CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – The unfamiliar task of competing for a district title could have easily become intimidating or overwhelming for the Bismarck girls.

The Lady Indians feature three freshmen and a sophomore within their starting five, and faced a top-seeded squad with size and experience advantages at every position on Saturday night.

Although New Haven ultimately prevailed 39-31 for the Class 2, District 4 title, Bismarck had plenty to celebrate at the conclusion of a turnaround season under second-year coach Tori Cato.

The Lady Indians more than doubled their win total from last winter, and played well enough defensively to prevent the Shamrocks from pulling away.

New Haven (15-10) was simply stronger, deeper and more polished in the end, and advanced to face St. Vincent in the state sectional round on Tuesday at Central High School.

Sophomore forward Alayna Lagemann compiled 20 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as a physical presence, and Brenna Langenberg directed the offense while totaling 12 points and four steals.

Langenberg converted a driving 3-point play, and forward Aubri Meyer capped a long final possession by scoring with two seconds left as the Shamrocks led 23-12 at halftime.

Meyer provided six steals while extending pressure on the wing, and helped New Haven establish its largest separation at 31-16 before the third quarter concluded.

Bismarck (17-9) showed resilience after an injury sidelined starting forward Alyssa Brake last month, and offered one last act of defiance on Saturday before looking toward a bright future.

Freshman forward Ashley Hawkins punctuated the third with consecutive baseline jumpers, and posted 14 points and eight rebounds overall to pace the Lady Indians.

Bismarck outscored the Shamrocks 19-16 in the second half, but was slowed by nine turnovers prior to intermission while New Haven suffered only three.

Freshman guard Halie Dickey tallied 10 points with six rebounds, and turned her second steal of the game into a transition layup during the fourth quarter.

Lagemann, who drew complaints from Bismarck players regarding the use of her free arm in congested spaces, sealed outcome with two strong layups from the low post down the stretch.

Jumpers by Kinsey Hubbs and Morgan Randazzo trimmed the final margin to single digits. Senior Janson King notched the first basket for Bismarck off a ball fake and quick release.

With current MAAA Small-School champion West County poised to graduate five of its top seven players this spring, the Lady Indians figure to imminently contend for conferences and district plaques.

Hawkins netted three of their baskets prior to halftime, including an alert read and putback of an air ball to stay within 17-12.