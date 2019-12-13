{{featured_button_text}}
Valle All-Conference

Valle Catholic left tackle Zach Wolk (56) and left guard Peyton Basler (58) block in pass protection for quarterback Chase Dunlap (2) during a Class 1 state quarterfinal game against Thayer on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Ste. Genevieve

 Matt King, Daily Journal

STE. GENEVIEVE – Coaches of the I-55 football conference have released their list of postseason honors after league champion Valle Catholic recently stamped its 15th state championship.

The Warriors (14-1) were awarded 11 First Team selections, including six along the offense, while Judd Naeger was named Coach of the Year.

Senior lineman Kyle Roth was chosen Defensive MVP, and is among three Valle Catholic players to make the First Team on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Collin Grass appears twice as a running back and linebacker, while Zach Wolk earned double designation as a left tackle and interior defensive lineman.

Sophomore receiver Aiden Heberlie, junior flex athlete Cory Stoll and left guard Peyton Tucker garnered First Team spots along with safety Jayden Gegg and kicker Kolten Naeger.

St. Vincent quarterback Garrett Dobbelare earned the nod as Offensive MVP.

Senior quarterback Chase Dunlap highlights the Second Team offense after missing five games in the regular season, and is joined by wide receiver Owen Viox.

Cornerback Drew Bauman, lineman Joe Williams and special teams standout Mitchell Meyer are also included on the Second Team with Tucker at linebacker and Heberlie from the secondary.

Freshman Chase Fallert, who replaced Dunlap during weeks three through seven at quarterback, picked up Honorable Mention, as did Gegg at receiver, Williams at guard, Cody Basler at tackle, Austin Burnett at linebacker and Stoll at defensive back.

The Warriors outscored six opponents 288-58 while going 6-0 in league play, then moved on to defeat four top-five foes in a row to claim the top prize in Class 1.

Conference runner-up St. Pius secured eight First Team nods while Jefferson totaled seven.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments