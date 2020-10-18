Warriors powered by stifling defense

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic limited Herculaneum to just 2 yards in total offense during the first half, and celebrated Homecoming with a 67-12 victory on Friday night.

Bryce Giesler paced the offense with 168 rushing yards on five attempts, and Cory Stoll added 90 yards on six carries while equaling Gieser and Carson Tucker with two touchdown runs.

Sophomore quarterback Chase Fallert threw two scoring passes to Aiden Heberlie, and was 3-of-7 for 39 yards with two interceptions. Fallert also provided a touchdown run.

Valle Catholic (8-0, 3-0) can wrap up the I-55 conference championship against St. Pius in week 9. The Warriors owned leads of 20-6 through one quarter 48-6 at halftime.

Herculaneum (1-5, 0-3) did not complete a pass while ending with 60 net yards, and could not capitalize on four Valle turnovers plus 10 penalties

Joe Williams and Tucker each made eight tackles for the Warriors, who are ranked second in the latest Class 3 state poll and riding an overall 23-game win streak.

Luke McClure gained 26 yards and Clayton Drury picked up 24 more on their respective lone carries. Alex Viox scored his first varsity touchdown, and Austin Barnett had a 19-yard catch.

