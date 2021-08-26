Valle Catholic beefs up independent schedule

STE. GENEVIEVE – The storied Valle Catholic football program has added a serious degree of difficulty to an unusual year of independence.
Once the Warriors were reassigned to Class 3 by MSHSAA last season – based on their sustained Class 1 postseason success as a private school – the initiative was taken to search out premium competition.
Valle Catholic chose last spring to leave the I-55 Conference where it dominated for more than a decade, and will become the sixth member of the MAFC White Division in the 2022-23 scholastic year.
“The only way for us to not be Class 3 is to not be very good for a while, and that’s not the direction we want our kids to think we were headed,” 18th-year head coach Judd Naeger said. “We felt like we needed to make a move sooner than later, and communicated with Grandview, Herculaneum, Bayless and all of the teams in our conference that, if at all possible, we would try to make the move now.
“We helped all of those teams find another game to replace us on their schedules, and didn’t want to leave anyone with hard feelings. I think it has worked out pretty well for everybody.”
The announced transition left several open dates to fill heading into this fall, and the Warriors chose to challenge themselves with lofty Class 4 challengers.
St. Dominic, St. Francis Borgia and Westminster Christian are new opponents. Former conference foes Jefferson, St. Vincent and St. Pius have been retained on the schedule.
Valle Catholic followed up its 2019 state championship run by winning nine straight games last season, including a massive 35-28 victory at home over top-ranked Blair Oaks.
A prolific all-state passing combination and battle-tested offensive line return as obvious strengths for a squad that suffered its lone loss against St. Mary’s in the district semifinals.
“We played some really quality teams. You look at Blair Oaks, certainly, but Ste. Gen. was pretty solid, Orchard Farm had a good year and Skyline made it to the quarterfinals,” Naeger said. “Being able to play eight of our 10 games at home in an uncertain year is something that I hope our seniors from last year can look back on and be proud of.”
Senior receiver Aiden Heberlie presents a scoring threat on every snap with a 6-foot-3 frame and blazing speed. He compiled 942 yards and 15 touchdowns on 37 total catches.
His presence potentially creates extra room for junior quarterback Chase Fallert to utilize a short passing game or head upfield within the rushing attack.
“It will be interesting to see how kids attack [Heberlie] this year. Outside of St. Mary’s, we didn’t see a lot of special defenses,” Naeger said. “I think that’s a credit to our other skill guys, forcing them to sort of pick their poison.
‘If a team puts two defenders on him, then that certainly changes what we’re calling. It’s a challenge for us finding different ways to move him around.”
Bryce Giesler takes over as starting tailback with receiving skills and nimble feet in narrow spaces after notching nearly 11 yards per carry in a back-up capacity.
Fallert directs an offense that averaged 50.5 points per game, and should be afforded ample protection with Isaac Roth back from injury and Sam Drury available again at receiver.
“Chase has two outstanding years with 16 starts under his belt, and has proven the ability to be successful against all different kinds of teams,” Naeger said. “He is a year older, a year stronger, a year smarter. We know what he’s good at, and need to shape our offense around that. The thing we really have to work on is cutting back on turnovers as a team.”
Valle Catholic exhibits its greatest roster depth in the trenches. Four current offensive linemen received some type of all-conference or all-district accolades last year.
Senior guards Charlie Friedman and Collin Vaeth return alongside junior tackles Noah Elbert and Jackson Fowler and center Jacob Calbreath.
The leadership of that unit will be paramount in helping the Warriors navigate a daunting stretch of four consecutive road games to begin the season. Michael Okenfuss represents a blocking tight end.
“We have seven guys back who started at least one game on the offensive line last year,” Naeger said. “Two of them have moved to other positions, and will hopefully give us more of a power run game at times. The five guys remaining on the line all started at least four games. They need be the backbone of our team.
“Those guys have to drive what gets done in the box. They have to be ahead of the wide receivers in the experience level and ability to react against different fronts. We can’t have missed assignments out of our line, because they have too much experience and are coached well.”
Heberlie and Drury are the lone starters back within a fast secondary that places track star Luke McClure in a nickel role. Giesler moves to safety while Roth and Eli Fallert battle for a corner spot.
Josh Bieser and Carson Tucker – the two leading tacklers from last season – highlight a physical group of linebackers that also sees Alex Viox, Brandon Giesler and Andre Oberle vying for playing time.
Defensive line duties could be dispersed among nine potential candidates. Tim Okenfuss totaled a team-high six sacks on the edge of the pass rush.
“I think we’ll be big up front and a little smaller, but fast, at the linebacker positions,” Naeger said. “We feel like our guys play a little bigger and faster than they are. It seems like we never have to coach toughness, and that’s certainly a plus.”
Valle coaches are hoping to limit the number of two-way players needed, especially along the lines. The maturity of a promising sophomore class is integral to that plan.
Defensive end Cohen Gibbs and interior prospects Jacob Elbert and Devon Moro have the opportunity to deliver an immediate impact along with back-up safety Rylan Fallert.
“I think undersized players can compete at the varsity level if they are confident, and that’s something that we’ll be watching for as coaches early and often,” Naeger said. “We probably have about 17 or 18 varsity players now, and that number needs to increase as the season goes on.”
Valle Catholic has remarkably had only three place kickers over the past dozen years after Kevin Abts, Devon Kutz and Kolten Naeger each handled those duties with stellar results for four straight seasons.
Sophomore Isaac Basler and freshman Wil Kuehn are competing to try extra points. Tucker has been one of the top performers in special teams coverage.
The season begins with a four-hour drive to Skyline, followed by the annual cross-town rivalry clash with Ste. Genevieve. The Warriors and Dragons will soon be conference opponents.
Valle Catholic WARRIORS
2020 Record: 9-1 (4-0 I-55 Conference)
Head Coach – Judd Naeger (18th season)
Key Returners – Aiden Heberlie, sr., WR/CB; Chase Fallert, jr., QB; Josh Bieser, sr., LB/RB; Sam Drury, jr., WR/DB; Tim Okenfuss, jr., DL; Charlie Friedman, sr., OL; Collin Vaeth, sr., OL/DL; Bryce Giesler, jr., RB/LB; Noah Elbert, jr., OL/DL; Jacob Calbreath, sr., OL
2021 Schedule:
8/27 – at Skyline
9/3 – at Ste. Genevieve
9/10 – at St. Vincent
9/17 – at St. Dominic
9/24 – St. Francis Borgia
10/1 – Jefferson
10/8 – at New Madrid
10/15 – Westminster