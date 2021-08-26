WATCH NOW: Central returns main pieces of dangerous offense

PARK HILLS – The Central football program capped a superb 2020 regular season with a hard-fought and exhilarating 17-14 victory over neighbor and Class 5 power Farmington.
But strange circumstances amid a most unusual year statewide put the Rebels in an unenviable position despite holding the top seed and home-field advantage for the district playoffs.
Cardinal Ritter began its season later than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis, and was placed in Class 3, District 2 weeks after team assignments were originally established.
The loaded Lions were headlined by 5-star prospect Luther Burden, Jr., who since transferred across the river to East St. Louis, and routed the top-seeded Rebels in week 11.
Ritter started 0-3 against premium opponents Helias Catholic, Jackson and Francis Howell – the first two won subsequent state titles – but soon surged into the Class 3 semifinals.
“If not for an unfortunate incident by MSHSAA placing and seeding Cardinal Ritter where they were, we should have had another double-digit win season,” 18th-year Central head coach Kory Schweiss commented in a released statement.
“Because Cardinal Ritter started playing really late because of COVID, their schedule was all but in shambles. They could only get three teams to agree to play them … Because they lost all three of those games, we had to play them in our first district game since we had accumulated enough points to be the No. 1 seed. Unfortunately, our season ended with that Ritter game, but we did finish with a really good season again.”
Although the Rebels cannot yet be certain which obstacles await in the upcoming postseason, they are poised to present a more serious threat in Class 3.
Nine offensive starters return from a squad that finished 8-2 overall, and a full collective year of increased physical strength and experience should only prove beneficial.
Dayshawn Welch leads a senior class that features capable weapons all over the field. The running back first made his varsity breakthrough during district play as a freshman.
He went on to break the single-season rushing record at Central over each of the next two seasons, totaling 1,859 yards and 22 touchdowns last fall in only 10 games.
And while Welch produced nearly 10 yards per carry as an all-state performer for the second time, the Rebels still managed to distribute valuable touches among a plethora of teammates.
Four starting receivers are back with sophomore Jobe Bryant joining seniors Grant Manion, Slade Schweiss and Ruger Sutton, who will also relieve Welch at times in the backfield.
Bryant notched 576 yards with seven touchdowns, and also showed the ability to occasionally pass on the run once handed the ball on a receiver sweep. Manion chipped in six scoring catches.
That gives opposing defenders at least three potential throwing threats to ponder, since Central already has a proven leader at quarterback plus a rising sophomore challenger.
Jett Bridges assumed the starting reins last season, picking up all-MAFC and all-district honors, and brings a strong arm plus the ability to gain ground through scrambling or designed runs.
Sophomore Casen Murphy is once again providing ample competition in practice for Bridges at the QB role, leaving the Central coaching staff confident for the present and future.
“Casen was a standout on the baseball team this past season as a freshman, and on the football field, led the underclassmen of the Rebels to a tremendous 7-1 record,” Schweiss said. “Either of those two young men will be more than capable to leading us where we need to go”
The Rebels, who averaged 35 points per contest last season, can offer nine of more candidates for considerable snaps at four receiving spots.
Brett Richardson, Hunter Pirtle, Ty Schweiss, and Kannon Harlow should all factor somewhere at receiver, along with either potential quarterback once that spot is decided.
Should Central incorporate a tight end into the formation, then senior Korbyn Pratt could fill that role along with sophomore Zac Boyd or junior Triston Stewart.
“We are returning all of our skill positions. We have high expectations this season as an offense to say the least,” Schweiss said.
The offensive line faces only moderate changes, anchored by returning senior tackles Jason Pyatt and Jacob Coale. Evan Weiss and Richie DeClue stand to see greater reps – with one likely taking over at center – after sharing the right guard position.
Schweiss is banking on a possible seven-man rotation up front with Tanden Burns, Sam Callaway and Stewart battling for the last starting nod.
The optimism is also brimming from a defensive standpoint as an entire returning secondary and two standout linebackers lead the charge.
Dylan Holifield was voted Defensive Player of the Year by coaches in the MAFC White Division, and will have a second season on the inside with fellow senior Korbyn Pratt, who has packed on extra muscle to parlay his already impressive speed in pursuit.
Sutton became the latest in a fraternity of versatile all-state Central safeties, working with Bryant to help shut down opposing passing attacks. Richardson and Manion occupy the corner spots with help from Welch.
The Rebels struggled with run defense in losses to Seckman and Ritter, but should thrive with four returners – Xander Burke, Tanner Muse, Stewart and Pyatt – manning a mature defensive line.
Austin Hassell, Eithan Lee, Evan Proffer, Matt Manion, Jaxon Jones, Troy Harris, Eugene Hites and Nathan Weinhold form a committee of likely reserve defenders.
The greatest changes for Central revolve around special teams, where seven field goals and steady touchbacks from all-state kicker Justin Bridges must be replaced. Sophomore Gabe Wagganer leads the kicking push so far while Jett Bridges or Murphy will likely be tapped to punt.
A home clash with MICDS in week 2 provides an early measuring stick for the Rebels, who have captured a conference crown, district title or both in each of the last nine seasons. Rivalry games against Potosi, Ste. Genevieve and Farmington will each be contested on the road.
“We have to be ready for anybody and everybody,” Schweiss said. “We have the potential to make a run, but how deep that run is I don’t know.”
Central REBELS
2020 Record: 8-2 (3-0 MAFC White)
Head Coach – Kory Schweiss (18th season)
Key Returners – Dayshawn Welch, sr., RB/CB; Ruger Sutton, sr., S/RB; Jett Bridges, sr., QB; Dylan Holifield, sr., LB; Jobe Bryant, soph., WR/DB; Grant Manion, sr., WR/DB; Jason Pyatt, sr., OT/DE; Korbyn Pratt, sr., LB; Xander Burke, sr., DL; Brett Richardson, sr., DB/WR
2021 Schedule:
8/27 – at St. Vincent
9/3 – MICDS