Valle rolls past St. Pius for 9-0 regular season

Stoll sprinted 58 yards on a sweep, and Heberlie caught a 31-yard pass down the left on a pair of 1-play scoring strikes that spotted Valle an 18-0 advantage after three missed extra points.

Heberlie came back to the ball to notch his second TD on a 23-yard pass against double coverage, and Stoll found the end zone again from 33 yards out following a 45-yard Heberlie reception.

The Lancers suffered two errant snaps while punting, and both miscues quickly turned into points for visiting Valle Catholic prior to intermission.

Austin Burnett alertly fielded a pressured punt from the end zone at the St. Pius 20, and returned it for a touchdown. Okenfuss made a tackle at the 5 when the second bad snap bounded away.

Carson Tucker followed with a 4-yard touchdown run for a 45-0 halftime lead, and provided a 24-yard scoring burst in the third quarter after Luke McClure gained 20 on a run.

Gabe Elbert made consecutive tackles in the backfield for Valle during the initial defensive series of the second half. Alex Viox rolled up 82 yards on just three carries in the fourth quarter.