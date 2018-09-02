LADUE, Mo. – After being somewhat pushed around during a lackluster season opener against St. Clair, the Central defense stood its ground several times against unfavorable odds on Saturday.
But five turnovers and some untimely penalties proved much too costly on a steamy afternoon against the sixth-ranked football team in Class 4.
MICDS was further spurred by the performance of freshman quarterback Reagan Andrew, and avenged two previous losses by a combined six points against the Rebels with a 28-14 victory.
The Rams (2-0) began three separate drives deep in Central territory – cashing in only once – and limited the Rebels (0-2) to 63 yards of total offense prior to halftime.
A 53-yard touchdown pass from Andrew to Crawford Bundy and 58-yard interception return by senior Nico Feldman in the third quarter spotted the home team a comfortable 28-0 lead.
Junior running back Gage Manion compiled 101 yards on 17 carries for Central, which could not generate a single passing gain of more than six yards until the final minute of action.
MICDS placed senior Graham Bundy, Jr. under center during its first two offensive series, and produced an immediate threat after Nate Smith gained 19 yards on an option pitch.
The Rebels surrendered four first downs in six plays, but responded on special teams after cornerback Tyler Murray broke up a deep throw into the endzone on third down.
Evan Sidebottom blocked a field goal attempt, but was assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the ensuing drive after Murray had returned the ball 43 yards to the Rams’ 42.
Sophomore kicker Justin Bridges tried to salvage three points following the flag. However, his booming 48-yard field goal attempt slammed squarely off the left upright.
MICDS recovered a bad snap at the Central 33 and subsequent Murray fumble that had another 15-yard penalty imposed during the second quarter, and the Rebels protected the scoreless tie each time.
Dawson Day stopped a fourth-down pass short of the marker, and fellow senior Will Hopkins tackled Bundy, Jr. in a similar scenario after defensive tackle Tanner Friend halted a third-down run in the backfield.
Although Junior quarterback Dylan Corcoran flipped field position for Central with a 59-yard punt after a three-and-out, the Rams finally finished a steady scoring march.
Andrew broke loose on a 30-yard sweep to the left sideline, and Bundy, Jr. made a leaping 29-yard catch against single coverage at the Central 9.
The Rebels were inches away from sacking Andrew, but he pushed a lateral to nearby Smith, who then stepped through several defenders and scored from 8 yards out on the broken play.
Bundy, Jr. intercepted Corcoran over the middle moments later, and Andew capitalized with a 10-yard touchdown run toward the right pylon for a 14-0 spread with 1:29 left in the half.
MICDS looked downfield twice after quickly halting Central to start the third quarter. Jake Casey alertly retreated to knock the first throw away, but the next heave from Andrew found Crawford Bundy in stride behind the entire Central secondary to make it 21-0.
Feldman registered his pick-6 about four minutes later as a quick pass form Corcoran – who ended 8-of-14 overall for 47 yards – was tipped high by teammate Thomas Niedringhaus.
Manion was prominently featured as Central answered with a promising 13-play drive that included four first downs on the ground. But his 18-yard gash through the middle was followed by a Sidebottom fumble at the 5.
Consecutive tackles for loss by Friend and Manion forced MICDS to punt back right away, and the Rebels cut their deficit to 28-7 after regaining possession at their own 47.
Jeremy Jones emerged from a crowd and sprinted for his first of two 29-yard carries within the fourth quarter. Manion then scored from the 10 to break the shutout with 8:06 remaining.
The Rams would miss another field attempt, and Corcoran scrambled for 15 yards before hitting Casey on a post route for a 31-yard touchdown with 37 seconds on the clock.
Andrew, who debuted as the MICDS starter last week against McCluer South-Berkeley, completed 7-of-13 passes for 103 yards. Tyler Purdy added a team-high 56 rushing yards.
Hopkins netted nine tackles, and Casey had three receptions for the Rebels, who will open MAFC White Division play on Friday at Fredericktown.
