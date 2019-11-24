STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic had every reason to feel dismayed on Saturday after committing four turnovers and failing to generate points on four separate chances inside the 10-yard line.
Rather than panic following a deflected pass that became an interception, senior receiver Owen Viox simply worked harder to break open with the Warriors approaching desperation mode.
Quarterback Chase Dunlap connected on three separate throws to Viox during a pivotal 80-yard drive in the fourth quarter, and Valle Catholic edged Thayer 15-14 in a riveting Class 1 quarterfinal.
Junior Jayden Gegg caught the go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard curl route with 4:39 remaining, and the Warriors (12-1) survived several instances of self-inflicted adversity.
“Shout out to Thayer’s defense. They did a really good job when we were down in the red zone,” senior lineman Zach Wolk said. “But we just fought and fought, and eventually got a touchdown.”
Wolk sacked quarterback Jayce Haven ahead of a fourth-down incomplete pass to preserve the Valle lead, but Thayer would have one last chance to rally after denying a pass to the end zone.
The Bobcats (11-2) was forced to operate in haste from their own 23 with no timeouts and 1:34 showing on the clock. Drew Bauman intercepted Haven to secure an exhausting triumph.
“Both teams played really hard. Coach [Billy] Webber has Thayer ready to play every single game,” 16th-year Valle Catholic head coach Judd Naeger said. “They are probably the hardest team that we’ve faced in the playoffs over the years.
“You have to prepare for his brain and how he can get them into a million different formations. You have to prepare for 11 kids on the field playing their guts out and a defense that’s going to come downhill and be physical. It’s just a shame that anybody had to lose.”
Senior linebacker Peyton Tucker compiled 14 tackles, including 11 solo, to highlight a stellar defensive effort by the Warriors. Austin Burnett added 12 stops and lineman Kyle Roth had 10 more.
The final outcome and celebration trumped what had been an incredibly frustrating afternoon for the Warriors, whose miscues nearly nullified a 395-159 differential in total offense.
Dunlap, whose mobility was altered by a sore knee suffered last week against Hayti, completed 17-of-37 passes for 339 yards and two scores. He was also picked off three times.
“We knew that we were going to protect Chase. We ran him in the red zone and at other times when we needed to,” Naeger said. “This was not how we won against Hayti or St. Pius… But his knee was fine all day, and that’s good to see. Maybe we can get back to some balance in the game plan for next week.”
Chris Cray intercepted a throw over the middle on the initial play of the third quarter, then delivered a tremendous individual effort to give Thayer its first lead at 14-9.
Haven lofted a throw toward the left side on fourth-and-4 that Cray leaped to corral before leaving a fallen defender for an 18-yard touchdown.
Valle Catholic offered numerous threats from there, but the Bobcats continued to resist. Arthur Tate gathered a high pass on the ensuing series that glanced off a leaping Viox.
“They had that one pick that I tipped, and I was a little upset about that,” Viox said. “But you just have to keep looking forward and play every play like it’s your last.”
Thayer converted on fourth-and-1 to reach the Warriors’ 39, and eventually buried a punt at the 3 after Haven was sacked by Bauman and Burnett on back-to-back snaps.
Gegg burned the Bobcats for a 48-yard catch, and Dunlap gained 11 more to the Thayer 5 on a rare scramble early in the fourth quarter.
But a rollout throw on fourth-and-goal landed short of its intended target, and Dunlap took a sack from Kyrin Magnuson on the next Valle possession before being intercepted by Haven.
The Warriors finally clicked as pressure escalated with an emphatic drive that required less than two minutes. Viox ignited his squad with gains of 15 and 20 yards on a pair of catches.
“I was talking to Chase standing on the sideline before that drive, and I just told him “Clear your head and let’s go to work, just like we know how to do,’” Viox said. “A lot of the passes were scramble routes, and we were open and made it happen.”
Bauman covered 29 yards on a lunging fade from Dunlap down the right side, and Gegg twisted across the goal line after gaining separation moments later. The trick two-point conversion attempt failed.
Sixth-ranked Valle Catholic cleared its second straight top-five hurdle, and advanced to host another when No. 4 Mid-Buchanan (12-1) invades Fr. John Dempsey Field next Saturday for a semifinal showdown.
“We always talk about if you don’t make a play, then move on and make the next one,” Naeger said. “If there’s any storyline to this game, I think it’s that. We had a lot of things not go our way, probably more than I’ve ever seen in a football game. But we were able to come out on top.”
The Warriors set an early physical tone by yielding no first downs and just 26 net yards during the first six Thayer possessions. They produced 10 stops overall behind the line of scrimmage.
Gegg ended with 131 yards on three receptions, and flipped the field position with a 77-yard strike down the right side with halftime looming and his team slightly ahead 9-7.
Cray sprinted on the muddy surface to track down Gegg from behind at the 8, then prevented a potential touchdown two more times by batting down passes in the end zone.
Dunlap fired a 26-yard throw to sophomore Aiden Heberlie, and moved the chains again during the second Valle Catholic drive on fourth-an-8 with a 17-yard completion to Viox.
Collin Grass was inches from cashing in on a rushing attempt, but fumbled just before breaking the plane on a jarring hit by 300-pound lineman Bobby Dale as Jordan Madden recovered.
Valle Catholic salvaged a safely and 2-0 lead, however, when defensive end Joe Williams brought down Logan Doss in the end zone on the next play.
“We left some points out there on the field in the first half,” Naeger said. “But our defense has been the backbone of our team for the last two years.”
Tucker caused havoc in the Thayer backfield with key third-down tackles, and Valle Catholic capitalized near the midway juncture of the second quarter.
Bauman emerged wide open in the Bobcats’ secondary, and bobbled the pass from Dunlap before fully securing it for a 39-yard touchdown. Kolten Naeger made it 9-0 with the extra point.
“It was amazing. Probably the most fun I’ve ever had in a football game,” Viox said. “Their line was good. Our line was good. We knew it was going to be a dogfight.”
Thayer suddenly built momentum on the ground as Doss plowed forward for a couple of elusive first downs. Madden isolated himself against a linebacker in the flat against blown coverage for a 35-yard scoring catch.
An odd carom favored the Bobcats during that drive. Bauman defended Cray tightly, and the ball bounced directly to Tate nearby for an 18-yard gain.
Haven was 3-of-11 passing for 71 yards, and Doss had 59 yards on 20 carries for Thayer, which has lost seven straight playoff battles with Valle Catholic over the last nine years.
Heberlie and Viox each registered five receptions for the Warriors, who have rattled off 10 straight wins since dropping a 38-35 decision to Caruthersville in week 3.
“A lot of people don’t understand how much work goes into this from the kids and the coaches. It’s hard and it’s a grind, and you have to enjoy victories like this, “Naeger said. “If you don’t, then your battery is going to go out at the wrong time. We’ll get our bodies and minds refreshed, put together a plan and roll the football out there again next Saturday.”
