Valle Catholic beefs up independent schedule

STE. GENEVIEVE – The storied Valle Catholic football program has added a serious degree of difficulty to an unusual year of independence.

Once the Warriors were reassigned to Class 3 by MSHSAA last season – based on their sustained Class 1 postseason success as a private school – the initiative was taken to search out premium competition.

Valle Catholic chose last spring to leave the I-55 Conference where it dominated for more than a decade, and will become the sixth member of the MAFC White Division in the 2022-23 scholastic year.

“The only way for us to not be Class 3 is to not be very good for a while, and that’s not the direction we want our kids to think we were headed,” 18th-year head coach Judd Naeger said. “We felt like we needed to make a move sooner than later, and communicated with Grandview, Herculaneum, Bayless and all of the teams in our conference that, if at all possible, we would try to make the move now.

“We helped all of those teams find another game to replace us on their schedules, and didn’t want to leave anyone with hard feelings. I think it has worked out pretty well for everybody.”