Fun storylines stolen as virus spoils season

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced his decision last Thursday to officially close public high schools across the state for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MSHSAA predictably released a statement hours later to cancel all postseason events for spring sports, leaving disheartened athletes, coaches and fans to lament what might have been.
A calendar that was filled with intrigue and endless possibilities between late March and early June has likewise dampened the spirits and altered the plans and routines of local media.
With baseball, softball, boys golf, track and field, boys tennis and girls soccer shelved for now, here are 10 possible spring storylines that were stolen from our sports community.
Another final four run for Potosi softball?
No MAAA team made a deeper state playoff run in 2019 than Potosi softball, which placed third in spring softball while going 21-2 overall.
Only an extra-inning loss to Lincoln separated the Lady Trojans from a berth in the championship final, and expectations were reasonable for them to finish the deal this season.
A fabulous junior class comprised many of the eight returning starters for Potosi, which has generated four all-state performers – Kennedy Coleman, Sami Huck, Sydney Litton and Emma Eaton.
Despite having that stockpile of talent available, some local rivals were poised to give the Lady Trojans a serious test along the way.
Ste. Genevieve battled Potosi in last year’s district final, and returned Mineral Area signee Alyssa Huber to the circle. Both teams were shifted to District 6.
Central, bringing all-state players Jessica Hulsey and Allie Kelly back, was in position to thrive while sharing District 5 with West County, the lone team to beat Potosi in the regular season.
Ste. Gen. girls pursue track podium
After earning medals in five events at the Class 3 state track and field meet last May, the Ste. Genevieve girls had every reason to anticipate an improvement on their ninth-place team result.
Their entire 4x400 relay quartet was back along with three of four legs in the 4x800, which finished fifth in the championship race.
Marysa Flieg was state runner-up in the javelin as a sophomore, then won her age division with a new personal best at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in North Carolina.
Megan Aubuchon and Maci Reynolds each notched a fifth-place hurdles showing at state, while Julia McKlin and Aubuchon were one spot outside the podium in other events.
Farmington track title defense
The MAAA track scene belonged to Farmington following a boys and girls sweep at the conference meet. The girls posted a margin of victory spanning 81 ½ points.
The Knights capitalized on roster depth with a boost from their sophomores and freshmen, and padded scoring totals through the near assurance of multiple top-eight results in respective events.
Fredericktown made huge strides on the boys’ side, posting its best showing in years as runner-up. Even with star sprinter Blaine Fingers graduated, the Blackcats were ready to maintain the upward trend.
Chasing the baseball Dragons
Although North County emerged as the MAAA Large-School baseball champion with a 4-1 mark, Ste. Genevieve claimed the subsequent conference and Class 4, District 2 tournament crowns.
Both programs sustained significant personnel losses to graduation, particularly on the mound, while much younger varsity rivals Central and Potosi were seeking to close the gap.
Ste. Genevieve would have potentially penciled eight new names into a typical starting lineup. North County was looking at perhaps five or six.
Arcadia Valley becomes the hunted
For 13 long years, no MAAA Small-School rival could solve the dominance of Valle Catholic in a regular-season conference game.
It took a stellar combined shutout from sophomores Carter Brogan and Taylon Jones to accomplish that elusive feat in a 1-0 victory by the Tigers last April.
The Tigers eventually claimed the division outright with a surprisingly lopsided 13-0 triumph over rival West County, highlighting a 13-13 overall record.
With Brogan and Jones providing a returning 1-2 punch atop the rotation, potential entertaining AV showdowns with the Bulldogs and Warriors would have loomed large.
Cramp returns to Farmington baseball
As the largest school in the MAAA, Farmington never backs down from a formidable baseball schedule, hoping that stiff competition would pay off in the postseason.
But the Knights endured four straight losing campaigns, including a 10-17 mark last spring, and changes were invoked last summer after dropping a fifth district opener in as many years.
Farmington offered the turnaround task to former superintendent Dr. David Cramp, who guided the program to a state title in 1983 and coached the KIT League Farmington Firebirds after retiring in 2003.
Cramp was inheriting a sizable roster that featured 11 seniors. That number included at least one future contributor who had defected from the team.
Another high win total for Lady Cats?
The Fredericktown girls soccer team exceeded its previous record for victories in a season, jumping from 12-7 in 2018 to 19-4 last spring. The massive jump included the Hillsboro Tournament title.
Even without some key contributors from that squad, the Lady Blackcats were bringing back plenty of firepower that included all-stater and top scorer Alivia Buxton, sophomore keeper Kyndal Dodd and senior forwards Mallory Mathes and Kayleigh Slinkard.
Geography was no benefit to Fredericktown in terms of postseason hopes, however. Its four-team district contains reigning Class 2 state champ Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) plus top-10 programs Perryville and Notre Dame (St. Louis).
North County junior Ella Gant was ready to build on back-to-back all-state seasons. She netted 42 goals as a sophomore.
Knights challenge for tennis district?
The Farmington boys tennis team has developed a reputation for elevating its performance level once district tournament time arrives.
The Knights eventually fell to repeat champion Oakville last season after entering the Class 2, District 1 bracket seeded fifth out of six schools. They bounced No. 1 seed Poplar Bluff in the semifinal round.
Three players from the varsity lineup were returning in hopes of challenging for a banner. Alex Hatch and Colton Woody pushed their singles opponents from Oakville to three sets on the road.
Close battles for top MAAA golfer
The best player in MAAA golf may have been an ongoing debate among several possible choices that changed with each local tournament result.
Jonah Burgess helped Farmington capture both the regular-season and conference tournament titles as a sophomore through a dominant six-shot victory at Terre Du Lac.
His then-senior teammate Dylan Wiles shined brightest at the sectional gathering two weeks later, while North County sophomore Wil Claywell landed district medalist honors in between.
Trevor Bradley of Central would also belong in the discussion with a resurgent senior year by returning to the form that made him a state medalist in 2018.
Braden Swift, a senior at North County, tied for third last year at the MAAA tournament.
New head coaches at strong programs
A number of consistency strong programs filled head coaching vacancies from within by promoting assistants with the objective of maintaining established success.
John Simily stepped down abruptly after 23 years leading West County baseball, handing the reins to younger brother Bobby Simily, who recently concluded his first season as head girls basketball coach. The Bulldogs have won three consecutive district titles.
North County tapped former player and base coach Dan Harris after Chris McClain returned home to lead Senath-Hornersville. The Raiders are the reigning MAAA Large-School champions.
On the softball diamond, Central was to begin its first season under 2011 graduate Taylor Friend, who moved on to Three Rivers College and Harding University after starring for the Lady Rebels.
