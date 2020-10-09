Warriors strike quickly, extend win streak to 22

STE. GENEVIEVE – The prolific Valle Catholic passing game simply had too many weapons for visiting New Madrid County Central to contain.
Senior receiver Jayden Gegg caught two long touchdown passes in the first quarter on Friday night, and the Warriors dominated 62-18 for their 22nd consecutive victory overall.
Sophomore quarterback Chase Fallert completed 10-of-17 throws for 219 yards and three scores – all before halftime – in a contest that featured no turnovers for either side.
Valle Catholic (7-0), ranked second behind Lutheran North in the Class 3 state poll, compiled 332 total yards before carrying a 41-12 lead into halftime.
Tim Okenfuss registered three tackles for loss while Josh Bieser and Kolten Naeger also added sacks for a defense that limited New Madrid County Central to 71 rushing yards for the game.
But the Valle secondary was occasionally breached as the Eagles achieved most of its positive output through four connections on deep routes.
Junior receiver Shamar Williamson shined with 169 yards on five catches – both game highs – and gave his squad an immediate jolt after Valle needed only three plays to open the scoring.
Aiden Heberlie created separation for a 42-yard grab on the first snap from scrimmage, and Cory Stoll rushed with punishing effort for 21 on the next chance before easing in from the 1.
The first NMCC play went backward on an Okenfuss sack, but quarterback Matt Riley found Williamson behind Heberlie for an 82-yard response. Joe Williams blocked the extra point.
Gegg was all alone for a 38-yard touchdown on the next possession, then notched his second TD on a 45-yard wide receiver pass from the sweeping Heberlie for a 20-6 advantage.
Austin Burnett had three early receptions, including a leaping 31-yarder that set up the next Valle score. Fallert hit Heberlie three plays later on a 14-yard slant over the middle.
Although the Warriors produced five defensive three-and-out series in the contest, New Madrid showed no trepidation about gambling in unfavorable fourth-down situations.
Freshman B.J. Williamson ran a fake punt 10 yards to move the chains, and the Eagles earned four first downs on the drive before Quazavion Jackson powered in from 4 yards to make it 27-12.
Valle Catholic was inches away from collecting a safely after Heberlie hustled to kill a 50-yard Fallert punt at the 2-yard line and Josh Bieser tackled Jackson near the goal line.
But B.J. Williamson threw in punt formation from the back of the end zone to Shamar Williamson for a shocking first down and 20-yard completion before that possession stalled.
Stoll caught a Fallert pass in the left flat and raced 52 yards to the end zone with 9:13 left in the second quarter, as the Warriors scored on each of their first six drives.
Fallert sold an excellent fake before heading toward the right pylon for a 13-yard TD keeper with 1:54 remaining before intermission.
New Madrid quickly punted to open the third quarter, and Heberlie returned the short kick 36 yards with one patient cutback for his second special teams touchdown of the season.
Sophomore Bryce Giesler bounced off two defenders and broke away for an 85-yard Valle touchdown run later in the period under a continuous clock.
Luke McClure added a 7-yard scoring run and extended a 55-14 margin in the fourth after two rushing plays by Carson Tucker picked up 45 yards.
The Eagles capped the scoring when Ken King reeled in a 76-yard strike from Riley, who was 6-of-19 overall for 228 yards. Jackson finished with 44 yards on 19 carries.
NMCC (3-4) continued a challenging stretch of games, as Valle Catholic represented a third consecutive unbeaten and state-ranked opponent following losses to Hayti and Kennett.
Gegg had 101 yards on three catches, and Heberlie gained 71 yards on four targets in the victory. The Warriors will host Herculaneum next week for Homecoming.
