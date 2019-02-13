Try 1 month for 99¢
Ziegler Brings Speed To Missouri Western
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Cole Ziegler signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to play football at NCAA Division II program Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, where he plans to pursue a career in Criminal Justice. The accomplished three-sport athlete helped the Raiders earn a share of the MAFC Red Division title last fall as both a First Team receiver and defensive back. Ziegler also merited all-conference honors as a baseball outfielder and track and field sprinter. Also seated is his mother Racheal Ziegler. Pictured standing (left to right) are North County assistant coach Steve Connor and head football coach Brian Jones.

