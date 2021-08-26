Whitener takes over as Blackcats head coach

FREDERICKTOWN – New Head Coach Jake Whitener takes over a Fredericktown High School football program looking to improve.
Whitener joined the Blackcats coaching staff last year and was special teams coordinator while also working with quarterbacks and linebackers.
One of Whitener’s first tasks as head coach was to get players to come out for football and commit to the Fredericktown High School program.
“When you come into a program, especially one that has not had a winning season since 2012, it is hard to build confidence,” Whitener said. “The No. 1 thing we have put into our athletes’ heads this offseason is to enjoy the process of change and commit to these three things: energy, effort and execute.”
In 2020, the Cats began the season with 28 players, but by the time of their district loss to St. Mary's last season they only had 17 healthy bodies.
Going through the first week of practice this year, Fredericktown has 44 athletes on its roster.
“We have tremendous buy-in from our kids this year, and they are enjoying the game of football,” Whitener said. “Last year, at this time, we were having issues with athletes getting to practice, whereas this year we are starting to grow into a football family and it is showing as kids won't leave the locker room after practice. They are committed.”
Among the 44 football players are 10 seniors. Six are returning juniors and four are new to the program.
“We have a decent amount of returning starters or players that had a significant amount of varsity reps last season,” Whitener said.
Whitener said up front, the Cats return junior Isaac Smith, who was a two-way starter last season, as well as senior Jerry Couch.
“Jerry had some injuries last year that hindered reps, but he looks to be healthy to help us protect upfront, as well as help out defensively at our end position,” the coach said. “We made a shift in positions with a few athletes to better suit our team's needs.
“Levi Pirtle, senior, took reps in a skill position at times last year when called upon, but was mostly a starting linebacker for us. We asked him to make a move to better the team this season so he will be a starter also on the offensive line.”
Sophomore Carter Cheaney will be the Cats’ quarterback. He was a starter last year at outside linebacker and also filled in at quarterback due to some injuries.
“Carter is improving every day with his arm strength and ability to read a defense,” Whitener said. “Carter has put in the time in the weight room this offseason, as well as working to better his mental understanding of the game.”
Fredericktown returns two seniors at wide receiver and defensive back who had major roles last season, according to Whitener.
“Lane Sikes and Cohlbe Dunnahoo will be leading our skill positions as well as making alignments and adjustments to our defense,” he said. “We also have Kaleb Walker, junior, returning as a starter from last season.
“Kaleb unfortunately tore his ACL in the first half of our district loss to St. Mary's but is back ready to go. He is a diverse athlete that can help us out defensively fitting into different roles. So we are fortunate to have him back to full health for this season.”
Along with Cheaney, the Cats’ backfield will have some new faces. Whitener said there is currently a good competition for the starting running back job between juniors Garrett Marler and Michael Akins.
“Both of the athletes work hard in the weight room and have diverse skill sets in one being a power back and the other being a scat back,” Whitener said.
Senior Vinny Brown is another running back who joins the team after having not played for a few years. Whitener said Brown will add depth to the backfield once he familiarizes himself with the offense. Also, Walker played some running back at the end of 2020, prior to his injury.
On special teams, the Cats will have to make up for some big losses due to graduation. Malachi Kyle was an all-state returner. Brayden Lee was the team’s long snapper, and Hunter Hennen was an all-district punter.
“We are currently in the hunt to fill these positions, but with the amount of new athletes we have this year we are making sure we find the right kids for the positions,” Whitener said.
The freshman class includes 16 players.
“This group has had success at the middle school level, so we are looking forward to their four years with us in Blackcat Valley,” Whitener said.
Coming off a 1-7 season and with several new players, the Cats are sure to have some growing pains.
“We have to be real with our young men and truly let them know that this year we will have struggling moments, and the way that they define success is totally different than mine,” Whitener said. “Even coming from successful programs, wins were never the say all, be all for me.
“Watching a boy or young man enter the program and develop into a man through the process of implementing character has always been the foundation for me, and that is what we are doing.”
With the new athletes on the roster, Whitener said the coaching staff has made some major changes to the program for this coming season. They have tweaked the defense to fit the new Blackcats and their strengths, as well as installing a brand new offense.
“Each year your athletes change and you have to be able to modify what you do based on your athletes and that is what we did this offseason,” Whitener said. “We evaluated the returners we knew we had coming back, as well as scoured the halls recruiting kids. And with each new addition, we looked to make schematic changes.”
Joining Whitener on staff is a mix of FHS veteran and new coaches.
The returning staff is Chad Dunnahoo, Jon Clauser, Kody Tipton, Terry Hennes and Whitener. Hennes, offensive line and defensive line coach, is in his second year as the defensive coordinator. But prior to joining the Cats staff, he spent 25 years at Farmington as a special teams and defensive coordinator.
Tipton coaches middle linebackers and running backs, and will take on the new roles this of junior varsity head coach and varsity special teams coordinator. Dunnahoo is in his third year with the program and will join Hennes as the offensive and defensive line coach. Clauser returns for year eight with the program, and is continuing as the wide receiver and defensive back coach.
The new faces to the program this year are Justin Boehm, Justin Sawyer, Ethan and Heath Hennes. Boehm was hired as the new quarterbacks coach, and coached at Farmington prior to accepting his new role.
“We are truly blessed to have him with us,” Whitener said. “I was very fortunate to have coached against him for a year while at North County, but humbled to get to be a part of his last three years at Farmington.
Coaches Sawyer, Ethan Hennes, and Heath Hennes are all volunteers.
“We are again blessed to have three individuals like these young men joining our program,” Whitener said. “Each of these coaches have extreme knowledge per specific positions that will help contribute to the growth of our program.”
Whitener discussed his coaching philosophy and what he and the staff are trying to impart in 2021.
“I wish I could say that my coaching philosophy was something that I created or had a tremendous epiphany on, but it really boils down to making men out of the boys or young men from our program,” Whitener said. “I truly feel that if you teach morals, values and character long enough to young men with open ears, then your program will turn itself around.
“The most important part of this is the leadership instilled from our coaches. We are changing the culture here and the buy-in with how we are doing things has been tremendous thus far.”
In addition to changes to the roster and coaching staff, the football program will also be playing on a new field in 2021.
“Our football field will be traditional to Fredericktown and remain grass, but Pollack Landscaping reworked everything,” Whitener said. “We have a newly crowned surface with a new drainage system, irrigation and freshly laid sod. The field is coming along and we cannot wait to get to the first home game.”
The 2021 Fredericktown schedule is identical to 2020. The Cats open Aug. 27 at Jefferson R-7, followed by the home opener on the new field Sept. 3, against Hermann. The action continues with games against Potosi, Perryville, Ste. Genevieve, De Soto, Central (Park Hills), Doniphan, and East Prairie before the district playoffs.
“Ultimately, we as a coaching staff, are extremely blessed with the support of this community,” Whitener said. “For the amount of changes we have made so far this offseason and the obstacles that have been set in front of us, our community and administration have supported us dearly.
“We have a great parent group that takes care of our boys, and we are truly looking forward to all our new athletes joining our program with all our returning players as we all embark to change Blackcat Football here in Fredericktown.”
Fredericktown BLACKCATS
2020 Record: 1-7 (0-2 MAFC White)
Head Coach – Jacob Whitener (1st season)
Key Returners – Jerry Couch, sr., OL/DL; Cohlbe Dunnahoo, sr., WR/DB; Lane Sikes, sr., WR/DB; Isaac Smith, jr., OL/DL; Carter Cheaney, soph., QB/LB; Kaleb Walker, jr., WR; Levi Pirtle, sr., OL
2021 Schedule:
8/27 – at Jefferson
9/3 – Hermann
9/10 – Potosi*
9/17 – at Perryville*
9/24 – Ste. Genevieve*
10/1 – at De Soto
10/8 – at Central*
10/15 – at Doniphan
10/22 – East Prairie