Warriors, Rebels lead MAFC football honors

Two of the best football games in the region this season occurred six weeks apart at Fr. John Dempsey Field between new conference rivals Central and Valle Catholic.

The Warriors won the first meeting 40-30 to settle the MAFC White Division title before the Rebels retaliated 30-21 for the Class 3, District 1 championship.

Both teams cemented their places within the state rankings while collecting 11 victories, and were rewarded with a bevy of First Team all-conference selections.

The lethal passing combination of Casen Murphy to Jobe Bryant resulted in the Central stars sharing the Offensive Most Valuable Player award.

Tim Okenfuss swept the Defensive Lineman of the Year and MVP honors for Valle Catholic. Right tackle and four-year starter Noah Elbert was tabbed as best offensive lineman.

Other unanimous picks included Warriors running back Bryce Giesler, who recently committed to FCS Division I program Lindenwood, and Rebels defensive end Triston Stewart.

Bryant achieved extra distinction as a First Team selection in three phases of the game – defensive back, all-purpose athlete on offense and special teams kick returner.

Isaac Basler earned every top vote for the kicker position while specializing for the Warriors in booming touchbacks through the end zone.

Central and Valle Catholic claimed all but three First Team choices. The others belonged to Potosi wide receiver Gavin Portell, Fredericktown punter Carter Cheaney and Ste. Genevieve safety Mason Nix.

Several players became two-way First Team performers, including Elbert (OL/DL) and Okenfuss (TE/DL) of Valle plus Central juniors Kannon Harlow (WR/DB), Sammy Callaway (OL/DL), Murphy (QB/DB) and Bryant (Athlete/DB).

The Rebels also landed left guard Evan Weiss and linebackers Ty Schweiss and Jaxon Jones among the First Team recipients.

Senior receiver Sam Drury, offensive linemen Jacob Calbreath and Jacob Elbert, and linebackers Carson Tucker and Brandon Giesler likewise made the top cut for the Warriors.

The league gained increased power and credibility this season as Valle Catholic replaced Perryville. Ste. Genevieve finished 8-3 overall with its only losses coming to the Warriors and Rebels (twice).

Potosi endured a 3-7 record against a brutal schedule that featured seven opponents with at least eight wins. The Trojans knocked off eventual 9-3 squad St. Charles West in week 7.

2022 MAFC White All-Conference Team

1st Team Offense

Quarterback: *Casen Murphy, JR, Central

Running Back: *Bryce Giesler, SR, Valle Catholic

Wide Receiver: Kannon Harlow, JR, Central

Wide Receiver: Gavin Portell, SR, Potosi

Wide Receiver: Sam Drury, SR, Valle Catholic

Athlete: *Jobe Bryant, JR, Central

H-Back/Tight End: *Tim Okenfuss, SR, Valle Catholic

Offensive Line: *Noah Elbert, SR, Valle Catholic

Offensive Line: Jacob Calbreath, SR, Valle Catholic

Offensive Line: Jacob Elbert, JR, Valle Catholic

Offensive Line: Sammy Callaway, JR, Central

Offensive Line: Evan Weiss, SR, Central

Kicker: *Isaac Basler, JR, Valle Catholic

Co-Offensive MVP: Casen Murphy, JR, Central

Co-Offensive MVP: Jobe Bryant, JR, Central

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Noah Elbert, Valle Catholic

1st Team Defense

Defensive Line: *Tim Okenfuss, SR, Valle Catholic

Defensive Line: Sammy Callaway, JR, Central

Defensive End: *Triston Stewart, SR, Central

Defensive End: Noah Elbert, SR, Valle Catholic

Linebacker: Ty Schweiss, SR, Central

Linebacker: Jaxon Jones, SO, Central

Linebacker: Carson Tucker, SR, Valle Catholic

Linebacker: Brandon Giesler, SR, Valle Catholic

Defensive Back: Jobe Bryant, JR, Central

Defensive Back: Casen Murphy, JR, Central

Defensive Back: Kannon Harlow, JR, Central

Defensive Back: Mason Nix, JR, Ste. Genevieve

Punter: Carter Cheaney, JR, Fredericktown

Special Teams: *Jobe Bryant, JR, Central

Defensive MVP: Tim Okenfuss, SR, Valle Catholic

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Tim Okenfuss, SR, Valle Catholic

2nd Team Offense

Quarterback: Chase Fallert, SR, Valle Catholic

Running Back: Ayden Butcher, SR, Ste. Genevieve

Wide Receiver: Luke Brabham, JR, Potosi

Wide Receiver: Wyatt Springkamper, JR, Ste. Genevieve

Wide Receiver: Grant Fallert, JR, Valle Catholic

Athlete: Easton Wood, SO, Fredericktown

H-Back/Tight End: Tucker Reed, JR, Ste. Genevieve

Offensive Line: Logan Murray, JR, Central

Offensive Line: JT Cross, JR, Potosi

Offensive Line: Dalton McBride, JR, Ste. Genevieve

Offensive Line: Jacob Schweigert, SO, Ste. Genevieve

Offensive Line: Jackson Fowler, SR, Valle Catholic

Kicker: Bryant Schwent, JR, Ste. Genevieve

2nd Team Defense

Defensive Line: Isaac Viox, JR, Valle Catholic

Defensive Line: Jacob Calbreath, SR, Valle Catholic

Defensive End: Will Vaughn, SR, Ste. Genevieve

Defensive End: Nate Robinson, SR, Potosi

Linebacker: Ethan Marler, SO, Fredericktown

Linebacker: Zane West, SR, Potosi

Linebacker: Gavin Portell, SR, Potosi

Linebacker: Jacob Johns, SR, Ste. Genevieve

Defensive Back: Easton Wood, SO, Fredericktown

Defensive Back: Thomas Lambing, FR, Potosi

Defensive Back: Devin Flye, SO, Ste. Genevieve

Defensive Back: Hakin Wagner, SR, Central

Punter: Casen Murphy, JR, Central

Special Teams: Rylan Fallert, JR, Valle Catholic

Honorable Mention Offense

Quarterback: Aiden Boyer, SR, Ste. Genevieve

Quarterback: Blake Coleman, SR, Potosi

Running Back: Garrett Marler, SR, Fredericktown

Running Back: Noah Walton, FR, Potosi

Wide Receiver: Andrew Starkey, SR, Fredericktown

Wide Receiver: Kaden Flye, SR, Ste. Genevieve

Wide Receiver: Caden Casey, JR, Central

Offensive Line: Nathan Weinhold, JR, Central

Offensive Line: Eli Harris, SR, Potosi

Kicker: Mason Williams, SR, Central

Honorable Mention Defense

Defensive Line: Matthew Schmidt, SR, Ste. Genevieve

Defensive End: Koda Hodge, SR, Fredericktown

Defensive End: Cohen Gibbs, JR, Valle Catholic

Linebacker: Gabe Willett, JR, Ste. Genevieve

Linebacker: TJ Bowling, SR, Fredericktown

Linebacker: Garrett Marler, SR, Fredericktown

Linebacker: Alex Viox, JR, Valle Catholic

Defensive Back: Eli Fallert, SR, Valle Catholic

*Unanimous Selection