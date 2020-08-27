Valle Catholic faces tougher path to state glory

The offense will be placed in the hands of sophomore quarterback Chase Fallert, who offers a quick dual threat and stepped forward when an ailing knee sidelined Chase Dunlap for more than a month.

Fallert connected on 58 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and four picks. He also ran for five scores on 8.5 yards per attempt as a freshman.

“I think he was able to start about seven games for us at about 5-6, 125 pounds, and now he’s 5-8 and 150 pounds,” Naeger said. “There were times when I think some of our opponents would have said he was the best player on the field. He’s an extremely gifted kid. He can do it all.”

Not only will Fallert have at least four proven targets available on a given play, he should also benefit from balance in the backfield with the top Valle rusher returning.

Stoll compiled 861 yards and 15 TD on just 87 carries for a 9.9 average. Sophomores Bryce Giesler and Sam Drury are expected to shuffle around the formation.