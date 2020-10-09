Warriors strike quickly, extend win streak to 22

The first NMCC play went backward on an Okenfuss sack, but quarterback Matt Riley found Williamson behind Heberlie for an 82-yard response. Joe Williams blocked the extra point.

Gegg was all alone for a 38-yard touchdown on the next possession, then notched his second TD on a 45-yard wide receiver pass from the sweeping Heberlie for a 20-6 advantage.

Austin Burnett had three early receptions, including a leaping 31-yarder that set up the next Valle score. Fallert hit Heberlie three plays later on a 14-yard slant over the middle.

Although the Warriors produced five defensive three-and-out series in the contest, New Madrid showed no trepidation about gambling in unfavorable fourth-down situations.

Freshman B.J. Williamson ran a fake punt 10 yards to move the chains, and the Eagles earned four first downs on the drive before Quazavion Jackson powered in from 4 yards to make it 27-12.

Valle Catholic was inches away from collecting a safely after Heberlie hustled to kill a 50-yard Fallert punt at the 2-yard line and Josh Bieser tackled Jackson near the goal line.

But B.J. Williamson threw in punt formation from the back of the end zone to Shamar Williamson for a shocking first down and 20-yard completion before that possession stalled.