IRONTON – The halftime conversation in the Arcadia Valley locker room lasted about two minutes on the heels of an efficient second quarter.
The Lady Tigers outscored visiting Fredericktown 17-4 during that stanza, and received points from all nine members of their varsity roster Tuesday night in a 74-47 home victory.
Gracee Smith netted 18 of her 24 points in the first half, and also secured eight rebounds, five steals and four assists for Arcadia Valley (5-5).
The Lady Tigers shot a confident 49 percent from the field, compared to just 30 in a decisive home loss one night earlier against Cape Central.
Katie Whited went 3-of-4 from long range, and compiled 18 points plus nine assists during a successful effort to locate her forwards in the post or open guards along the perimeter.
Fredericktown (3-7) withstood an initial 7-0 jolt, and drew within 10-8 after sophomore center Kyndal Dodd connected from 20 feet and drove for another basket through contact.
Mallory Mathes scored on an outlet pass as the visitors trailed 15-12, but AV steadily built a sizable advantage from there.
Whited set up Kirsten Day with a diagonal feed, then fired a long pass toward the opposite corner for Smith, who attacked the baseline for another layup.
Hannah Helvey grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, and made five assists while pitching in eight points for one of her strongest outings of the season.
You have free articles remaining.
She found Smith inside with a lob pass early in the second quarter, and later cleaned up a missed shot by hustling down the court on a 4-on-2 break that began with a Lilee Jones steal.
Jaidyn Phelps ended with nine points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Lady Tigers, who carried a 42-21 lead after Whited bookended a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer and runner off the glass.
Dodd posted 14 points and 13 rebounds to highlight a Fredericktown squad that suffered 20 turnovers and missed the services of injured senior forward Evann Davis.
Any comeback hope for the Lady Blackcats was tempered when Dodd picked up her fourth personal foul barely two minutes into the third quarter.
Whited nailed a 3-pointer off an inbounds play, and found Smith for an uncontested layup on the next AV possession to create a 51-26 spread.
Kayleigh Slinkard supplied six points during the third quarter, including two baskets in transition, and Kylee Maddox added a 3-pointer and layup in fourth to avoid a potential running clock.
Arcadia Valley never trailed after Smith opened the game with a baseline jumper. Helvey then dropped in a second-chance shot after Fredericktown missed four chances at the other goal.
Alyssa Glanzer sparked the AV bench with two baseline jumpers and a third basket in the closing minutes. Jones chipped in three steals overall.
Mathes had nine points, and Linley Rehkop notched seven for the Lady Blackcats. Lydia Mell corralled six rebounds among two freshmen in the starting lineup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.