Best friends on and off court

For a high school basketball player, scoring 1,000 varsity points is a memorable achievement.
If that goal sounds easy, it isn’t. It’s not something that happens by accident. A lot of work goes into scoring that amount of points.
Players need grit and determination. They put in countless hours of shooting. They must be consistent in scoring and effort and work hard to avoid injuries. They need supportive coaches and families who teach them to never give up.
Three young ladies – Dori McRaven, Sophia Horton and Gracee Smith – are best friends and high school juniors. They have reached this milestone and earned several athletic awards, including all-conference, all-district, all-State and Dream Team honors.
The girls’ history together started many years ago when they played on the same teams and against each other. This past summer they played on the Magic traveling basketball team – which is geared toward college recruitment – and was coached by Kelsey Williams and Teresa Skaggs.
“Playing together definitely pushes you to play better,” said McRaven. “We’re all good basketball players, but to have them surrounding you, it really pushes you to be even better. It helps us all to be better players in the long run.”
Smith said through their playing together and against each other, they have each developed “so much respect for one other and know each other is a very good player.”
When they play together, Smith said it’s not going to be an easy game.
Horton said it’s “really good competition” when they play together.
McRaven said because they’ve known each other so long, sometimes they can predict what plays and shots each other will make. “But it’s always fun and we have a great time.”
A Family Affair
McRaven said it’s great to have the family support.
“To have a family around you that supports you like ours do is a blessing,” she said. “Whenever you start thinking about what all our families do, you realize they’re part of your career, too, and being able to achieve goals and supporting us throughout our entire career is pretty amazing.”
Horton said she loves staying after games and hugging everyone and getting photos with them.
“It’s awesome to have the competition with my brother, too,” she said, “and my parents are always there telling me to try my hardest and do my best.”
She said they haven’t had a family vacation in many years. Basketball trips are their family vacations.
Smith said it’s cool how each of their families support them.
“My family doesn’t miss a game,” she said, “and anytime I ask to go out and shoot or work out they are always willing to help and work hard to help me improve.”
Dori McRaven
McRaven, a 5’11” player for the West County Lady Bulldogs, is the daughter of Ron and Nichole McRaven. She remembers when she was little when her dad told her how he played basketball and that he wanted her to play. So she and friends would get together to play.
Fast forward several years later.
McRaven is now in high school and has scored her 1,000th career point this school year. At the memorable game, she was two points away from her goal and was standing near teammate Makenzie Simily, who got a rebound and handed it to McRaven.
“I had my hands on the ball and then took them off and Kenzie shoved the ball in my face,” said McRaven. “I took it and then shot a block shot.”
A timeout was called and Coach Bob Simily congratulated McRaven and presented her with a special basketball.
McRaven said she was overwhelmed with emotion and cried when she received the award and a standing ovation.
Her mom, Nichole, said, “I had tears. It was such an emotional time. We were all excited because it was such a proud moment.”
Later, McRaven had a jug of ice water dumped over her head as a celebratory gift by her teammates.
“That was one of my goals to get it [1,000 points] as a junior,” said McRaven. “It was definitely a blessing when I got it.”
She said her parents, grandparents, brother Dake, sister Dhatri, and others were there for her special moment.
“I give God the credit for this because he’s the one who has given me these talents and abilities and allowed me to reach this goal,” said McRaven. “My teammates and coaches and I have worked so hard in the offseason. They have all worked together to help me achieve this goal.”
McRaven’s parents are her biggest supporters. She said her dad even gives her “a whole lecture” before games and offers bribes: “If you score 20, I’ll give you $20.”
The biggest thing her dad does is he always prays for her before every game.
But McRaven said she wouldn’t be where she is without her family.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without God, my family, my coaches, teammates and supporters.”
McRaven finished the basketball season with 1,332 points.
When she isn’t playing basketball, McRaven and her family can be found at Irondale Methodist Church as part of the praise and worship team and where her dad is pastor. She also enjoys singing at her church.
McRaven’s future plans include playing basketball in college and studying to be a pediatrician. She hopes to attend a Christian college.
Sophia Horton
Horton, 5’8”, said she scored her 1,000th point for the Central Lady Rebels during the first quarter when she dove in for a left-handed layup. A timeout was quickly called and Horton was presented with the ball at half-court by her coach Josh Mapes.
Horton is the daughter of Eric and Amy Horton. Both her parents, grandparents, sister with her daughter and fiance, aunts and uncles, brother, and cousins were at the game.
“We had a whole game to get three points,” said Amy. They held up a “1,000” sign and passed out candy bars when she earned the final points.
Horton earned those points – and several more – to complete her basketball season with 1,289 total points.
She recalled a time when she wasn’t really interested in playing basketball. She was 6 and a member of an Upward basketball team.
“I was the little kid who wouldn’t run through the fog entrance,” said Horton. “I didn’t want them to announce my name.”
Her team had two practices so they only played two games.
“I didn’t know what I was doing,” said Horton, laughing. “I just wanted to sit on the bench with my coach.”
Now she’s a high school junior.
Horton is grateful for her family’s support.
“I’m so thankful for my teammates, my family, my coaches and all of my supporters,” she said. “Without them and God, I wouldn’t be where I am today!”
Before games, her parents always tell her, “Work hard, play hard, have fun.”
Amy said her daughter is self-driven and is always asking to go to the gym to work.
“When you get to see her achieve this goal, it makes all the long hours and late nights worth it,” she said.
They also work with brother Kendall, a freshman. The siblings are competitive with one another.
“He’s also driven,” said Amy, “and it makes it nice because again, as a family we have spent lots of time. One of us rebounds for one kid and the other rebounds for the other kid.”
During the school year when Horton wasn’t playing basketball, she attended a Bible study for female athletes at RaeCole’s Coffee Bar in Park Hills. She also likes to read, draw, and spend time with friends and family.
“It’s neat to see all those girls get together and do a devotional,” said Amy.
Last summer, Horton verbally committed to play basketball at Lindenwood in St. Charles. She’s interested in a career in math or science.
Gracee Smith
Smith is the daughter of Shawn and Laura Smith. She is a 5’8” player for the Arcadia Valley Lady Tigers. She completed her season with a total of 1,561 points.
Smith said she rolled back to the three-point line and a teammate passed the ball. She earned her 1,000th point in the final minute of the game with her parents, grandparents, youth pastor and wife, and others in the crowd cheering for her.
Her grandma Joan Sutton is superstitious. She wears certain attire for games. That night, her grandma had on her lucky silver hoop earrings.
“I was really excited because I didn’t know if I was going to get it because it was so close to the end,” said Smith. “People on the bench held a ‘1,000 point’ sign and congratulated me in the locker room.”
She said this was one of her goals but she didn’t necessarily expect to achieve it this year. “Getting it my junior year and with my team and family and Dori and Sophia is really awesome.”
Smith’s family is always there to support her, even when games don’t go as well as they hope.
“We have a rule that you get five minutes to say what you say and get it out and then that’s it,” said Smith’s mom, Laura.
She said when the team doesn’t play well, she doesn’t sleep well.
Smith’s dad tries to follow that practice but will comment later on “that layup” or another play. The family watches videos of her games together. Her dad, Shawn, can often be heard in the background asking, “What’s she doing?” or “Why is she doing that?” during games.
But he always tells his daughter if she plays hard, her points will come.
Laura said her daughter works hard and at times “tortures” them in the gym because she’s very hard on herself. There have been many nights where they stay in the gym for several hours because Smith doesn’t feel she’s shooting well or wants to work on specific skills.
“We often leave a game and go straight to the gym,” she said.
Smith remembered that she started playing the game in first grade.
“And I’ve loved playing ever since,” she said.
“I owe my success to God,” she said. “I’m so lucky that I have such supportive people in my life that always push me to be better and to never stop working toward my goals.”
When she’s not playing basketball, Smith is part of the youth group at Iron Mountain First Baptist Church. She has been going there since she was 12.
“Our youth pastor comes to all of my games,” she said. “I’ve got God on my side when he’s there.”
Smith plans to attend Mineral Area College to play basketball and become an elementary teacher.
She also likes to play volleyball and spend time with friends and family.
Building a community
Horton’s mom said the girls have built confidence by working together over the years.
“When you watch basketball in this area and then travel,” she said, “you realize we have really good basketball players coming out of the Mineral Area.”
Amy said the girls’ families are close and care about each other. “We’re a basketball family.”
Laura agreed. “We’re all genuinely happy for each of the girls and their accomplishments.”
Nichole said there is a definite “sense of community” and they all rally around the girls. They have achieved one of many huge goals.
“These three girls are role models,” she said. “They have great attitudes and goals set for themselves.”
Horton said when they dined at Qdoba one evening, a family at the restaurant complimented her and teammates after they had seen the girls play at a basketball tournament.
“There are families out there who watch us play and are proud of us and we don’t even know them,” said Horton. “It gives us such a great sense of pride. For so long, we have looked up to the older girls and now we are those girls. We have girls who look up to us now.”
Both Smith and Horton practice with Stephon Martinez of DigDeep Basketball. He said the girls are “incredible workers and competitors but even more than that they are high-character kids.”
“They do the things that other players aren’t willing to do,” he said. “The early morning workouts, extra shots after practice, work on their craft on their ‘off day.’”
He said he’s proud of the two girls and “their best playing days are ahead of them.”
Amy said, “The field house has been our second home for a long time. I think our kids lost their first tooth there.”
Laura has a video on her phone of when Gracee was 3 and ran up the court and pretended to shoot a basketball. When asked afterward what she was doing, she made up a story: they were cheering for her and saying, ‘Go, Gracee!’”
At the time Laura was embarrassed. “But now looking back I wouldn’t trade that moment for anything.”
Nichole said she’s happy all three girls have this wonderful memory together.
“We give God the glory,” she said. “He’s blessed these girls with their talents and abilities and it takes effort and hard work to hone those talents. We’re so proud of them.”
Laura said the girls aren’t just good athletes but also good role models.
“It’s an exciting time in their lives because all three of them work very hard and great things are happening for them.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
