Arcadia Valley controls second half to advance

The teammates reacted to an outlet pass that was intended for Smith but sailed out of bounds. Cornell was sandwiched between Ayers and the floor as they landed, and did not return to the game.

South Iron lost a crucial perimeter defender against Smith and chief scoring threat in transition as a result. Top reserve guard Anna Parker fouled out in her place with seven points.

Even with the adversity, the Lady Panthers carried a 31-28 lead into halftime. Ayers was fouled on a 3-point heave at the buzzer, and sank all three free throws.

Sophomore Drew Gayle extended the margin with a baseline jumper. But two baskets from Alyssa Glanzer helped Arcadia Valley commence a pivotal 13-2 run over the next seven minutes.

Pauley found Phelps open for a go-ahead 3-pointer from the right side, and Smith sprinted the length of the floor to follow a missed layup at 37-33.

Smith matched a driving layup by Ayers with a lethal pull-up jumper, sending a 41-35 separation into the final period. Her cutting layup through contact made it 47-39 with 4:24 to play.