Weekend Roundup: Football Raiders, Warriors dominate

Valle Catholic surrendered just 14 total yards and two first downs prior to the intermission, and coaxed three turnovers from the opposition.

Drew Bauman made a diving interception of a reverse halfback pass to stop the Dragons in the second period after quarterback Aiden Boyer had just scrambled for a 20-yard gain.

The Warriors would stall at the Ste. Gen. 11 moments later, but a pair of tackles in the backfield from Josh Bieser and Luke McClure forced another punt.

Stoll scored from the 1, and Jayden Gegg caught the two-point conversion for a 35-0 spread. A superb 39-yard catch by Heberlie set up Stoll’s 6-yard TD that made it 21-0.

An ensuing botched hand-off by Ste. Gen. was pounced on by Bieser, and Stoll followed a block from wide receiver Sam Drury to cash in a 9-yard check down from Fallert.

Valle converted a pair of fourth-down throws early on. Fallert eluded pressure to find Burnett on a 1-yard touchdown, and later hit Drury deep for 38 yards.