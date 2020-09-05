Weekend Roundup: Football Raiders, Warriors dominate

North County 41, Howell North 6
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Clayton Chandler found the end zone with his only two carries before halftime, and the North County football team rolled past Francis Howell North 41-6 on Friday night.
Nolan Reed completed 9-of-16 passes for 128 yards and two scores, and also paced the Raiders with 60 rushing yards on 18 attempts.
North County (1-1) controlled the game from the outset, thanks in part to a defense that yielded only 66 yards on the ground and swiped three interceptions.
Karter Kekec, Jobe Smith and Nate Endsley each picked off Knights quarterback Marshall Swope, and lineman Payden Allen sacked him twice.
The Raiders carried a 14-0 lead before capping the opening drive of the third quarter with an 8-yard TD pass from Reed to Eric Ruess.
Smith increased the margin to 28-0 on a 3-yard run with 9:54 to play in the game, but Howell North (0-2) countered with a 32-yard scoring catch by Khaliq Thomas.
Kekec tallied 109 yards on four receptions, and his 56-yard touchdown grab promptly restored a 35-6 advantage. Blake Head punctuated the win on a 10-yard TD scamper with 2:07 left.
Swope was 10-of-22 passing for 146 yards, and carried 12 times for 53 yards. Ian Kelly had a game-high five receptions for the Knights.
Chandler had a team-high seven solo tackles while Joe Ortmann and Mason Lay chipped in sacks. North County hosts De Soto in week 3 to open the MAFC Red Division schedule.
Valle Catholic 42, Ste. Genevieve 7
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic smothered a young Ste. Genevieve offense, and dominated the annual cross-town rivalry clash 42-7 on Friday night.
The Warriors never looked back after sophomore quarterback Chase Fallert connected with all-state receiver Aiden Heberlie for a 64-yard strike on the second snap of the game.
Cory Stoll accounted for three touchdowns overall, and pitched in 47 rushing yards on 12 attempts as Valle Catholic (2-0) pushed its current win streak to 17 games.
Austin Burnett recovered a second fumble by the Dragons late in the second quarter, and Bryce Giesler scored from 10 yards out to establish a 42-0 margin.
Ste. Genevieve (0-2) averted being shut out in the closing minutes, as Kaden Flye cut outside for a 13-yard touchdown. He carried six times during the drive for 50 yards.
Valle Catholic surrendered just 14 total yards and two first downs prior to the intermission, and coaxed three turnovers from the opposition.
Drew Bauman made a diving interception of a reverse halfback pass to stop the Dragons in the second period after quarterback Aiden Boyer had just scrambled for a 20-yard gain.
The Warriors would stall at the Ste. Gen. 11 moments later, but a pair of tackles in the backfield from Josh Bieser and Luke McClure forced another punt.
Stoll scored from the 1, and Jayden Gegg caught the two-point conversion for a 35-0 spread. A superb 39-yard catch by Heberlie set up Stoll’s 6-yard TD that made it 21-0.
An ensuing botched hand-off by Ste. Gen. was pounced on by Bieser, and Stoll followed a block from wide receiver Sam Drury to cash in a 9-yard check down from Fallert.
Valle converted a pair of fourth-down throws early on. Fallert eluded pressure to find Burnett on a 1-yard touchdown, and later hit Drury deep for 38 yards.
Fallert finished 12-of-19 for 260 yards and three scores, exclusively in the first half. Heberlie picked up 122 yards while sharing the team lead at four receptions with Gegg.
Sophomore defensive end Landen Thompson starred in defeat for the Dragons with a fumble recovery and two sacks, the first of which preceded a missed 34-yard field goal try.
Zach Boyer had the lone catch for Ste. Genevieve, which has dropped seven of the last eight meetings to Valle and travels next to Kennett.
SOCCER
North County 2, Fox 0
IMPERIAL, Mo. – The North County boys soccer team claimed first place in the season-opening Seckman Tournament after notching its first victory on Friday night.
Goals from Brandt Vickers and Danny Black propelled the Raiders past Fox 2-0 in the final match of the four-team, round-robin event.
North County (1-0-2) posted a pair of draws, 1-1 against Seckman and 2-2 versus Pacific, earlier in the week.
CROSS COUNTRY
Twilight Invitational
O’FALLON, Mo. – The Farmington cross country girls placed third, just two points outside of the runner-up spot, among 13 teams Saturday evening at the Twilight Invitational.
Junior Breanna Mathes (19:59.36) followed up her two-mile victory at the Fleet Feet Kickoff last Tuesday by taking second during her initial 5-kilometer test of the season.
Of the 94 varsity girls entered, only Mathes and race champion Madilyn Moore (19:51.70) of Timberland clocked sub-20 minute times.
Farmington was the lone school able to boast multiple top-five results, as Alayna Sparr (20:09.81) took fifth place. Kristina Ramos (20:57.51) crossed the line 14th.
Ft. Zumwalt North hosted the event at Pheasant Run Golf Course, offering the athletes a rare evening meet with cooler temperatures.
Farmington landed ninth in the boys standings with Gavin Hunt (17:16.80) and Adam Perry (17:19.10) leading the squad in 28th and 29th, respectively.
The Festus boys and Ft. Zumwalt West girls captured the team titles. Nick Cimmarusti (15:45.70) was crowned varsity boys champion.
