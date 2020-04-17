Best friends on and off court

Smith’s family is always there to support her, even when games don’t go as well as they hope.

“We have a rule that you get five minutes to say what you say and get it out and then that’s it,” said Smith’s mom, Laura.

She said when the team doesn’t play well, she doesn’t sleep well.

Smith’s dad tries to follow that practice but will comment later on “that layup” or another play. The family watches videos of her games together. Her dad, Shawn, can often be heard in the background asking, “What’s she doing?” or “Why is she doing that?” during games.

But he always tells his daughter if she plays hard, her points will come.

Laura said her daughter works hard and at times “tortures” them in the gym because she’s very hard on herself. There have been many nights where they stay in the gym for several hours because Smith doesn’t feel she’s shooting well or wants to work on specific skills.

“We often leave a game and go straight to the gym,” she said.

Smith remembered that she started playing the game in first grade.

“And I’ve loved playing ever since,” she said.