Warriors make intriguing move to new conference

STE. GENEVIEVE – A transitional year of independence could have spelled disappointment for the Valle Catholic football program once critical injuries befell standouts Chase Fallert and Sam Drury.

A perfect regular season and top-five ranking in Class 3 instead unveiled the latest testament to an impeccable streak of sustained consistency that begins through developing young talent.

The venerable private school with an enrollment hovering around 130 students dominated much larger powers St. Dominic, Borgia and Westminster behind a record-setting defense.

The postseason fun could have lasted well into November if not for the misfortune of being assigned to the same district as juggernaut and eventual state champion St. Mary’s.

“We certainly had one of our tougher schedules in the last few years. If you told me we would lose our No. 2 wide receiver and then our quarterback in week 4, I probably would have been worried,” head coach Judd Naeger said. “We also had to use several combinations along our offensive line due to COVID and injuries. But the kids battled hard week to week, and our depth really showed.”

Naeger surpassed 200 career victories over 18 seasons as the Warriors finished 10-1 overall, further stamping a surefire Hall of Fame résumé decorated with six state championships.

Always seeking new challenges, Valle Catholic joins the much stronger MAFC White Division after ruling the I-55 Conference for more than a decade.

While back-to-back games against Central and Ste. Genevieve highlight the schedule from a community perspective, normal routines between coaching friends must be temporarily set aside.

Central is directed by Kory Schweiss, former high school teammate of Naeger, and former Valle all-state receiver Jay Pope enters his second season guiding the rival Dragons.

“Kory and I are great friends, and [Jay] and I are great friends. So those games back to back won’t be much fun from the perspective that we’re always rooting for each other,” Naeger said. “It’s tough when you can’t talk to one of your good friends about your job.”

The Warriors should once again be superb up front, which bodes well as Fallert returns to take snaps alongside all-state running back Bryce Giesler in the backfield.

But there is more to ponder along the middle and back end of a defense that yielded in incredible 109 first-half rushing yards combined over 11 contests last fall.

The secondary includes three new starters along with junior Grant Fallert after ending last season with a fourth-string safety on the field, but Drury and Chase Fallert are now healthy. Carson Tucker, who was second on the team with 67 tackles, and Brandon Giesler are the most experienced linebackers.

As many as nine defensive linemen are competing for potential snaps, and seven of those same players are likely rotating along the offensive front.

Senior and four-year starter Noah Elbert picked up Third Team all-state honors, while seniors Jackson Fowler and Jacob Calbreath each maintain their spots for a third year.

Tim Okenfuss had 19 tackles for loss, second only to departing graduate Michael Okenfuss, whose 13 sacks leave a glaring vacancy at defensive end.

“We had some good starts on offense, which forced teams to perhaps run the ball less often than they would normally do,” Naeger said. “We have a fast group up front with guys who lend themselves to negative yardage plays. Hopefully, we can continue to be tough and fundamentally sound.”

Bryce Giesler has drawn collegiate interest since exploding for 1,722 yards – about 10.5 per carry – and 26 touchdowns during his breakout junior campaign.

His success was pivotal as the Warriors began molding its offense around Grant Fallert, who filled in admirably as his older cousin was sidelined for seven weeks.

Chase Fallert takes back his original job as a senior, but Valle Catholic may feature some packages for Grant Fallert in the shotgun as the fastest player on the roster.

Three-time all-state performer Aiden Heberlie has moved on to play baseball at Mizzou, leaving Drury and Grant Fallert as primary downfield targets.

Two other receiving spots bring welcomed competition from six to eight contenders, including Alex Viox, Rylan Fallert, Eli Fallert, A.J. Basler, Tyler Gegg and Isaac Basler.

Alex Viox and Okenfuss are poised to earn carries with Giesler, while Cohen Gibbs and Harry Oliver offer significant blocking depth when tight ends are utilized.

The Warriors are wasting no time jumping into a ferocious schedule. Traditional Class 6 foe Seckman visits for the opener ahead of a road showdown with Festus. Vianney and Kennett await in October once the conference race is settled.

“We’ll be battle tested after weeks one and two, and if we come out of those games healthy while being competitive, I think it lends itself to being an exciting team heading into the conference schedule,” said Naeger. “We have to find our best way to get the most kids involved.”

Two undecided starters are being sorted out in practice between Andre Oberle and Josh Fallert inside, and Bryce Giesler and Alex Viox outside.

Other key contributors up front are Isaac Viox, Jacob Elbert, Dalton Roth and Devin Moro. Gegg appears ready to take over at cornerback while Wil Kuehn again kicks extra points.

Valle Catholic compiled an average of 49.6 points last season while notching a plus-12 turnover margin, marking a vast improvement from previous years.