Fun storylines stolen as virus spoils season

Despite having that stockpile of talent available, some local rivals were poised to give the Lady Trojans a serious test along the way.

Ste. Genevieve battled Potosi in last year’s district final, and returned Mineral Area signee Alyssa Huber to the circle. Both teams were shifted to District 6.

Central, bringing all-state players Jessica Hulsey and Allie Kelly back, was in position to thrive while sharing District 5 with West County, the lone team to beat Potosi in the regular season.

Ste. Gen. girls pursue track podium

After earning medals in five events at the Class 3 state track and field meet last May, the Ste. Genevieve girls had every reason to anticipate an improvement on their ninth-place team result.

Their entire 4x400 relay quartet was back along with three of four legs in the 4x800, which finished fifth in the championship race.

Marysa Flieg was state runner-up in the javelin as a sophomore, then won her age division with a new personal best at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in North Carolina.