Valle Catholic and Central set up district showdown

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic football team scored on eight of its 24 offensive plays during the first half, and stifled Kennett for the second time in three weeks on Friday night.

The top-seeded and second-ranked Warriors yielded only 44 yards of offense and two first downs to the Indians, and rolled 58-6 in the semifinal round of the Class 3, District 1 playoffs.

Valle Catholic (10-0) answered a long touchdown run on the initial Kennett drive with 58 straight points to set up a marquee title game next Friday against Central.

Chase Fallert was an efficient 5-of-6 passing for 119 yards, including scoring tosses to Grant Fallert and Bryce Giesler, and kept the ball six times for 46 yards and two more touchdowns.

Giesler returned to the lineup for 51 yards and two rushing touchdowns on seven carries, while Tim Okenfuss had a second-quarter touchdown run for the Warriors.

Sam Drury extended a 20-6 advantage with a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown earlier in the stanza, and Giesler capitalized on an ensuing blocked punt with a 10-yard scoring run.

Each of the first eight Valle Catholic possessions culminated in the end zone for a 56-6 halftime lead. A.J. Basler added the lone subsequent points on a safety with 7:20 remaining.

The Warriors compiled 344 yards in total offense, and won the turnover margin 3-2 as Josh Fallert made an interception and Alex Viox recovered a fumble forced by Carson Tucker.

Two-way linemen not only steered the proficient offense, but also comprised the three top tacklers on the defensive side for Valle.

Noah Elbert registered a sack while matching Jacob Calbreath with a team-high seven tackles. Okenfuss finished with six more stops.

Central 35, Ste. Genevieve 0

PARK HILLS – The stout Central defense kept Ste. Genevieve out of the end zone for the second time this season after forcing five turnovers on a windy Friday night.

Jobe Bryant scored three more touchdowns while having another marvelous run called back for holding, and the Rebels delivered a 35-0 shellacking in Class 3, District 1 playoff action.

Junior quarterback and safety Casen Murphy completed 5-of-11 passes for 82 yards, rushed seven times for 100 yards, and made two interceptions during a dominant performance.

Central (10-1) earned another chance to face powerhouse Valle Catholic after dropping a fourth-quarter lead in week 6. A district title will be at stake this time.

Kannon Harlow, who added a third pick against Dragons QB Aiden Boyer, caught an 18-yard pass on the second play of the fourth quarter, and ran in the two-point conversion to invoke a continuous clock.

Premium field position in the red zone for the final scoring drive was created by a fumble recovery from Sammy Callaway after fellow lineman Evan Weiss sacked Boyer.

Ste. Genevieve (8-3) turned back a couple of fourth-down runs after trailing 27-0 on defensive stops by Gabe Willett and Jacob Johns while Will Vaughn contributed an earlier sack.

But the Dragons could not establish a steady offensive threat. Central unofficially allowed only 51 yards on the ground with Mason Williams and Ty Schweiss posting multiple tackles for loss.

Bryant caught a 36-yard scoring strike from Murphy on the Rebels’ opening drive, and made it 13-0 on a 3-yard run after Williams moved the chains on fourth-and-6.

Ste. Genevieve ended its first three series with two three-and-out punts and a costly incomplete fourth-down pass from its own 38.

A 22-yard run by Harlow preceded a nifty cut by Bryant on a 12-yard touchdown, and Weiss barreled in from the 1 to extend a 20-0 lead after Murphy raced 64 yards on a keeper.

Boyer was 11-of-20 passing for 87 yards in his varsity finale. Wyatt Springkamper had five receptions for 33 yards, but lost two fumbles after retrieving another.

Ayden Butcher had a team-high 31 yards on seven carries.