Valle volleyball places third at state tourney

“She came off the front row after that first rotation across, and I said ‘Macy, you just have to swing against them. We don’t care if you get blocked once. If you get three kills, then we’re still better off in that deal,’” Fischer said. “After that, she was just on fire. It was a great match for her.”

Weibrecht, who shined brightest with 12 kills in the semifinal loss to Blair Oaks, secured another strong block to make it 14-6 and tallied six kills in her varsity finale.

Blum began the second game with consecutive aces, and Bertram powered four kills within a span of seven points to create a safe 23-13 cushion.

Mia Weiler quickly recovered from an initial dig to stretch the opposite direction for another, and younger sister Ade terminated the rally as Valle was off and running at 6-2 in game three.

Blum donned the libero jersey as she and Mia Weiler continued to alternate matches at that position, a clear indicator of the back-row depth Valle had.