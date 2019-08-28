STE. GENEVIEVE – Last season contained a slightly higher degree of adversity than the Valle Catholic football team has become accustomed in recent history.
Consecutive losses to Ste. Genevieve and Caruthersville tested a somewhat green crew of starting linemen early, and exposed the need to develop a more diverse rushing attack.
But the Warriors responded in typical fashion with eight straight victories, and overcame an injury to starting quarterback Chase Dunlap on the way to another I-55 conference title.
“I thought our seniors did a good job last year of never getting too high or too low,” 16th-year Head Coach Judd Naeger said. “We knew that we were in those week 2 and week 3 games, but some things didn’t go our way. We continued to improve after getting through them.”
Although a string of 10 district crowns in a row ended, a valid claim could be made that Valle Catholic finished the year as the second-best squad in MSHSAA Class 1.
Hayti rolled to the state championship without further threat after eliminating the Warriors 28-7, but averaged more than 60 points per outing against other opponents.
Valle Catholic is preparing for a fresh pursuit toward the state playoffs after going 9-3 overall, and will require several new starters to shoulder a much greater workload.
“Our best years have been when we were able to develop depth late in a season from guys who weren’t necessarily being counted on at the beginning, but found ways to improve every day,” Naeger said. “We may be asking some freshmen who are on the cusp of become varsity players to step in.”
Dunlap returns to direct an offense that heavily relied on his arm and legs last fall as no other member of the backfield produced more than 400 yards on the ground.
Despite absorbing an inordinate amount of contact and playing just 10 games due to injury, Dunlap still threw for 2,622 yards and 31 touchdowns while running for 551 yards and seven more scores.
The talent pool around him will change significantly. The Warriors saw their five top receivers move on, including 6-foot-3 all-state targets Tyler Blum and Ryan Grein.
“We were able to do some things in our formations to get those guys the ball,” Naeger said. “This year, we expect to be more balanced.”
Owen Viox and Jayden Gegg give Valle an overall increase in receiving speed, while Aidan Heberlie and Austin Burnett help to spell the height that was lost.
All-state guard/center Kyle Roth is fully healed from an ankle injury sustained during Legion baseball, and anchors a group of two-way linemen where improvement is evident.
Peyton Tucker, Zach Wolk and Cody Basler bolster the protection, and are joined by newcomer Joe Williams. Roth matched a team high with five sacks last fall.
“We have four starting offensive linemen back, and our fifth is a transfer,” Naeger said. “As opposed to averaging 175 pounds up front, we are now closer to about 205. That should make a difference.
“We are stronger with another year of maturity, but also smarter. Just a week into practice, I felt that we probably surpassed where we were last year in understanding and executing the run game.”
Valle has addressed the need for backfield balance in part by utilizing Collin Grass, who saw time at running back two years ago as a sophomore.
Tucker may also move back if the line can prosper without him. Cory Stoll has picked up multiple starts, and a couple of freshmen could vie for occasional carries.
“The games we have lost over the last 10-12 years have resulted from an inability to run the football,” Naeger said. “So hopefully, we are able to remedy that a little bit.”
Three of the four most prolific tacklers are back from a defense that allowed just under 16 points per game and shut out Jefferson, Herculaneum and Crystal City in league action.
Grass remains alongside Tucker after registering a stellar 27 of his 73 stops for negative yardage, while Burnett and Gegg occupy the outside linebacker spots.
Heberlie and Stoll take over at the corners, and Viox provides a three-year starter at free safety. Drew Bauman serves as a versatile back-up either in the secondary or at receiver.
For the Warriors to approach or perhaps exceed their previous scoring average of 39.6 points, they must clean up the miscues that created a minus-8 turnover margin.
“Having Chase back with a year of experience will certainly help. Hopefully, we can cut the interception total in half,” Naeger said. “Our defense was solid all of last year, but we weren’t able to force enough turnovers, so that needs to improve for us to be on the right side of that margin.”
Kolten Naeger is ready to kick extra points for a third straight year. An increase in range and leg strength could merit more field-goal attempts, and should pad his touchback total.
There are no new opponents in the second year of the current scheduling cycle. Following the opener at St. Vincent, the Warriors will seek to avenge a grueling 7-6 setback to the rival Dragons.
“St. Vincent, Ste. Genevieve and Caruthersville – our first three opponents – can force us to defend the whole field out of the spread,” Naeger said. “We have to do the right things at the right times.”
The Valle Catholic program has won 14 state football championships, the last coming in 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.