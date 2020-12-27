Arcadia Valley controls second half to advance

PARK HILLS – Gracee Smith recognized her opportunity to become more assertive after playing the first five minutes on Saturday morning without attempting an official shot.
The all-state senior guard scored 13 of her game-high 25 points in the second quarter, and fifth-seeded Arcadia Valley guaranteed a top-four finish at the Central Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Tigers limited a depleted South Iron rotation to eight second-half points and 27 percent shooting overall in a 49-39 first-round victory.
Jaidyn Phelps added eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Hailey Pauley produced seven points and 11 rebounds against her former school after transferring earlier this month.
Arcadia Valley (5-3) advanced to the semifinals on Tuesday against Central, which was awarded an opening-day bye after Festus withdrew from the event due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sophomore star Madison Ayers totaled 13 points and five steals for a South Iron (6-2) crew that handled AV 57-45 in their meeting nine days earlier.
But unfortunate circumstances beset the Lady Panthers just 34 seconds into the rematch when Allecia Cornell sustained a head injury in a violent collision with Ayers.
The teammates reacted to an outlet pass that was intended for Smith but sailed out of bounds. Cornell was sandwiched between Ayers and the floor as they landed, and did not return to the game.
South Iron lost a crucial perimeter defender against Smith and chief scoring threat in transition as a result. Top reserve guard Anna Parker fouled out in her place with seven points.
Even with the adversity, the Lady Panthers carried a 31-28 lead into halftime. Ayers was fouled on a 3-point heave at the buzzer, and sank all three free throws.
Sophomore Drew Gayle extended the margin with a baseline jumper. But two baskets from Alyssa Glanzer helped Arcadia Valley commence a pivotal 13-2 run over the next seven minutes.
Pauley found Phelps open for a go-ahead 3-pointer from the right side, and Smith sprinted the length of the floor to follow a missed layup at 37-33.
Smith matched a driving layup by Ayers with a lethal pull-up jumper, sending a 41-35 separation into the final period. Her cutting layup through contact made it 47-39 with 4:24 to play.
Gayle dropped in nine points and Megan Lashley corralled 11 rebounds for the Lady Panthers, who will move directly into the fifth-place game on Thursday.
South Iron established its largest lead of 16-8 after Parker scored on a third chance and Enzley Dinkins broke ahead of the pack for a layup off an AV turnover.
Smith guided the Lady Tigers back, first sinking a 3-pointer around a high screen from Phelps. She then slashed between multiple opponents with repeated success, and drew seven fouls in the game.
After splitting the defense for a leaner off the glass, Smith stopped and landed a 16-foot jumper to give Arcadia Valley its first edge at 26-25.
Senior guard Lilee Jones contributed a key 3-pointer for AV that restored a 44-37 lead. The Lady Tigers made just 6-of-14 free throws compared to 13-of-21 by South Iron.
Ste. Genevieve 67, Potosi 46
PARK HILLS – Ste. Genevieve guard Maci Reynolds began her last Central Christmas Tournament with a scalding touch and never cooled down on Saturday afternoon.
Reynolds amassed 26 of her career-high 31 points before halftime, scoring from a wide variety of distances, and the second-seeded Dragons rolled past Potosi 67-46.
Sydney Bumgardaner added eight points with six assists, and Megan Aubuchon contributed eight points plus three steals toward the victory.
Reigning tourney champion Ste. Genevieve (3-2) will meet Steelville on Tuesday in a revisit of last year’s riveting title contest. Both teams have four starters back from that game.
Junior guard Carley Hampton produced 14 of her team-high 20 points over the final 10 minutes to pace Potosi (2-5), which closed on a cosmetic 22-6 run.
Reynolds and her fellow starters had already completed their business by that juncture, building a 61-24 advantage after junior Abby Moore sank a rare 19-footer from the right baseline.
The Dragons trailed 8-2 after Hampton connected twice from long range, but eventually employed their stifling defensive pressure to seize control.
Aubuchon quickly tallied three field goals off Ste. Gen. steals or rebounds, and Moore muscled in a putback to spark a 12-0 push before the first quarter concluded.
Reynolds sandwiched her first two 3-pointers around a pair of free throws for eight consecutive points as the margin reached 25-11.
The Lady Trojans held possession for the first 64 seconds of the next stanza before missing a shot, and Reynolds resumed her dazzling performance.
Her slashing layup in the lane drew the third foul against key defender Kiersten Blair, who returned to the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse after suffering a serious knee injury there last season.
Reynolds earned six separate trips to the charity stripe before intermission, and knocked down 8-of-10 free throws. Two more triples spotted the Dragons a 42-18 lead at the break.
Bumgardaner finished a layup off connecting passes from Reynolds and Aubuchon, then rattled down a mid-range jumper during an 11-0 run to start the third quarter.
Moore grabbed seven rebounds and equaled Morgan Schwent with seven points each. Maya Watts and Regean Naeger each hit 3-pointers late, and Marysa Flieg made four assists for Ste. Genevieve.
Annie McCaul and Kaydence Gibson pitched in seven points each for Potosi, which plays Fredericktown in the consolation bracket Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Steelville 64, Fredericktown 36
PARK HILLS – The Fredericktown girls finally returned to the court after being idle for 25 days due to quarantine stints involving themselves and scheduled opponents.
Steelville greeted the Lady Blackcats with effective trapping, and directed its half-court attack through senior forward Sydney Booker with shining results on Saturday.
The third-seeded Lady Cardinals pulled away with a 14-0 run in the third quarter, and prevailed 64-36 to reach the semifinal round of the Central Christmas Tournament.
Booker compiled 28 points, and teammate Naomi Perkins netted 13 of her 15 during the first half. Alyssa Church added 14 points for Steelville (8-2), which committed only eight turnovers.
The victory sets up a Tuesday rematch of last year’s captivating final that saw Ste. Genevieve triumph in double overtime after relinquishing a 21-point lead.
Kyndal Dodd finished with 19 points and nine rebounds to power Fredericktown (1-2), which competed without head coach Scott Davis while sophomore guard Linley Rehkop made her season debut.
Perkins handed the Lady Cats a daunting challenge after drilling three consecutive 3-pointers within a 15-4 start over the first 4:06 of the contest.
Booker displayed her physical presence on a putback that turned into a conventional 3-point play for a 20-10 advantage with 5.1 seconds left in the first quarter.
Steelville earned the first seven points of the second, including two baskets from Booker on post moves, and utilized jumpers from Daylan Pryor and Toby Pennock later in the period.
Dodd scored on an entry pass, then dribbled end to end for an impressive layup before Kylee Maddox notched a driving 3-point play to bring Fredericktown within 29-17.
But a 37-25 halftime cushion ballooned quickly for Steelville after Dodd was pulled for about 2 ½ minutes upon being assessed her third foul.
Church attacked the basket for multiple left-handed layups and twice assisted field goals along the doorstep from Booker, who totaled 13 points in the third quarter alone.
Freshman Ava Penuel chipped in six points for Fredericktown, which registered just three baskets after intermission and was hampered by 21 turnovers.