Ames Heading To Culver-Stockton

St. Paul Lutheran High School senior Paige Ames recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue her education at Culver-Stockton College, an NAIA program located in Canton, Mo. Ames helped the Giants register a school-record 16 victories last season, and was also a member of the St. Paul volleyball team. Standing, from left, are her mother Sarah Richardson, stepfather Doug Richardson and brother Garrett Ames.