Welch, Heberlie, Krause repeat all-state selections from media

Dayshawn Welch gained an average of 10 yards each time he carried the football during another record-setting season for Central.

The junior running back scored 23 touchdowns and topped his own single-season mark with 1,859 yards in just 10 games after compiling 1,477 as a sophomore with the Rebels.

Welch is a repeat selection by a panel of media members across Missouri to their Class 3 all-state Second Team, and is joined by more Central players as announced Sunday night.

Welch, a two-time MAFC White Division Offensive Player of the Year, shattered the single-game program record with 381 yards in a victory at Northwest, then followed with 229 more in week 4 at Cuba.

Central senior Justin Bridges landed First Team all-state kicker distinction after drilling 7-of-11 field goals and 38-of-40 extra points. He also placed 42 of 58 kickoffs in the end zone.

Bridges was perfect on FG attempts inside of 42 yards, and connected from 45 with his longest. His 19-yarder in the closing seconds sealed a 17-14 win over Farmington in week 9.

Junior safety Ruger Sutton also grabbed a Class 3 Second Team spot for Central, which finished 8-2, after making 83 tackles among 112 total. He added two fumble recoveries and one interception.