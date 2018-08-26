CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The North County football team faced an immediate 10-0 deficit after Cape Central blocked a punt for a safety and dialed up a 45-yard touchdown pass on the next play from scrimmage.
The Raiders were forced to respond on the road with several new starters on the field, and delivered a stunning comeback by scoring four separate times over the next eight minutes.
Senior quarterback Kolten Poorman accounted for five touchdowns, and North County compiled 625 yards of total offense to emerge with an uplifting 56-34 victory.
Cole Ziegler had five receptions for 111 yards with a pair of touchdowns, including a 22-yard connection that put the Raiders ahead 22-10 on the heels of two Poorman rushing scores.
Cape Central countered with a sudden 62-yard strike from Cameron Cox to Donye Taylor, but a 13-yard run by Layton Mallow restored a 28-16 margin before the first quarter concluded.
Poorman found Ziegler for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Jaelen Reed extended the difference to 50-16 with two rushing scores after halftime.
Reed finished with 86 yards on nine carries, and Mallow ran the ball 12 times for 89 yards. Noah Mesey added four receptions for 72 yards, and matched Carson Hughes with five tackles on defense.
Poorman was 13-of-22 passing for 236 yards, and tallied 110 yards on 28 carries while being sacked three times. He cashed in a 9-yard keeper with 10:21 remaining for his third rushing score.
North County (1-0) accrued 35 first downs during a game that spanned more than three hours in duration, and will host Farmington (1-0) for a rivalry showdown on Friday.
Cox averaged more than 30 yards per completion while going 7-of-16 for 213 yards, and connected with Henry Brown for two scores. Chauncey Hughes had 91 yards on four catches for Cape Central (0-1).
Potosi 55, Owensville 14
POTOSI – Demond Guthrie scored three touchdowns in the first half, and the Potosi football team piled up 509 rushing yards at home to defeat Owensville 55-14.
Ethan Brown posted a team-high 138 yards on 13 carries, and Kyle Miller added 130 yards on just 10 attempts as the Trojans raced to a 41-7 halftime lead.
Guthrie sandwiched scoring runs of 10 and 25 yards around an 85-yard burst by Miller as Potosi imposed its will with a 28-7 advantage through one quarter.
Wade Mercille finished with 82 yards on five carries, and Guthrie rushed six times for 80 yards. Zach Haynes paced the Potosi defense with 10 total tackles and a fumble recovery.
Austin Wilson made an interception and Seth Shadrick chipped in seven tackles while Jed Weir and Brayden Isgriggs recorded sacks.
Potosi (1-0) will host St. Clair in week 2.
Ste. Genevieve 21, Dexter 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Bryce Trollinger made two interceptions, and Ty Brown supplied nine primary tackles plus a sack to help Ste. Genevieve open its football season with a shutout victory.
Darien Brown produced the lone touchdown before halftime with a 42-yard jaunt in the second quarter, and added a 44-yard score in the third as the Dragons defeated Dexter 21-0.
Logan Gegg extended a late 14-0 edge with a 2-yard TD run, and finished with 80 yards on 14 carries. Chad Donze completed 5-of-9 passes for 58 yards to guide Ste. Genevieve (1-0).
Darien Brown had a dominant showing to begin his sophomore season, gashing the Bearcats for 179 yards on 16 attempts. He opened the scoring by cutting down the right side after initially meeting a group of defenders straight ahead with 8:46 left in the second quarter.
Dexter (0-1) got a needed defensive stop inside their 10 just before the break, but Ste. Genevieve took its first possession of the second half to the endzone.
Devon Bader, Logan Trollinger and Darien Brown each had two receptions for the Dragons, who will visit Valle Catholic for the annual cross-town rivalry game on Friday.
Valle Catholic 47, St. Vincent 9
STE. GENEVIEVE – New starting quarterback Chase Dunlap fired four touchdown passes and rushed for three more scores as Valle Catholic eased past conference and district rival St. Vincent 47-9.
Tyler Blum had a team-high seven receptions for 115 yards, and Bryce Palmer added 98 yards while matching Carter Roth and Ryan Grein with four catches each.
Dunlap scored from 11 and 47 yards away to create a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and overcame four interceptions during the contest.
A 27-yard strike to Grein and 38-yard pass to Palmer helped the lead swell to 33-7 by halftime, and Blum capped the initial drive of the third quarter with his own 38-yard touchdown grab.
Dunlap was 19-of-32 passing for 305 yards, and compiled 139 rushing yards on just 11 carries. A 6-yard TD pass to Roth invoked a turbo clock with 5:22 remaining in the third.
Collin Grass highlighted the Warriors defensively with two sacks among eight solo tackles. Jack Drury registered two sacks, and Kellen Blum had six tackles.
Kyle Roth and Cory Stoll recovered fumbles. Valle Catholic (1-0, 1-0) dominated total yardage by a 482-93 margin, and earned a 16-5 edge in first downs.
The Warriors will host Ste. Genevieve on Friday night.
St. Clair 37, Central 7
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Central could not develop a defensive answer to slow down the St. Clair running game during the first half on Friday night.
Caleb Smith notched two touchdowns on the ground, and the Bulldogs carried a shutout deep into the fourth quarter before prevailing 37-7 over the new-look Rebels.
Timmy Hoffman gave St. Clair a 21-0 lead with 53-yard run in the opening period, and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Stark with 18 seconds left until halftime for a 34-0 separation.
Gage Manion finally put Central (0-1) in the endzone on a 14-yard run with 3:54 remaining in the game.
The Rebels will travel to MICDS next for a Saturday afternoon contest.
SOFTBALL
North County Invitational
STE. GENEVIEVE – The North County softball team backed three different pitchers with enough offense to capture first place during its season-opening tournament on Saturday.
Kiersdan Davis homered and pitched a shutout in the first game as the Lady Raiders scored four times in the opening frame to beat Fredericktown 8-0.
Samantha Payne and Brianna Morgan were each 3-for-3, and Emma Becker matched Cheyanne Dickens with two hits each. Maizie Tyree, Emma Keen and Molly Moore added to the 14-hit attack.
Becker, who homered nine times as a sophomore last season, gave North County an early lead with a two-run shot against Father Tolton in its second contest.
Morgan allowed her lone run from the circle during the fifth inning, while Davis and Payne collected singles during a 4-1 triumph.
Keen paced the Lady Raiders in the afternoon game by going 2-for-3, and Davis was 1-for-1 as hitting balance clinched a 6-4 win over Jefferson.
Other hits were provided by Tyree, Dickens, Becker, Moore, Morgan and winning pitcher Payne as North County improved to 3-0.
The event was moved to the turf at Challenger Field due to wet conditions in Bonne Terre, and games were contested under a one-hour time limit.
Fredericktown (0-3) also dropped decisions of 8-7 to Jefferson and 12-3 to Father Tolton.
SOCCER
Farmington 3, Parkway West 2
BALLWIN, Mo. – Bryce Sancegraw scored on an assist from Tyler Herzog with about six minutes to play, and the Farmington boys soccer team debuted with a 3-2 victory at Parkway West.
The Knights (1-0) erased a pair of one-goal deficits for an exciting result after being held scoreless for roughly 55 minutes of action.
Roberts made it 1-1 on a feed from Sancegraw, who later notched his first of two goals on the day to forge a 2-2 deadlock with Roberts assisting.
Chad Silvey made five saves as the winning keeper for Farmington.
VOLLEYBALL
Bunker 2, Valley 1
CALEDONIA – The Valley volleyball team opened its season on Friday with a strong opening game, but was unable to withstand a comeback by visiting Bunker.
The Lady Eagles prevailed 13-25, 25-21, 25-17.
Carleigh Jackson connected on three kills for Valley (0-1). Molly Comfort served a team-high 14 points, and Mariah Buxton added seven points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.