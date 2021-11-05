Valle volleyball places third at state tourney

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – After leaving the Show Me Center for a few hours Thursday evening, Valle Catholic players came back determined to deliver a satisfying conclusion to a stellar season.
In the same building where their hearts were broken last year and confidence was admittedly shaken earlier in the day, the Lady Warriors finally went away smiling.
Valle Catholic dominated Notre Dame de Sion 25-22, 25-14, 25-15 to capture third place in the MSHSAA state volleyball tournament while competing as a Class 3 program for the first time.
With its title hopes shattered by Blair Oaks earlier on Thursday in four sets, the Lady Warriors shrugged off an immediate 7-0 deficit to soon overpower the Storm from Kansas City.
“We were upset with the way we played earlier today. Some of it was what Blair Oaks did. They brought a talented team here and certainly played well, but we were off of our game,” Valle Catholic coach Nancy Fischer said. “We just had to go back to the hotel and regroup.”
Valle Catholic (32-5-3) coincidentally ran the Notre Dame playoff gauntlet by eliminating schools bearing that name from Cape Girardeau and St. Louis during the sectional and quarterfinal rounds.
Back in all-state form, senior middle Ella Bertram posted a remarkable .640 hitting percentage with 17 kills on 25 attempts, and capped game one with the second of her three solo blocks.
“We had a rough first game today, but coming back here as a team and being able to have fun one last time was really nice.” Bertram said. “[Blair Oaks] was a much bigger team than us, and I think that was in our heads. But here, we just came together and said ‘Let’s do it. This is our last game. Let’s play hard and not give up.’”
Senior setter and vocal leader Sam Loida compiled 34 assists plus six digs, and outside hitter Macy Wolk capped her breakout junior season efficiently with 15 kills on 30 outside attacks.
The Lady Warriors carried high expectations as five seniors returned from a squad that finished Class 2 runner-up, and battled through injuries to earn their 11th all-time final four appearance and 10th under the guidance of Fischer, who secured her 826th career victory.
Anna Sheedy and Bridgette Conner each had five kills, and Sophia Sexton contributed 11 assists plus an ace for Notre Dame de Sion, which often left Valle a favorable hitting canvas as blocking arrived late.
The match ultimately hinged on the early response from the Lady Warriors. Senior libero Rachel Blum lunged and dived to make several dazzling stops in the back row while totaling 18 digs.
That signature scrappy defense of Valle Catholic coaxed Notre Dame (17-16) into a frustrating night at the net, landing just seven kills on 54 attacks over the final two games.
Bertram tipped a kill after getting a block two points earlier, and the Lady Warriors turned a seven-point hole into an 11-10 edge after Ade Weiler stopped a spike and Loida back-set Makayla Joggerst.
Hailey Weibrecht scored with an off-speed touch after Blum left her feet to keep another rally alive near the 10-foot line, and Wolk provided two big swings for a 17-14 advantage.
“We didn’t start very well in this first set against Notre Dame,” Fischer said. “But once we had a few things go right – Rachel Blum really helped us out with some hustle plays in the back row – it suddenly felt like the Valle team was back.”
A kill from middle Kori Franklin and stuff-block by McKenzie Warren helped the Storm pull even at 18-18. They had an opportunity to tie yet again following a missed serve at 22-21.
But Valle countered with clutch swings from Joggerst and Bertram before the latter emphatically sent back an incoming spike at set point.
Bertram connected on six more kills in game two, and Wolk provided the balance with two in a row as the Lady Warriors bolted ahead 11-5 and never looked back.
“She came off the front row after that first rotation across, and I said ‘Macy, you just have to swing against them. We don’t care if you get blocked once. If you get three kills, then we’re still better off in that deal,’” Fischer said. “After that, she was just on fire. It was a great match for her.”
Weibrecht, who shined brightest with 12 kills in the semifinal loss to Blair Oaks, secured another strong block to make it 14-6 and tallied six kills in her varsity finale.
Blum began the second game with consecutive aces, and Bertram powered four kills within a span of seven points to create a safe 23-13 cushion.
Mia Weiler quickly recovered from an initial dig to stretch the opposite direction for another, and younger sister Ade terminated the rally as Valle was off and running at 6-2 in game three.
Blum donned the libero jersey as she and Mia Weiler continued to alternate matches at that position, a clear indicator of the back-row depth Valle had.
“Going into the season, I thought we should have one libero, and that it would be easier for the team,” Fischer said. “But Rachel played through about 10 matches and got injured. Mia filled in and before Rachel returned, Sam got injured, and it just worked better to keep Mia there.
“Once Rachel and Mia were both healthy, it seemed like the fairest thing was allowing them to switch off at libero. The key to that was Ade Weiler and her ability to play our power defense and our deep six defense. It was important to have that good third defensive player also.”
Wolk continued her attacking success, striking from the left and right, and Bertram added one last block at 18-8 before several of their teammates began seeing their first action of the night.
Joggerst picked up seven digs and Ade Weiler chipped in six more while both players had four kills.
A frustrating showing for Notre Dame – a promising club with two starting seniors – concluded with two attacks carrying beyond the back line.
Blair Oaks defeated Strafford in straight sets on Friday to claim the Class 3 crown.