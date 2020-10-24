Valle rolls past St. Pius for 9-0 regular season

FESTUS, Mo. – Aiden Heberlie made six receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and Valle Catholic capped a perfect regular season by routing St. Pius 52-13 on Friday night.
Cory Stoll added two rushing scores with 114 yards on just five carries, and the second-ranked Warriors (9-0, 4-0) punctuated another I-55 title with its 24th straight victory.
Sophomore quarterback Chase Fallert was 11-of-21 passing for 212 yards, and helped Valle overcome five penalties during a disjointed opening drive.
Sam Drury broke multiple tackles for a 19-yard catch on second-and-20, and Stoll picked up 15 more on a screen to cross midfield.
Heberlie converted fourth-and-11 with a quick pivot and burst for 24 yards following a third holding flag, and Fallert ended the 12-play march with a 3-yard keeper.
St. Pius (3-6, 1-2) picked up three first downs before halftime, and watched its first seven possessions conclude in five punts, one turnover on downs and a fumble.
Tim Okenfuss had the fumble recovery along with three tackles for loss, and Mitchell Meyer registered a sack for the Warriors, who scored three times over the last 3:40 of the second quarter.
Stoll sprinted 58 yards on a sweep, and Heberlie caught a 31-yard pass down the left on a pair of 1-play scoring strikes that spotted Valle an 18-0 advantage after three missed extra points.
Heberlie came back to the ball to notch his second TD on a 23-yard pass against double coverage, and Stoll found the end zone again from 33 yards out following a 45-yard Heberlie reception.
The Lancers suffered two errant snaps while punting, and both miscues quickly turned into points for visiting Valle Catholic prior to intermission.
Austin Burnett alertly fielded a pressured punt from the end zone at the St. Pius 20, and returned it for a touchdown. Okenfuss made a tackle at the 5 when the second bad snap bounded away.
Carson Tucker followed with a 4-yard touchdown run for a 45-0 halftime lead, and provided a 24-yard scoring burst in the third quarter after Luke McClure gained 20 on a run.
Gabe Elbert made consecutive tackles in the backfield for Valle during the initial defensive series of the second half. Alex Viox rolled up 82 yards on just three carries in the fourth quarter.
Valle Catholic secured the No. 2 seed behind 9-0 Kennett in a stacked Class 3, District 1 playoff bracket. The Warriors will host Doniphan in the first round on Friday.
Nate Ruble paced St. Pius with 54 rushing yards on nine carries, and had a 7-yard touchdown in the final period. He also made a team-high seven tackles.
Connor Hardin added a late 31-yard scoring run. Colin Smith was 3-of-16 passing for 22 yards.
