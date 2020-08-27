Valle Catholic faces tougher path to state glory

STE. GENEVIEVE – Sustained success in Missouri high school football now comes with a penalty – at least for the storied Valle Catholic program.
The Warriors vanquished four opponents ranked among the top five of Class 1 last year to secure their 15th state championship, capped by a 30-27 thriller over No. 1 Lincoln at Faurot Field.
Six of those titles and nine Show-Me Bowl appearances have occurred within a dominant stretch of 11 years, a fact that has drawn criticism and allegations from some schools and their fans.
“Our kids know what we face and don’t always need to be reminded about it,” 17th-year head coach Judd Naeger said. “They know it’s not right and that they’re cousins and have been friends their whole lives. It’s not like we’ve imported anybody. Our kids have always fed off of other teams saying we recruit and cheat or whatever else.
“I’ve always thought the schools that beat us in the playoffs were the ones who never decided to go down that route. Hamilton-Penney never complained about us. Monroe City never complained about us, and didn’t let their kids. When the coaches complain, it gives the kids a built-in excuse. And when you give a built-in excuse to a 16- or 18-year-old, I think you’ve lost half the battle.”
MSHSAA members voted in May 2019 to scrap the 1.35 enrollment multiplier that pertained to private and charter schools in favor of a new classification system.
Beginning this academic year, those same schools are now subject to a “Championship Factor” points format that judges each sport individually, based on postseason wins over the previous six years.
A composite total of eight points or more during that span automatically propels a team two classes higher than its raw enrollment. A state championship is worth four, and runner-up showing three.
As a result, the Warriors head into uncharted Class 3 territory, likely migrating to a daunting district that already contains the likes of Kennett, Central and crosstown rival Ste. Genevieve once new assignments are made official in September.
But not all private schools are treated equally in one respect. Class 5 and 6 programs are mathematically incapable of being placed two classes higher.
“I’ve been the biggest voice against it. The state knows where I stand, and there’s nothing else that I can say on it,” Naeger added. “The thing is that I have never received a coherent answer from anybody at the state level or anywhere else who can explain to me why we have to bypass a class that we never competed in.
“If you find anybody who can give me an answer that makes any sort of sense, then I’d be happy to hear it so I can tell our kids and parents. It is what it is, and we’re going to roll the ball out there and play.”
Regardless of any challenges ahead, Valle Catholic remains highly skilled and dangerous with most of its prolific playmakers returning from a 14-1 squad.
The entire starting secondary is back, and Aiden Heberlie, Drew Bauman, Cory Stoll and Jayden Gegg have already earned all-state honors in some capacity.
Heberlie posted team highs as a sophomore with 727 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, while Gegg added seven more scoring catches. Bauman nabbed six interceptions to pace the Warriors.
Five members of the defensive front seven have graduated, including the team’s four leading tacklers. Linebacker Austin Burnett moves from outside to middle after making 79 total stops and 58 solo.
Josh Bieser leads the list of first-string newcomers who should be fairly acclimated to increased action after spelling injured teammates several times last fall.
“We had a whole new scheme last year, so we weren’t really comfortable with it until late in the year,” Naeger said. “What’s good is that we won’t have to reteach any of that… When you have guys on the edge who can guard, then you can try some different things with the other nine on the field.”
The offense will be placed in the hands of sophomore quarterback Chase Fallert, who offers a quick dual threat and stepped forward when an ailing knee sidelined Chase Dunlap for more than a month.
Fallert connected on 58 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and four picks. He also ran for five scores on 8.5 yards per attempt as a freshman.
“I think he was able to start about seven games for us at about 5-6, 125 pounds, and now he’s 5-8 and 150 pounds,” Naeger said. “There were times when I think some of our opponents would have said he was the best player on the field. He’s an extremely gifted kid. He can do it all.”
Not only will Fallert have at least four proven targets available on a given play, he should also benefit from balance in the backfield with the top Valle rusher returning.
Stoll compiled 861 yards and 15 TD on just 87 carries for a 9.9 average. Sophomores Bryce Giesler and Sam Drury are expected to shuffle around the formation.
“We try to mix things up and make sure that different people are getting the ball, using every aspect of the offense. But when it comes down to a close game, we’re calling plays based on what the defense is giving us,” Naeger said. “I think we’ve proven over the years, whether it’s wrong or right, that if our quarterback has to carry the ball 30 times or throw to our No. 1 receiver eight to 10 times, then we’re willing to do that.”
An early point of emphasis for the Warriors will revolve around the maturity and performance in the trenches, where four new offensive linemen join all-state two-way anchor Joe Williams.
The D-line includes Noah Elbert and Tim Okenfuss along with senior end Kolten Naeger, who serves as the team’s place kicker for a fourth consecutive season.
Naeger was likewise named all-state after hitting all three of his field goal attempts. A clutch 26-yarder in the closing minutes sealed the title triumph in Columbia.
“We have a really good sophomore class, and believe that maybe four or five of those guys will start on the offensive and defensive lines,” Coach Naeger said. “We also have some juniors who were right on the brink last year.”
The first two weeks of the schedule offer solid tests as previous playoff acquaintance Skyline and Ste. Genevieve visit Ft. John Dempsey Field. Week 7 opponent New Madrid County Central is also new.
The usual I-55 Conference opener against St. Vincent has been switched to week 3. Bayless, located in southern St. Louis County, has joined the league after Crystal City opted for independence.
“Our kids are tough and always know what’s expected of them,” Naeger said. “It’s always a puzzle every year, and we’ll continue working to figure out where everyone fits.”
