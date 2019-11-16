STE. GENEVIEVE – The Valle Catholic football program is back in the Class 1 state playoffs after its stingy defense dethroned the reigning champs.
The Warriors smothered a Hayti attack that averaged 50 points per game, and did not surrender a first down before halftime on Friday night.
Valle Catholic scored four separate times within the first 10 minutes, including twice on defense, and routed the higher-ranked Indians 43-6 for the Class 1, District 1 title.
Collin Grass and Aiden Heberlie caught touchdown passes, and Cory Stoll returned an interception to the end zone as the Warriors netted an unofficial 323-37 margin in total yardage.
A continuous clock helped the second half transpire quickly, but the triumph was somewhat tempered when senior quarterback Chase Dunlap endured another injury.
Dunlap stayed on the ground holding his left knee after being tackled on a running play in the third quarter as Valle Catholic enjoyed a 36-0 lead.
He delivered a tremendous game up to that point with 115 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries while also completing 7-of-9 throws for 119 yards.
Freshman Chase Fallert, who played five regular-season games during Dunlap’s previous absence, found Heberlie for a 16-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining.
Hayti broke the shutout as time expired when Trecharlse McCoy returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards, more than doubling his team’s offensive output for the night.
Grass added 44 rushing yards on eight attempts, and Owen Viox made two receptions spanning 39 and 30 yards. The Warriors (11-1) will host Thayer in a state quarterfinal next Saturday.
Tray’von Thomas misfired on his first five pass attempts, and was 4-of-12 overall for the Indians (10-2), including a 21-yard pick six by Stoll that created a 20-0 lead.
By that juncture, Valle Catholic had already delivered two emphatic scoring drives. Dunlap shoveled to Jayden Gegg for a 23-yard gain before breaking loose for a 27-yard touchdown keeper.
A tackle in the backfield by Peyton Tucker sparked an initial three-and-out series against Hayti, and the Warriors promptly capitalized for a 14-0 cushion.
Viox caught a big gainer over the middle, and Dunlap flipped a fourth-and-goal scoring toss to a wide-open Grass over the middle from 3 yards out.
A mishandled kickoff forced the Indians to begin a subsequent drive at their own 8, and Gegg sacked Thomas for a safety two snaps later.
Hayti blocked a punt on the next Valle possession, but could generate no momentum after Zach Wolk stuffed a run behind the line of scrimmage.
Dunlap added a 16-yard TD run to make it 29-0 with 9:45 left in the second quarter, and carried nine times during a 14-play march before breaking the plane on a sneak.
The Indians registered their initial first down on an 18-yard catch by McCoy after the break, but Thomas was picked off for a second time by Austin Burnett two plays into the fourth.
Burnett paced the Valle defense with eight tackles, and Grass added seven more.
Kennett 40, Ste. Genevieve 0
KENNETT, Mo. – Marsayv’aun Harrell rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and Kennett blanked Ste. Genevieve 40-0 on Friday night to repeat as Class 3, District 1 champions.
Bodey Ellis extended a 20-0 halftime lead with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Duncan, and Harrell added an explosive 89-yard scoring burst later in the third quarter.
Austin Bullock tallied 86 yards on 19 carries for Ste. Genevieve (8-4), which ended its postseason push after upsetting Central on a field goal in the closing seconds last week.
Logan Gegg was 7-of-13 passing for 55 yards in his final varsity game. Tight end Jesse Kemper had a team-high four receptions.
Kennett (12-0) will face Roosevelt in a Class 3 state quarterfinal game next Saturday.
