman aims to reduce interceptions and vary his distribution.

“I think Blake has a really solid grasp of the offense, and has never been super flustered, which is rare for a high school kid,” Wyrick said. “He has grown and understands that you don’t always have to throw the deep ball. You can also go underneath with hitches, slants and out routes instead of going for it all every time.”

West assumed the majority of carries in place of Henson, and now anchors a defensive second level that must replace both inside linebackers. Portell returns to the strong side.

The main competition for West in the backfield is promising freshman Noah Walton, whose progression could allow West to either gain some rest or periodically line up at receiver.

For a second straight year, the Trojans face questions in the trenches. Left tackle and defensive end Nate Robinson stars within that group from blocking and pass rushing standpoints.

Eli Harris returns as a pulling center after recovering from ACL surgery, and will be surrounded by new starting guards J.T. Cross and Ean Eaton plus senior Dylan Darnell at right tackle.

“We had to reconstruct an offensive line, which could have made things tough,” Wyrick said. “Up front, Wyatt Knapp, Levi Courtney and Hunter Kincaid stepped up to do an outstanding job.

Cross arrived as a key force at interior lineman, even in decisive losses against Central and North County, but his athleticism is better suited for a new assignment at middle linebacker.

Brabham is an athletic cover cornerback, and will again handle the place kicking. Harris balances the front four with Robinson. Three players are still batting at outside linebacker.

The quest to establish depth is ongoing for Potosi, which is encouraged by also having junior varsity and freshman squads for the first time in several years.

“Once we get those numbers up where they need to be, then maybe we can platoon some spots,” said Wyrick. “But at the moment, you just have to get your best 11 on the field.”

The Trojans are embarking upon a bulky schedule that contains four potential Class 4 opponents and the mandatory upgrade in the conference as Valle Catholic replaces departing Perryville.

Week 2 presents a chance for revenge at home against Farmington, which prevailed following a goal-line stand as time expired.

Defending league champion Central follows in week 3, just ahead of Valle. Potosi will seek a strong finish to the regular season with home dates against St. Charles West and Cape Central.

The Trojans averaged 26.7 points per game in 2021, and may need to at least duplicate that number for success as the new-look defense gains a foothold.

“As discouraged as people can get by looking at the schedule, for myself and the coaching staff, we relay to the boys that each week is an opportunity to get better and become stronger,” Wyrick said.