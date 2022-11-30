Warriors, Rebels lead MAFC football honors

Two of the best football games in the region this season occurred six weeks apart at Fr. John Dempsey Field between new conference rivals Central and Valle Catholic.
The Warriors won the first meeting 40-30 to settle the MAFC White Division title before the Rebels retaliated 30-21 for the Class 3, District 1 championship.
Both teams cemented their places within the state rankings while collecting 11 victories, and were rewarded with a bevy of First Team all-conference selections.
The lethal passing combination of Casen Murphy to Jobe Bryant resulted in the Central stars sharing the Offensive Most Valuable Player award.
Tim Okenfuss swept the Defensive Lineman of the Year and MVP honors for Valle Catholic. Right tackle and four-year starter Noah Elbert was tabbed as best offensive lineman.
Other unanimous picks included Warriors running back Bryce Giesler, who recently committed to FCS Division I program Lindenwood, and Rebels defensive end Triston Stewart.
Bryant achieved extra distinction as a First Team selection in three phases of the game – defensive back, all-purpose athlete on offense and special teams kick returner.
Isaac Basler earned every top vote for the kicker position while specializing for the Warriors in booming touchbacks through the end zone.
Central and Valle Catholic claimed all but three First Team choices. The others belonged to Potosi wide receiver Gavin Portell, Fredericktown punter Carter Cheaney and Ste. Genevieve safety Mason Nix.
Several players became two-way First Team performers, including Elbert (OL/DL) and Okenfuss (TE/DL) of Valle plus Central juniors Kannon Harlow (WR/DB), Sammy Callaway (OL/DL), Murphy (QB/DB) and Bryant (Athlete/DB).
The Rebels also landed left guard Evan Weiss and linebackers Ty Schweiss and Jaxon Jones among the First Team recipients.
Senior receiver Sam Drury, offensive linemen Jacob Calbreath and Jacob Elbert, and linebackers Carson Tucker and Brandon Giesler likewise made the top cut for the Warriors.
The league gained increased power and credibility this season as Valle Catholic replaced Perryville. Ste. Genevieve finished 8-3 overall with its only losses coming to the Warriors and Rebels (twice).
Potosi endured a 3-7 record against a brutal schedule that featured seven opponents with at least eight wins. The Trojans knocked off eventual 9-3 squad St. Charles West in week 7.
2022 MAFC White All-Conference Team
1st Team Offense
Quarterback: *Casen Murphy, JR, Central
Running Back: *Bryce Giesler, SR, Valle Catholic
Wide Receiver: Kannon Harlow, JR, Central
Wide Receiver: Gavin Portell, SR, Potosi
Wide Receiver: Sam Drury, SR, Valle Catholic
Athlete: *Jobe Bryant, JR, Central
H-Back/Tight End: *Tim Okenfuss, SR, Valle Catholic
Offensive Line: *Noah Elbert, SR, Valle Catholic
Offensive Line: Jacob Calbreath, SR, Valle Catholic
Offensive Line: Jacob Elbert, JR, Valle Catholic
Offensive Line: Sammy Callaway, JR, Central
Offensive Line: Evan Weiss, SR, Central
Kicker: *Isaac Basler, JR, Valle Catholic
Co-Offensive MVP: Casen Murphy, JR, Central
Co-Offensive MVP: Jobe Bryant, JR, Central
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Noah Elbert, Valle Catholic
1st Team Defense
Defensive Line: *Tim Okenfuss, SR, Valle Catholic
Defensive Line: Sammy Callaway, JR, Central
Defensive End: *Triston Stewart, SR, Central
Defensive End: Noah Elbert, SR, Valle Catholic
Linebacker: Ty Schweiss, SR, Central
Linebacker: Jaxon Jones, SO, Central
Linebacker: Carson Tucker, SR, Valle Catholic
Linebacker: Brandon Giesler, SR, Valle Catholic
Defensive Back: Jobe Bryant, JR, Central
Defensive Back: Casen Murphy, JR, Central
Defensive Back: Kannon Harlow, JR, Central
Defensive Back: Mason Nix, JR, Ste. Genevieve
Punter: Carter Cheaney, JR, Fredericktown
Special Teams: *Jobe Bryant, JR, Central
Defensive MVP: Tim Okenfuss, SR, Valle Catholic
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Tim Okenfuss, SR, Valle Catholic
2nd Team Offense
Quarterback: Chase Fallert, SR, Valle Catholic
Running Back: Ayden Butcher, SR, Ste. Genevieve
Wide Receiver: Luke Brabham, JR, Potosi
Wide Receiver: Wyatt Springkamper, JR, Ste. Genevieve
Wide Receiver: Grant Fallert, JR, Valle Catholic
Athlete: Easton Wood, SO, Fredericktown
H-Back/Tight End: Tucker Reed, JR, Ste. Genevieve
Offensive Line: Logan Murray, JR, Central
Offensive Line: JT Cross, JR, Potosi
Offensive Line: Dalton McBride, JR, Ste. Genevieve
Offensive Line: Jacob Schweigert, SO, Ste. Genevieve
Offensive Line: Jackson Fowler, SR, Valle Catholic
Kicker: Bryant Schwent, JR, Ste. Genevieve
2nd Team Defense
Defensive Line: Isaac Viox, JR, Valle Catholic
Defensive Line: Jacob Calbreath, SR, Valle Catholic
Defensive End: Will Vaughn, SR, Ste. Genevieve
Defensive End: Nate Robinson, SR, Potosi
Linebacker: Ethan Marler, SO, Fredericktown
Linebacker: Zane West, SR, Potosi
Linebacker: Gavin Portell, SR, Potosi
Linebacker: Jacob Johns, SR, Ste. Genevieve
Defensive Back: Easton Wood, SO, Fredericktown
Defensive Back: Thomas Lambing, FR, Potosi
Defensive Back: Devin Flye, SO, Ste. Genevieve
Defensive Back: Hakin Wagner, SR, Central
Punter: Casen Murphy, JR, Central
Special Teams: Rylan Fallert, JR, Valle Catholic
Honorable Mention Offense
Quarterback: Aiden Boyer, SR, Ste. Genevieve
Quarterback: Blake Coleman, SR, Potosi
Running Back: Garrett Marler, SR, Fredericktown
Running Back: Noah Walton, FR, Potosi
Wide Receiver: Andrew Starkey, SR, Fredericktown
Wide Receiver: Kaden Flye, SR, Ste. Genevieve
Wide Receiver: Caden Casey, JR, Central
Offensive Line: Nathan Weinhold, JR, Central
Offensive Line: Eli Harris, SR, Potosi
Kicker: Mason Williams, SR, Central
Honorable Mention Defense
Defensive Line: Matthew Schmidt, SR, Ste. Genevieve
Defensive End: Koda Hodge, SR, Fredericktown
Defensive End: Cohen Gibbs, JR, Valle Catholic
Linebacker: Gabe Willett, JR, Ste. Genevieve
Linebacker: TJ Bowling, SR, Fredericktown
Linebacker: Garrett Marler, SR, Fredericktown
Linebacker: Alex Viox, JR, Valle Catholic
Defensive Back: Eli Fallert, SR, Valle Catholic
*Unanimous Selection