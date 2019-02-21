FESTUS, Mo. – Whether she fired 3-pointers with her right hand or finished powerful post moves with her left, Jaesa Brockes rarely missed on Wednesday night.
The senior forward scored a career-high 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field as the Arcadia Valley girls basketball team performed with an obvious sense of urgency.
The Lady Tigers avenged two previous losses against MAAA rival West County with a resounding statement, prevailing 85-54 in a surprisingly lopsided Class 3, District 3 semifinal game.
“I think tonight was different because we worked the ball around better. We all contributed and weren’t selfish,” Brockes said. “The bench cheering got us going, and we were in a rhythm. We haven’t had that in the last two games against them.”
Sophomore Gracee Smith spearheaded the charge after halftime with 21 of her 25 points, and Arcadia Valley (18-9) never relented after establishing a double-digit advantage.
Dori McRaven netted 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds to equal Cheyenne Young, who scored 12 in her final varsity game after the Lady Bulldogs committed 28 turnovers.
West County (20-7) parlayed its ball-handling issues by racking up fouls from the outset, as the Lady Tigers often arrived at the ball one step ahead.
“We just came out with a better plan, for one, and the girls executed what we wanted to do better on offense and defense, just putting pressure on them,” Arcadia Valley head coach Stan Whited said. “We knew they were having turnover problems, and wanted to try to exploit that if we could.”
Katie Whited distributed 14 assists as a testament to the offensive precision of AV, and totaled eight of her first nine on passes to Brockes, who pumped in 23 points prior to halftime.
Brockes sparked an early 12-0 run with her first of four triples, then caught a short interior lob for her next basket. Whited found Josie Landrum ahead after making a steal for a 17-5 lead.
Young inspired a West County push in the second quarter by generating offensive rebounds. She made the margin 25-20 on a third chance after finishing a previous feed from Ivy Meinershagen.
Whited answered with a 3-pointer, however, and the Lady Tigers stretched the lead again after Jordan Stevens brought West County back within five from long range.
Brockes made a smooth turn to her left against Young, and added a similar shot after the AV pressure created a 10-second violation.
“I have worked on that move since I was in middle school. I actually am left-handed, but do play sports with my right,” Brockes said. “When I’m down low, I like to go left because it’s [comfortable] and I can go up strong with it.”
Landrum hustled along the baseline to save a rebound directly toward Smith, whose driving layup helped the third-seeded Lady Tigers carry a 39-30 edge to intermission.
Smith heated up out of the locker room, opening the third quarter with a 3-pointer and transition layup on back-to-back possessions.
McRaven powered a short bank shot through traffic, and later kept West County within 53-42 on another tough finish inside.
But any comeback hopes were dashed from there as Arcadia Valley intensified its game to outscore the Lady Bulldogs 32-12 over the last 11 minutes.
Brockes drained two more 3-pointers from the corner, and Smith recorded five field goals during the third quarter as the difference ballooned to 64-44.
Landrum sank a runner from right of the lane for a 75-46 spread, and baskets from reserves Hannah Helvey and Chelsie Rice invoked a continuous clock.
The Lady Tigers simply thrived with their season on the line, and will hope for similar results on Friday when facing Saxony Lutheran in a district final for the sixth consecutive year.
“I didn’t want to get inside their heads with the possibility of this being their last game,” Coach Whited said. “I could tell during this week that they were more focused. They knew this time was coming, and we could get beat again if we didn’t play four good quarters instead of two or three.”
Landrum provided 10 points plus five assists, and Whited narrowly missed a double-double with nine points. Kirsten Day battled her way to a game-high 10 rebounds for the Lady Tigers.
Madelyn Whitter chipped in nine points, and Meinershagen – one of five seniors on the West County roster and a four-year starter – ended with six assists.
